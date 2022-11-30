CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A looming national rail strike threatens to cripple the nation’s economy and some of West Virginia’s largest industries could be slammed. Congress has been working to pass legislation to intervene and avert the rail strike after talks stalled between railroads and some of the industry’s major unions.. The House of Representatives passed legislation on Wednesday, and the U.S. Senate was poised to take up the bill this afternoon.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO