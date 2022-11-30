Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Ameer Abdullah voices strong support for Matt RhuleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule visiting in-state WR Beni Ngoyi on FridayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Three more players enter transfer portalThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Trio of Huskers enter transfer portal on Thursday.The Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: WR Omarion Miller decommits from programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Transfers galore, volleyball wins again, more
Now that Matt Rhule has taken over the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team, there has been a bit of upheaval. Tha was to be expected when there was any new coach at all. The fact that a few players have decided to transfer was to be expected. However, the fact that they are coming in waves has some Nebraska football fans nervous.
kmaland.com
NCAA Volleyball Tournament Scoreboard (12/2): Nebraska, ISU, UNI advances, Creighton upset
(KMAland) -- Nebraska advanced to the Sweet 16, UNI and Iowa State moved to round two and Creighton was upset in their opener in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament on Friday. NCAA VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT (Second Round) Texas 3 Georgia 0. Marquette 3 Georgia Tech 0. San Diego 3 Washington State 1.
UC Daily Campus
Around the Coaching Carousel: Rhule to Nebraska, Freeze to Auburn and thoughts on hires
The regular season is over, and some schools that are not bowl-eligible are looking to make a change of head coach in an attempt to make their football program better for the future. Some were fired midway through the season, such as Scott Frost at Nebraska. We’ll recap and grade some of the biggest hires and firings so far in the 2022 season, as many Power 5 football programs, including Nebraska and Auburn, made changes this season.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska officially welcomes Marcus Satterfield as new OC under Matt Rhule
South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield will be leaving the SEC to coach at Nebraska in the same role. The news was confirmed by Nebraska football on Thursday morning. Satterfield will be the offensive coordinator for the Cornhuskers as part of Matt Rhule’s new coaching staff at Nebraska. Satterfield’s...
Emotions run high for Huskers-Jays, but Griesel says guys can't 'let the moment get too big for us'
Nebraska lad that he is, Sam Griesel said it's probably even an "understatement" to say he followed Huskers-Creighton pretty closely as a kid. Whatever description attaches to the closest version of close, that was apparently the attention given. You grow up with a love of hoops and Huskers like he...
North Platte Telegraph
New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule pursuing FCS offensive prospects in transfer portal
LINCOLN — As new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule assembles his coaching staff, the Huskers already got busy making their initial offer to a transfer portal player. Not surprisingly, it’s an offensive lineman. Rhode Island right tackle Ajani Cornelius, who has started for the Rams since his redshirt freshman...
247Sports
Omarion Miller decommits from Nebraska
Nebraska wide receiver commitment Omarion Miller announced Friday afternoon that he would be opening his recruitment. Miller, who was recruited by former Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph, announced his decision on social media on Friday. “In light of the many changes at the University of Nebraska, I have decided...
Report: Matt Rhule, Wife Took Secret Trip To Nebraska
Before getting hired as Nebraska's new head coach, Matt Rhule visited the area without anyone noticing. According to The Athletic's Mitch Sherman and Max Olson, Rhule took a trip to Nebraska at the end of October with his wife, Julie. He didn't try too hard to go undercover, blending in with a hat and sunglasses.
Carolina Continues To Climb The SEC East Hierarchy
The SEC East is crowded, especially in recent years. South Carolina continues to climb those rankings and should be there for a while.
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska volleyball outlasts Kansas and former teammate to advance to NCAA regionals
Nebraska’s defense was great early, and good enough late to help the Huskers to a four-set win against Kansas in the second round of the NCAA volleyball tournament on Friday. There were some really anxious moments in the fourth set, but Nebraska finished off the 25-14, 25-18, 19-25, 26-24...
KETV.com
President Ted Carter calls new head football coach Matt Rhule a fantastic addition to Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents met on Friday, and President Ted Carter updated his "strategic plan" that he laid out earlier this year. It includes, first: setting a new bar for student access and success. Second: winning the competition for talent. Carter said he...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Kansas Battles Nebraska in Second Round of NCAA Tournament
LINCOLN, Neb. – For the second straight season, Kansas Volleyball is playing in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Kansas will take on Nebraska at 7 p.m. CT on Friday at Bob Devaney Sports Center. The game will be streamed on ESPN+. The Jayhawks took down seventh-seeded Miami...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Volleyball Continues to Adjust their Line up During the NCAA Tournament; Tonight they Meet Kansas
Nebraska (25-5, B1G 16-4) vs Kansas (19-10, Big 12 8-8) When: Friday, December 2nd, 2022, 7 pm. Nebraska (25-5, B1G 16-4) #1 Nicklin Hames 5’10’’ SR Setter, Maryville, TN. #2 Kenzie Knuckles 5’8’’ SR DS/L, Yorktown, IN. #4 Anni Evans 5’9’’ JR Setter, Waverly,...
Nebraska Football: Four-star Texas edge rusher planning to visit program
Nebraska football stands during a practice.Photo by(Nebraska Football/Nebraska Athletics Communications Office) Four-star edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen is looking at visiting the Nebraska football program, per Brian Christopherson of 247Sports.
Nebraska Football: Trio of Huskers enter transfer portal on Thursday.
Ernest Hausmann in the Wisconsin game.Photo by(Dylan Widger/USA Today Sports) Nebraska football had a busy day on Thursday, as three players entered the transfer portal. Linebacker Ernest Hausmann, wide receiver DeColdest Crawford, and offensive lineman Brant Banks all entered the portal, per Nick Shultz, Griffin McVeigh, and Andrew Graham of On3.com.
KU volleyball’s NCAA tournament run ends after loss to Nebraska
KU lost to two-seed Nebraska, 3-1, in the NCAA tournament second round.
News Channel Nebraska
Big Red Buzz: Joseph troubles may impact player retention
NEBRASKA CITY - Damon Benning, analyst on the Huskers Radio Network, told the Big Red Buzz audience at Nebraska City Thursday that news surrounding former interim coach Mickey Joseph is likely to complicate the coaching staff’s push to retain current players. Benning: “I think it would impact Nebraska the...
North Platte Telegraph
NU volleyball notes: What Cook calls 'a big deal; Hames' status; scouting Delaware State
The Nebraska volleyball team's defense is limping into the postseason a little bit, with two of its worst outings coming in the final week of the regular season, against top-10 opponents Wisconsin and Minnesota. Also, the Huskers lost key defensive player Kenzie Knuckles to a season-ending knee injury. But NU...
Woman tells police: Univ. of Nebraska coach strangled me
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska's interim football coach for nine games this season, is accused of putting his hands around a woman's throat, pulling her hair and punching her before being taken into custody, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday. Joseph, 54, was arrested Wednesday on...
1011now.com
Nebraska volleyball rolls in first round of NCAA Tournament
The Nebraska volleyball team opened the 2022 NCAA Tournament with a dominant sweep of Delaware State Thursday night at the Devaney Center. The No. 2 seed Huskers never trailed in the match and won each set by double digits.
Comments / 0