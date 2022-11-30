ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison on Charges Related to Breonna Taylor Protest

Grandmaster Jay, the leader of a Black pro-gun activist group, will spend the rest of the decade behind bars. The 59-year-old Cincinnati man—legal name John Fitzgerald Johnson—was sentenced to 86 months in prison this week for his actions during a 2020 protest in Kentucky. Johnson, who founded the Not Fucking Around Coalition, was accused of pointing an AR-15 rifle at two federally deputized officers in downtown Louisville, as he and other demonstrators took to the streets demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.
The Independent

Charles Bronson’s next parole hearing will be held in public after prisoner’s request approved

The next Parole Board hearing for Charles Bronson, one of the UK’s longest-serving prisoners, will take place in public.The Parole Board granted an application for the case of the notorious prisoner – now known as Charles Salvador – to be heard in public. A date is yet to be set.In a document setting out the decision to hold the hearing in public, Parole Board chairwoman Caroline Corby said: “I have concluded that a public hearing is in the interests of justice in the case of Mr Salvador. “I therefore grant the application for the hearing to be held in...
CBS New York

Judge to decide this week on prosecuting nurse accused of killing estranged husband

NEW YORK - An Upper West Side nurse awaiting trial on charges she killed her estranged husband will have to wait a few more days to find out whether or not a judge will dismiss the murder indictment against her. Supporters were in the courtroom. They maintain she's a domestic abuse survivor who acted in self-defense. As CBS2's Alice Gainer reports, 47-year-old Tracy McCarter left the courtroom without answering questions. Minutes earlier, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg spoke with the state supreme court judge. "What you want to do now is to dismiss this case outright, is that correct?" the judge asked. "Yes, your honor,"...
CBS News

Missouri man serving 241-year sentence released from prison with help of judge who put him behind bars

When Bobby Bostic got out of prison last week, the first person he hugged was Evelyn Baker, the now-retired judge who sent him to prison nearly three decades ago. Baker, who spent the last four years fighting to get him out, said she was "ecstatic" to see Bostic walk out of prison after serving 27 years for a series of robberies he committed when he was 16.
SFGate

Officers shoot 2 inmates after stabbing at California prison

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two correctional officers shot and killed two incarcerated people who were stabbing a fellow inmate at a Northern California prison, authorities said Wednesday. Staff at High Desert State Prison in Susanville responded around 11 a.m. Tuesday after Anthony Aguilera was attacked by two men wielding...
DCist

DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

