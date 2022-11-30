Read full article on original website
Complex
Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison on Charges Related to Breonna Taylor Protest
Grandmaster Jay, the leader of a Black pro-gun activist group, will spend the rest of the decade behind bars. The 59-year-old Cincinnati man—legal name John Fitzgerald Johnson—was sentenced to 86 months in prison this week for his actions during a 2020 protest in Kentucky. Johnson, who founded the Not Fucking Around Coalition, was accused of pointing an AR-15 rifle at two federally deputized officers in downtown Louisville, as he and other demonstrators took to the streets demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.
Judge to arraign ex-DA charged in Arbery killing’s aftermath
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A former Georgia prosecutor charged more than a year ago with hindering the police investigation into the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery has been ordered to appear before a judge next month for her first court appearance. Superior Court Judge John R. Turner on Tuesday...
Submarine spy couple receives harsher prison sentences after judge rejected plea deals
In another twist in the espionage case, the wife of a former Navy nuclear engineer who acted as a lookout for her husband as he passed military secrets to someone he believed to be an agent of another country received a harsher sentence than her husband. Diana Toebbe, a former...
AOL Corp
Jesse Jackson urges US Attorney’s Office to investigate sentencing of Indian American businessman
Civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse Jackson is calling on a U.S. attorney’s office to investigate whether racism and discrimination played a part in the sentencing of an Indian American investment banker convicted of selling fraudulent loans. Nikesh Patel, 39, was sentenced by the Northern District Court of Illinois...
Missouri man executed for murder of police officer
A man convicted of murder was put to death in the midwestern US state of Missouri on Tuesday in an execution that his 19-year-old daughter was barred from witnessing. Johnson was the 17th inmate put to death in the United States this year.
Black University of Kentucky student in viral video says she was ‘physically, verbally and racially assaulted’
CNN — Less than 48 hours after video of a Black University of Kentucky student enduring racial slurs from a White student went viral, she addressed a crowd of supporters. “My name is Kylah Spring.”. With tears in her eyes, the college freshman had a message during a...
Law enforcement gun is 'the most dangerous pistol sold in the United States'
Another lawsuit filed against gun manufacturer Sig Sauer alleges a handgun popular among the military and law enforcement is defective and dangerous.
Charles Bronson’s next parole hearing will be held in public after prisoner’s request approved
The next Parole Board hearing for Charles Bronson, one of the UK’s longest-serving prisoners, will take place in public.The Parole Board granted an application for the case of the notorious prisoner – now known as Charles Salvador – to be heard in public. A date is yet to be set.In a document setting out the decision to hold the hearing in public, Parole Board chairwoman Caroline Corby said: “I have concluded that a public hearing is in the interests of justice in the case of Mr Salvador. “I therefore grant the application for the hearing to be held in...
Transgender YouTuber never placed in men's unit, corrections official says
Correction officials in Florida are denying that YouTube and Tiktok influencer Nikita Dragun was ever in a men's unit in jail during the arrest period.
I’m a Walmart shoplifting lawyer – if you’re wrongly accused of stealing, my 3 golden tips may save you a $150,000 fine
A LAWYER has revealed his three golden tips that could help you dodge a $150,000 fine if you're wrongly accused of shoplifting. Attorneys at the Mollo Law Firm with specialized knowledge of the sector claim they can stop retail giants such as Walmart from erroneously convicting customers. New Jersey criminal...
Caught on Camera: Black Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing, Dragging Body of Victim at Arizona Apartment Complex
One Arizona man tried to cover up a crime by moving a dead body to a different location. Officials in Arizona are investigating after camera footage allegedly caught a 30-year-old man moving a body through a Mesa apartment complex. Authorities say Michael Binion-Jones was taken into custody Monday on suspicion...
Judge to decide this week on prosecuting nurse accused of killing estranged husband
NEW YORK - An Upper West Side nurse awaiting trial on charges she killed her estranged husband will have to wait a few more days to find out whether or not a judge will dismiss the murder indictment against her. Supporters were in the courtroom. They maintain she's a domestic abuse survivor who acted in self-defense. As CBS2's Alice Gainer reports, 47-year-old Tracy McCarter left the courtroom without answering questions. Minutes earlier, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg spoke with the state supreme court judge. "What you want to do now is to dismiss this case outright, is that correct?" the judge asked. "Yes, your honor,"...
Handcuffs in Hallways: Hundreds of elementary students arrested at U.S. schools
"Don't make a wrong move," the officer said as he pinned the struggling subject to the ground. "Period." The officer tightened the handcuffs around the subject's thin wrists. "Ow, ow, ow, it really hurts," the subject exclaimed. The officer pressed his weight into the subject's small body while school staff...
Jan. 6 Capitol riot defendant charged with murder after woman killed in suicide attempt
CHICAGO — Shane Jason Woods pleaded guilty earlier this year to scuffling with a police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, mob attack at the U.S. Capitol and faced federal prison time when his case was set for sentencing in January. He never intended to see that court date,...
Notorious Nigerian influencer ‘Billionaire Gucci Master’ sentenced to 11 years in jail in the U.S. for fraud
Ray Hushpuppi reportedly conspired to launder more than $300 million over an 18-month period.
UPDATE: Mexico Issues Arrest Warrant For ‘Direct Aggressor’ In The Death Of Shanquella Robinson
Authorities in Mexico have issued an arrest warrant for the woman seen on video beating 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson, according to ABC7. The woman was not named in the warrant but is referred to as the “direct aggressor” in the case. The local prosecutor for the state of Baja...
Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges
An attorney for a Black man who was violently attacked by white deputies in Georgia are calling for a criminal investigation. The post Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges appeared first on NewsOne.
Missouri man serving 241-year sentence released from prison with help of judge who put him behind bars
When Bobby Bostic got out of prison last week, the first person he hugged was Evelyn Baker, the now-retired judge who sent him to prison nearly three decades ago. Baker, who spent the last four years fighting to get him out, said she was "ecstatic" to see Bostic walk out of prison after serving 27 years for a series of robberies he committed when he was 16.
SFGate
Officers shoot 2 inmates after stabbing at California prison
SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two correctional officers shot and killed two incarcerated people who were stabbing a fellow inmate at a Northern California prison, authorities said Wednesday. Staff at High Desert State Prison in Susanville responded around 11 a.m. Tuesday after Anthony Aguilera was attacked by two men wielding...
DCist
