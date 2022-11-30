Read full article on original website
Winter Relief Check Worth up to $800 - Will You Get One?Aneka DuncanCleveland, OH
Kent residents saddened as historic Star of the West mill complex destroyed by fireAmarie M.Kent, OH
This Is the Snowiest Town in OhioDiana RusChardon, OH
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Man shot said he thought he was hit by rocks in Ohio
A man who had apparently been shot thought he had just been struck by flying rocks.
Person suspected of damaging Browns field identified
The Cleveland Division of Police says it has identified a suspect who broke into FirstEnergy Stadium and drove a pickup truck onto the field, causing damage.
WATCH: Police chase suspect into Ohio daycare center
Bodycam footage released by police shows the suspect running into the Precious Times Child Care and Preschool.
SWAT Team arrests murder suspect at Ohio hotel
The Westlake Police Department released information Thursday about an early morning SWAT situation at a hotel.
Man dies after shooting, suspicious knocking reported in Ohio
A man has died after a shooting and suspicious knocking was reported in Maple Heights early Saturday morning.
Ohio police investigating after 2 cops seen carrying Jayland Walker sign to their cruiser
Akron McDonald’s spots giving out naloxone to spare families from pain
Ohio man finds decomposing body of previous homeowner in basement of new house
A man who recently purchased a home in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, found the decomposing body of the previous homeowner in the basement, representatives for the city confirmed this week.
Former Streetsboro councilman and son facing dozens of charges
A former Streetsboro councilman and his son are now facing dozens of charges.
Police arrest Ohio woman accused of overdosing with kids in home
Trisha Alam, 35, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on first-degree misdemeanor charges after she was found by Austintown police. She is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.
Flames, explosion in Kent mill fire
Flames and a large plume of smoke could be seen in the Kent area Friday as crews worked to extinguish a massive fire in the Historic Mill District.
Details on Bath & Body Works annual Candle Day 2022
Candle lovers, your favorite day is back! The Bath & Body Works Annual Candle Day is back this week for its 11th year in a row.
Springfield falls to St. Ed in state final for 2nd-straight year
For the second straight year, Saint Edward defeated Springfield in the D-I state championship game. The Wildcats led early 7-0, but ultimately fell to the
Springfield seeks revenge vs. St. Ed in state final
(WDTN) – The Springfield football team has unfinished business in Canton on Friday night as the Wildcats gear up for their second-straight state finals appearance in Div. 1 to face Lakewood St. Edward in a rematch of last year’s championship game, which belonged to the Eagles. The Wildcats (13-1) make their second-ever state finals appearance […]
