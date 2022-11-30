ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

On this Day: Record-breaking snow storm hits Tulsa area in 2006

By Ryan Love
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 3 days ago
Tulsa is no stranger to drastic changes in weather, including a switch from unseasonably warm to a blanket of snow within a week.

An arctic cold front moved through eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas starting Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2006. The National Weather Service says temperatures dropped nearly 30 degrees in a short period of time — spawning some severe thunderstorms along the front as it moved through.

"I was out covering the storm in the field," said 2 News Oklahoma Chief Meteorologist Mike Collier. "It had been pretty warm leading up to the event, so the frigid temperatures along with the sleet and snow made it feel pretty brutal."

The true winter weather started with a wintry mix late Wednesday afternoon across northeast Oklahoma and continued into Thursday. The system that moved through the region Thursday into that night brought more snowfall before moving out by Friday morning.

Collier several car accidents were reported that day.

The storm system brought a record-breaking 10.4 inches of snow in Tulsa with measurable amounts reported as far south as McAlester. Bartlesville topped surrounding cities with 15 inches of measurable snow.

"It was impressive because it occurred so early in the season," Collier said. "It was the earliest major snow event in Tulsa's history. While nothing like that is on the horizon, this winter will have an opportunity for a major winter event down the line."

