Metro News
Biden White House rejects flood assistance for Kanawha County; Fayette, McDowell prepare to receive funds
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Route 60 flash flood back on August 15 did considerable damage in eastern Kanawha County but not enough for federal disaster assistance. Gov. Jim Justice’s office learning Thursday the Biden administration had rejected Kanawha County’s request for public and individual assistance following the high water that damaged infrastructure and homes on Campbells Creek and Hughes Creek.
Metro News
Capito supports son’s move to run for governor, says he will bring energy
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) says her son is “the most capable and energetic candidate” she’s seen run for governor of West Virginia in years. “I will be supporting him,” the senator said when asked about her son’s campaign during a Thursday...
Metro News
Potential for rail strike looms large in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A looming national rail strike threatens to cripple the nation’s economy and some of West Virginia’s largest industries could be slammed. Congress has been working to pass legislation to intervene and avert the rail strike after talks stalled between railroads and some of the industry’s major unions.. The House of Representatives passed legislation on Wednesday, and the U.S. Senate was poised to take up the bill this afternoon.
Metro News
What’s Wrong in our Schools?
The state’s two teacher unions, the West Virginia Education Association (WVEA) and the American Federation of Teachers West Virginia (AFT-WV) are holding a series of public focus groups around the state. The organizations’ leaders—Dale Lee from WVEA and Fred Albert from AFT—acknowledge that the poor outcomes among West Virginia...
