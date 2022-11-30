Read full article on original website
Thieves assault Kohl’s employee in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is currently searching for two people who were caught on camera stealing from Kohl’s and assaulting an employee. Police say around 8:00 p.m. a man and a woman went into the Kohl’s located at 3699 West Shaw Avenue. The suspects proceeded to select various clothes and load […]
KMJ
Gunshot Hits Man in the Arm at Apartment Complex in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm on Friday. Police were called to an apartment complex on Church Ave. at Elm just after 12:45 p.m. for the report of a gunshot victim. When they arrived they found a...
Man shot in the arm in south Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in the hospital after he was shot in the arm in south Fresno on Friday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say an African-American man in his 30s was in an apartment complex in the area of Elm Avenue and Church Avenue when an unidentified man […]
Chowchilla Police foil the plans of the Grinch, make arrest
Chowchilla police say the Grinch was not able to foil the Christmas parade plans because the Grinch is in custody this morning.
KMPH.com
Caught on camera: Thief breaking into mailboxes at Fresno apartment complex
A thief is caught on camera breaking into multiple mailboxes at Riverview Garden Apartments in Fresno and it's not the first time it happens. “We've actually caught the same woman on film three different times, and we just kind of got fed up and called this morning and just wanted to put her on blast," said R&B Properties Supervisor Stephanie Smallie.
Fresno law enforcement responds to spike in DUIs ahead of holiday season
On Thanksgiving weekend alone, officials say 1,016 DUI drivers were arrested across the state.
Man shot in northeast Fresno near Hoover High, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Department is investigating after they say a man was shot in northeast Fresno Friday morning. The shooting happened around 6:00 a.m. near Third Street and Barstow Avenue across the street from Hoover High School. Police say the victim was a man in his 30s who was shot one time […]
IDENTIFIED: Victim of Hanford shooting, no suspect arrested
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was shot and later died after he was found in Hanford was identified by police on Friday. According to police, 34-year-old Eulalio Castillo was found in the area of Phillips Street and Highway 198 on Sunday, November 27 following a report of a subject who had been shot. […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Fiery crash on HWY 99 leaves woman dead, man arrested: CHP
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A driver suspected of being under the influence of alcohol is accused of colliding with a car on Highway 99, resulting in a fiery crash that killed the other driver, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says its dispatch center received a...
KMPH.com
Man shot and killed Sunday in Hanford identified
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A man shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Hanford has been identified as 34-year-old Eulalio Castillo of Hanford. Hanford police were called to the area of Phillips and Third Streets near Hwy 198 around 5:30 p.m. for the report of a victim of a shooting.
1 Person Died in A Motor Vehicle Crash In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
The Police Department reported a pedestrian crash in Fresno on Thursday morning. The accident happened near Parkway Drive and Belmont Avenue, west of Highway 99. According to Fresno Police Officials, a pedestrian was struck by a utility truck in central west Fresno.
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Carlos Fidel Hernandez
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Carlos Fidel Hernandez. Carlos Fidel Hernandez is wanted by Law Enforcement for Failure to Register his Sex Registrant Status. 29-year-old Hernandez is 6' 2" tall, 165 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know...
Dinuba Police looking for a vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run
DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives with the Dinuba Police Department are asking the public for assistance to identify a suspect vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run that occurred in November. Officials say the fatal hit-and-run took place on November 19, 2022, around 9:00 p.m. and say that they believe the suspect’s vehicle is […]
Hanford Sentinel
New Hanford Police Department parking lot to hold up to 50 vehicles
Work continued this week on the new parking lot for the Hanford Police Department. When completed, the lot will be able to accommodate up to 50 police vehicles in a secure location next to the station. The lot and the entrance to the police station itself will have a fence...
KMJ
Fresno Area Express Bus Drivers Made Nearly $5-million In Overtime Last Year
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Fresno Area Express bus drivers made nearly $5-million in overtime last year. That amounts to nearly one-third of the money spent on driver’s salaries. FOX26 News went to city hall to investigate what happened to your tax dollars. FAX has 123 buses in its...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Katie Buford
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Katie Buford. Katie Buford is wanted by Law Enforcement for Robbery. 38-year-old Buford is 5' 2" tall, 110 lbs., and has blond hair and blue eyes. If you know where Katie Buford is hiding, call Crime Stoppers...
Search continues for missing 86-year-old Fresno man
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search teams from six counties continue to look for 86-year-old Ulysses Carr of Fresno. “Well, my dad is suffering from dementia so if anybody sees him if you talk to him for two minutes you wouldn’t realize he had dementia because he’s still pretty bright but if you talk to him for […]
GV Wire
Yosemite Squatter Suspected in Crime Spree Faces Stiff Federal Charges
Federal prosecutors are accusing Devin Michael Cuellar, 28, of trashing and stealing from a private residence in Yosemite National Park last year, as well as breaking gun possession prohibitions. A grand jury seated in Fresno returned a six-count indictment Thursday against Cuellar, charging him with being a felon in possession...
thesungazette.com
Exeter has no plans for TCSO to take over city’s law enforcement
EXETER – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office will not be taking over operations for Exeter Police Department, despite rumors circulating on social media. During an Exeter City Council meeting on Nov. 8, residents voiced their concerns over competitive police pay for the Exeter Police Department (EPD) after three patrol officers moved to the Tulare Police Department this year. Just before the meeting, rumors circulated on social media stating the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office would have to act as the city’s law enforcement if staffing issues worsened, however, TCSO’s public information officer Ashley Schwarm said the claim is inaccurate, as the sheriff’s office has not been approached about entering the city of Exeter, and confirmed that TCSO has a good working relationship with all city agencies in the county.
Arrest made in connection to shooting of 13-year-old at Reedley apartment complex
An arrest has been made after a 13-year-old boy was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Reedley on Tuesday.
