Nebraska State

saturdaytradition.com

Officials miss blatant call on crucial 4th down in Big 12 Championship

There was an interesting call that took place in the Big 12 Championship game. Officials didn’t seem to catch an obvious false start penalty on Kansas State during the first half. The Wildcats ended up scoring on the same play after the no-call. Kansas State QB Will Howard threw...
MANHATTAN, KS
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt believes the College Football Playoff field is already set

Joel Klatt believes the College Football Playoff field is set before Championship Weekend even wraps up. Klatt took to Twitter to declare that the top 4 teams are set, and seeding is the only question. Klatt lists Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and Ohio State as the 4 teams that will be included.
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa RB officially enters the transfer portal

Gavin Williams is waving goodbye to Kinnick Stadium. Williams announced Friday that he would be leaving Iowa following the 2022 season. Williams will have 2 years of eligibility left at his next school. “Hawkeye Nation, I want to thank you for welcoming me and allowing me to represent the black...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State gets savagely trolled by sign spotted at MAC Championship Game

Ohio fans savagely roasted Ohio State with signs as Ohio takes on Toledo for the MAC Championship on Saturday. As the Bobcats and Rockets were trading blows on the field, cameras panned to a sign from an Ohio fan that said “The only Ohio schools playing today.” The sign was a clear jab at Ohio State, who lost to Michigan to end the regular season last Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Chris Klieman praises Adrian Martinez for impact on Kansas State, QB Will Howard

Chris Klieman was quick to give credit where credit was due in Kansas State’s stunning upset of TCU on Saturday. Despite being favored by 7 on Saturday, the Horned Frogs fought a full four-quarter battle with the Wildcats. TCU was down late in the 4th, but battled back with a TD and successful two-point conversion to tie it 28 all at the end of regulation.
MANHATTAN, KS
saturdaytradition.com

2nd Hawkeye wideout in two days announces intention to enter transfer portal

Iowa has now lost another receiver to the transfer portal. This time it was Arland Bruce IV. Bruce IV announced his decision to transfer on his social media account Friday. Bruce has two years of eligibility left. He played in 11 games for Iowa this season with 187 yards receiving and 2 total touchdowns on the year.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football: 5 reasons why Wolverines will beat Purdue in Big Ten Championship Game

If so, it’d probably be accurate to describe Jim Harbaugh’s 2022 Michigan Wolverines in such a way. For the first time since 1997, Michigan is 12-0. Back then, there were only 11 regular season games, no College Football Playoff, and the opportunity to play in just 1 postseason contest. This year, Michigan could reach 13-0 for the first time program history — and then 14-0, and maybe even 15-0 when it’s all said and done.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Colston Loveland heads to locker room early in Michigan's B1G Championship appearance

Colston Loveland headed to Michigan’s locker room after suffering an apparent injury on a special teams play. Loveland was seen entering the medical tent after limping off the field. After exiting the tent, the tight end headed for the locker room. This is a disappointing development for Loveland, as he is responsible for Michigan’s only points thus far.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh and Warde Manuel release statements after charges filed against Michigan player

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel have issued statements after DL Mazi Smith was charged with felony gun possession on Thursday. Smith was charged with carrying a concealed weapon stemming from a traffic stop that occurred back in October. The DL and Wolverine team captain has played in each game since, and it appears that he will continue to play going forward, according to Manuel and Harbaugh.
MICHIGAN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Pair of Huskers hit transfer portal following Matt Rhule hiring

Two Nebraska Cornhuskers entered the transfer portal following Matt Rhule’s hiring. Rhule was hired at the end of the regular season as Nebraska’s head coach. As Rhule ushered in a new era at Nebraska, the program lost several players to the transfer portal. Nebraska wide receiver Kamonte Grimes and defensive back Jaeden Gould entered the transfer portal this week.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Danny Kanell blasts Ohio State, idea of letting Buckeyes 'back their way' into CFP

Danny Kanell was not a happy camper after Utah beat USC in the Pac-12 Championship game. Kanell went on an anti-Ohio State tirade on social media. The main problem Kanell has with the scenario is teams like Ohio State can back door their way into the College Football Playoff. While Kanell disagreed with the idea, he understands that Ohio State should get in over Alabama.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin assistant Bob Bostad set to join B1G team as next OL coach, per report

News came out on Friday that Wisconsin assistant Bob Bostad is going to be joining a another B1G coaching staff. Indy Star’s Tyler Tachman reported the news. Bostad is set to become the next OL coach at Indiana. Bostad has experience in both college and at the NFL level. Bostad was an OL coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2012-2013.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

