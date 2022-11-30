Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sidney Daily News
Showing she cares
Volunteer Camron Cromes, left, 15, of Sidney, takes a care package from Monique Boyer, of Lakeview, during The Salvation Army’s Stuff-the-Bus campaign. The Salvation Army had a tent setup next to Walmart on Friday, Dec. 2. Salvation Army Capt. Katie Mayes was working to keep the tent from blowing away in high winds as people donated presents. Cromes is a representative of Chainer’s Field of Screams and the son of Cody Cromes and Niki Beers.
Sidney Daily News
12 Days of Giving blood drives scheduled
SIDNEY — Give your support to the holiday season blood supply during Community Blood Center’s “12 Days of Giving” by donating at the Peerless Food Equipment community blood drive Friday, Dec. 16, from 8 a.m. to noon at 500 S. Vandemark Road, Sidney or at the Jackson Center High School community blood drive Friday, Dec. 16, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 204 Linden St., Jackson Center.
Sidney Daily News
Christmas at Johnston Farm returns Saturday
PIQUA — The Johnston Farm will revive a popular local tradition on Saturday, Dec. 3, hosting Christmas at the Johnston Farm for the first time in three years. “This is an opportunity to reacquaint yourselves with our past,” Site Manager Andy Hite said. “Our visitors enjoy the opportunity to sort of peal back the cover of history, and gain some insight into Christmases past and learn a bit more about where many of our current traditions that are a part of our celebrations have come to us from, and what they mean.”
Sidney Daily News
Christmas dance set
SIDNEY — Pull out your worst and most ugly Christmas sweater and come down to the Senior Center, 304 S. West Ave., Sidney, on Friday, Dec. 9, for some holiday fun. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the dance starting at 7 p,m. This is open to the public age 50 0r better with light refreshments and a door prize drawing.
Sidney Daily News
Nurse practitioner opens new practice
SIDNEY – A certified nurse practitioner with over a decade of experience caring for Shelby County has recently opened her own practice. Dawn Macke opened Macke Family Practice in October after previously working at Wilson Health for 14 years and Kettering Health for two and a half years. She runs the practice with Rachel Daniel, who has been a certified medical assistant for nine years, and a receptionist will be starting after the first of the year.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney assistant fire chief completes program
SIDNEY – Sidney Assistant Fire Chief Eric Barhorst was recently notified by the Ohio Fire Chiefs’ Association (OFCA) of his successful completion of the organization’s uniform credentialing program. Barhorst began his career with the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services in June of 1999. He was...
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of November 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Allyson Joanne Taylor, 23, of Maineville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine. William Wild Sherer, 19, of Rossford, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— About 50 marksmen attended the shooting match for beef and hams held at Milton Bennett’s farm yesterday. Thomas Enley won first in the beef match; Marshall Rodgers, second; William Seigle, third; Barney Blue, fourth and J.F. Barhorst, fifth. Thirteen hams were distributed among the marksmen present.
Sidney Daily News
WPTW celebrates 75th anniversary
PIQUA — Radio station 98.1 WPTW (AM 1570) will celebrate 75 years on the air Wednesday, Dec. 7, hosting an all-day open house featuring presentations by the Troy and Piqua Chambers of Commerce. “It’s a day-long celebration,” Operations Manager Clint Myers said. “We want to celebrate with all the...
Sidney Daily News
And the winner is …
The winner of the Quilt Ladies of Russia’s Christmas Surprise quilt raffle was Ruth Ann Grillot from Fort Loramie, who was very excited to have won the quilt. The ladies raised $1,600 for the Burkettsville Neurological Center. Members would like to thank everyone who bought a raffle ticket or donated money, your generosity will help alot of families.
Sidney Daily News
Dog licenses go on sale in county
SIDNEY — Sales of Shelby County dog licenses for 2023 began Dec. 1, 2022, according to Amy Berning, county auditor. Three-year and permanent licenses are available for your dog(s) in addition to the traditional one-year license. The registration fee for the 2023 license is $18 for a one-year license,...
Sidney Daily News
Spirit EMS record
Nov. 20-26 According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to six emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center, making 13 patient contacts. That’s five fewer calls than the week prior. Four of the six calls were in the Houston...
Sidney Daily News
OSP Trooper and Dispatcher of the Year selected
DAYTON — Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Andrew L. Pudenz and Dispatcher Monica O. Huffman have been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year and Dispatcher of the Year at the Dayton Post. The selection of Pudenz is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Dayton...
Sidney Daily News
Lima Symphony Orchestra returns for holidays
LIMA — The Lima Symphony Orchestra returns to the concert stage Saturday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center, 7 Town Square, Lima, for Lima’s favorite holiday tradition — Bells, Brass & Bows.The program will be led by Music Director Andrew Crust and feature the Lima Symphony Chorus.
Sidney Daily News
County record
-9:48 a.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage in the 18000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Center. -10:59 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call. -3:42 to 11:42 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls. Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell.
Sidney Daily News
Edison Foundation welcomes two new board members
PIQUA — The Edison Foundation at Edison State Community College welcomed two new board members this year. The board oversees The Edison Foundation as it assists Edison State in meeting its educational and community service goals by providing resources to advance student success. Brooke Ruhenkamp, representing Darke County, has...
Sidney Daily News
Sielschott attends Barron’s 2022 Adviser Women Summit
SIDNEY — Edward Jones Financial Adviser Danielle Sielschott of Sidney recently attended the 2022 Barron’s Adviser Women Summit. The conference was held Nov. 30 through Dec. 2 in Palm Beach, Florida. There were 500 women financial advisers from a variety of firms across the U.S. in attendance. The...
Sidney Daily News
Farmers & Merchants State Bank donates to United Way
SIDNEY — Farmers & Merchants State Bank, formerly known as Peoples Federal Savings and Loan recently donated $5,000 to the Shelby County United Way. Debra Geuy, former president of Peoples Federal Savings and Loan said, “this is exactly why the Peoples Board of Directors and I chose Farmers & Merchants State Bank as a partner. They understand the importance of playing a vital role in their community and their ability to make their community stronger.”
Sidney Daily News
Agreements ratified in complaints against SCS
COLUMBUS — Four complaints filed by former Sidney City Schools have been resolved. The Ohio Civil Rights Commission — during its November meeting — ratified the conciliation agreement and consent order for the cases filed by ShaRhonda Johnson, Erika Foster-Wheeler, Tiffani Foy and Jayne Evans. Johnson, Foster-Wheeler...
Sidney Daily News
Arrest warrant issued for Piqua man
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for a Piqua man, who is wanted in connection with several burglaries in Shelby County. The person of interest was identified as Jeremy Lee Jones, 32 of 1146 Chevy Lane, Piqua, Ohio. Jones was not at the residence at the time of the search warrant on Nov. 23. An arrest warrant has been issued for Jones. Jones is known to be on the run as detectives have been in contact with him asking that he turn himself in.
Comments / 0