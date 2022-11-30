ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Thieves assault Kohl’s employee in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is currently searching for two people who were caught on camera stealing from Kohl’s and assaulting an employee. Police say around 8:00 p.m. a man and a woman went into the Kohl’s located at 3699 West Shaw Avenue. The suspects proceeded to select various clothes and load […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Gunshot Hits Man in the Arm at Apartment Complex in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm on Friday. Police were called to an apartment complex on Church Ave. at Elm just after 12:45 p.m. for the report of a gunshot victim. When they arrived they found a...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot in the arm in south Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in the hospital after he was shot in the arm in south Fresno on Friday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say an African-American man in his 30s was in an apartment complex in the area of Elm Avenue and Church Avenue when an unidentified man […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Caught on camera: Thief breaking into mailboxes at Fresno apartment complex

A thief is caught on camera breaking into multiple mailboxes at Riverview Garden Apartments in Fresno and it's not the first time it happens. “We've actually caught the same woman on film three different times, and we just kind of got fed up and called this morning and just wanted to put her on blast," said R&B Properties Supervisor Stephanie Smallie.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Fiery crash on HWY 99 leaves woman dead, man arrested: CHP

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A driver suspected of being under the influence of alcohol is accused of colliding with a car on Highway 99, resulting in a fiery crash that killed the other driver, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says its dispatch center received a...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man shot and killed Sunday in Hanford identified

HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A man shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Hanford has been identified as 34-year-old Eulalio Castillo of Hanford. Hanford police were called to the area of Phillips and Third Streets near Hwy 198 around 5:30 p.m. for the report of a victim of a shooting.
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Carlos Fidel Hernandez

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Carlos Fidel Hernandez. Carlos Fidel Hernandez is wanted by Law Enforcement for Failure to Register his Sex Registrant Status. 29-year-old Hernandez is 6' 2" tall, 165 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

New Hanford Police Department parking lot to hold up to 50 vehicles

Work continued this week on the new parking lot for the Hanford Police Department. When completed, the lot will be able to accommodate up to 50 police vehicles in a secure location next to the station. The lot and the entrance to the police station itself will have a fence...
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Katie Buford

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Katie Buford. Katie Buford is wanted by Law Enforcement for Robbery. 38-year-old Buford is 5' 2" tall, 110 lbs., and has blond hair and blue eyes. If you know where Katie Buford is hiding, call Crime Stoppers...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Search continues for missing 86-year-old Fresno man

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search teams from six counties continue to look for 86-year-old Ulysses Carr of Fresno. “Well, my dad is suffering from dementia so if anybody sees him if you talk to him for two minutes you wouldn’t realize he had dementia because he’s still pretty bright but if you talk to him for […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Yosemite Squatter Suspected in Crime Spree Faces Stiff Federal Charges

Federal prosecutors are accusing Devin Michael Cuellar, 28, of trashing and stealing from a private residence in Yosemite National Park last year, as well as breaking gun possession prohibitions. A grand jury seated in Fresno returned a six-count indictment Thursday against Cuellar, charging him with being a felon in possession...
WAWONA, CA
thesungazette.com

Exeter has no plans for TCSO to take over city’s law enforcement

EXETER – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office will not be taking over operations for Exeter Police Department, despite rumors circulating on social media. During an Exeter City Council meeting on Nov. 8, residents voiced their concerns over competitive police pay for the Exeter Police Department (EPD) after three patrol officers moved to the Tulare Police Department this year. Just before the meeting, rumors circulated on social media stating the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office would have to act as the city’s law enforcement if staffing issues worsened, however, TCSO’s public information officer Ashley Schwarm said the claim is inaccurate, as the sheriff’s office has not been approached about entering the city of Exeter, and confirmed that TCSO has a good working relationship with all city agencies in the county.
EXETER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy