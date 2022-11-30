ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAZ

Barboursville Christmas parade

BARBOUSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The annual Barboursville Christmas parade attracted a big crowd on a chilled Thursday night. The parade spotlighted a myriad of youth floats, singing groups and holiday season cheering fans. Of course, the main attraction came in the presence of Jolly Saint Nick himself. With no fog...
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WSAZ

First Warning Forecast

Heritage Farm Christmas Village gets in the spirit of the season. Heritage Farm Christmas Village gets in the spirit of the season. Man convicted of murdering high school student sentenced to life in prison. Updated: 5 hours ago. Man convicted of murdering high school student sentenced to life in prison.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Christmas Parade of Lights held in Huntington

Heritage Farm Christmas Village gets in the spirit of the season. Heritage Farm Christmas Village gets in the spirit of the season. Man convicted of murdering high school student sentenced to life in prison. Updated: 13 hours ago. Man convicted of murdering high school student sentenced to life in prison.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK

New ‘Pole’ Class Opens in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There’s a new, fun and exciting fitness experience in the capital city. However, dumbbells and treadmills aren’t featured in the class. “KFit,” is a passion project of owner, Kate Fry. As Fry explains, those who take part in her pole classes...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Dec 3

Heritage Farm Christmas Village gets in the spirit of the season. Heritage Farm Christmas Village gets in the spirit of the season. Man convicted of murdering high school student sentenced to life in prison. Updated: 17 hours ago. Man convicted of murdering high school student sentenced to life in prison.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Winner of 2022 Dispatcher of the Year in Portsmouth, Ohio

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — The Portsmouth Dispatch Center awarded its 2022 Dispatcher of the Year to Carrie Breech. The Portsmouth Dispatch Center serves Scioto, Pike and Lawrence counties. The dispatch center says Breech’s work ethic and dedication to serving the community was the reason she was chosen. Breech is from Scioto County, near West Portsmouth. […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSAZ

17K+ customers under boil water advisory

HUNTINGTON/BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia American Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for approximately 17,440 customers on the East End of Huntington and Barboursville. According to West Virginia American Water, customers could be experiencing lower pressure or loss of service in higher elevations. The company says the...
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Vigil held for shooting victim

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Family and friends of Christopher Johnson gathered Thursday evening at 9th Avenue and 18th Street in Huntington to honor his memory. Johnson was killed in a Wednesday night shooting at that location. One attendee, John Kinder, said he has known Christopher since he was 7 years...
HUNTINGTON, WV
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY CELEBRATING CHRISTMAS WITH TREE LIGHTING…

On Thursday December 1, 2022 at 6:30PM. The LC Courthouse officials celebrated “The Holidays With Us” at the Christmas Lighting Ceremony outside the LC Courthouse downtown. The large crowd enjoyed live carolers, hot chocolate, cookies and a ride on the Christmas Train through Louisa. Everyone also got to...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Huntington City Mission cold weather shelter opens with new funding

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington City Mission cold weather shelters are open for the season after organizers didn’t know if it would be possible. Executive Director Mitchell Webb says they had run out of specific COVID-19 funding that allowed them to open up the chapel to more people. “The...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Missing Persons Alert issued for woman

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A missing person alert was issued Saturday for a woman with health conditions who’s missing from Huntington, according to West Virginia State Police. Troopers say Amanda Carter Gillenwater,33, has been diagnosed with Bipolar and Schizophrenia. WV State Police said she was last seen on Monday,...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

I-64 East re-opens near Huntington

CABELL COUNTY, W.VA. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 East reopened early Friday morning at the 29th St. exit near Huntington. The interstate had been closed due to heavy equipment being moved into the construction zone on the bridge over Rt. 60. The eastbound lanes re-opened before 6 Friday morning. CABELL COUNTY,...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

5 departments respond to West Virginia apartment fire

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews from two counties responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Boone County this morning. According to Boone County dispatchers, the call came in around 7 a.m. regarding a fire at the at the Coal River Apartments complex in Bloomingrose, West Virginia. Dispatchers say the apartments caught […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Train derailment closes Rt. 52

WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A train derailment has crushed at least five vehicles and closed Rt. 52. The derailment happened in Hanover, near the Mingo County line south of Gilbert. Crews were called to the scene a little before 4 a.m. Friday. Emergency workers tell WSAZ no one was...
HANOVER, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy