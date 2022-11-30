Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Barboursville Christmas parade
BARBOUSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The annual Barboursville Christmas parade attracted a big crowd on a chilled Thursday night. The parade spotlighted a myriad of youth floats, singing groups and holiday season cheering fans. Of course, the main attraction came in the presence of Jolly Saint Nick himself. With no fog...
WSAZ
First Warning Forecast
Heritage Farm Christmas Village gets in the spirit of the season. Heritage Farm Christmas Village gets in the spirit of the season. Man convicted of murdering high school student sentenced to life in prison. Updated: 5 hours ago. Man convicted of murdering high school student sentenced to life in prison.
WSAZ
Christmas Parade of Lights held in Huntington
Remembering Nichole Lively: Raising awareness for addiction recovery in West Virginia
Nichole Lively from Huntington, West Virginia tragically lost her battle with addiction earlier this week.
WOWK
New ‘Pole’ Class Opens in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There’s a new, fun and exciting fitness experience in the capital city. However, dumbbells and treadmills aren’t featured in the class. “KFit,” is a passion project of owner, Kate Fry. As Fry explains, those who take part in her pole classes...
WSAZ
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Dec 3
Winner of 2022 Dispatcher of the Year in Portsmouth, Ohio
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — The Portsmouth Dispatch Center awarded its 2022 Dispatcher of the Year to Carrie Breech. The Portsmouth Dispatch Center serves Scioto, Pike and Lawrence counties. The dispatch center says Breech’s work ethic and dedication to serving the community was the reason she was chosen. Breech is from Scioto County, near West Portsmouth. […]
wchstv.com
Woman accused of orchestrating 2019 Huntington murder among grand jury indictments Friday
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple people were indicted by a Cabell County Grand Jury on Friday, including a woman accused of orchestrating a 2019 murder over stolen drugs, court officials said. Chrysilla Rose Gundy, 30, of Huntington was indicted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the...
WSAZ
17K+ customers under boil water advisory
HUNTINGTON/BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia American Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for approximately 17,440 customers on the East End of Huntington and Barboursville. According to West Virginia American Water, customers could be experiencing lower pressure or loss of service in higher elevations. The company says the...
WSAZ
Vigil held for shooting victim
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Family and friends of Christopher Johnson gathered Thursday evening at 9th Avenue and 18th Street in Huntington to honor his memory. Johnson was killed in a Wednesday night shooting at that location. One attendee, John Kinder, said he has known Christopher since he was 7 years...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY CELEBRATING CHRISTMAS WITH TREE LIGHTING…
On Thursday December 1, 2022 at 6:30PM. The LC Courthouse officials celebrated “The Holidays With Us” at the Christmas Lighting Ceremony outside the LC Courthouse downtown. The large crowd enjoyed live carolers, hot chocolate, cookies and a ride on the Christmas Train through Louisa. Everyone also got to...
WSAZ
Huntington City Mission cold weather shelter opens with new funding
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington City Mission cold weather shelters are open for the season after organizers didn’t know if it would be possible. Executive Director Mitchell Webb says they had run out of specific COVID-19 funding that allowed them to open up the chapel to more people. “The...
WSAZ
Missing Persons Alert issued for woman
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A missing person alert was issued Saturday for a woman with health conditions who’s missing from Huntington, according to West Virginia State Police. Troopers say Amanda Carter Gillenwater,33, has been diagnosed with Bipolar and Schizophrenia. WV State Police said she was last seen on Monday,...
WSAZ
I-64 East re-opens near Huntington
CABELL COUNTY, W.VA. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 East reopened early Friday morning at the 29th St. exit near Huntington. The interstate had been closed due to heavy equipment being moved into the construction zone on the bridge over Rt. 60. The eastbound lanes re-opened before 6 Friday morning. CABELL COUNTY,...
5 departments respond to West Virginia apartment fire
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews from two counties responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Boone County this morning. According to Boone County dispatchers, the call came in around 7 a.m. regarding a fire at the at the Coal River Apartments complex in Bloomingrose, West Virginia. Dispatchers say the apartments caught […]
Former Huntington, West Virginia council member convicted of malicious wounding
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A former Huntington Council member was convicted Thursday on charges in connection to a 2019 shooting. According to the Cabell County Circuit Clerk’s office, Tom McCallister, of Huntington, was convicted Dec. 1, 2022, on one count of malicious wounding and one count of “use or presentment of a firearm during the […]
Black bear in South Hills area of Charleston, West Virginia, concerning residents
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Residents in the South Hills area of Charleston say they are seeing a black bear walking around and they are asking themselves, “what do I do?” “I, at least, saw it twice, but all the neighbors probably got a taste of it that evening,” said Kelli Boyd, a resident of South […]
WSAZ
Train derailment closes Rt. 52
WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A train derailment has crushed at least five vehicles and closed Rt. 52. The derailment happened in Hanover, near the Mingo County line south of Gilbert. Crews were called to the scene a little before 4 a.m. Friday. Emergency workers tell WSAZ no one was...
Traffic change due to Village of Lights display in Barboursville, West Virginia
BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Barboursville Parks and Recreation is letting residents know about a traffic pattern change during December. Between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., Barboursville Park traffic will flow one way from the entrance on Martha Road to the exit on 4-H Camp Road. There is no entry from 4-H Camp Road each evening […]
UPDATE: Boil Water Advisory lifted for 17,440 Huntington & Barboursville residents
UPDATE: CABELL COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Boil Water Advisory issued Friday for thousands of Huntington and Barboursville residence has been lifted as of Saturday morning. Following water quality testing for consumption it has been determined that the water in affected areas now meets the standards for consumption as confirmed by the City of Huntington on Saturday.
