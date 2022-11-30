Knight wins runoff, defeating Greene County School Board incumbent

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. ( WKRG ) – A second new member will be seated to the Greene County School Board in January after winning a runoff election.

Shena Knight won the Tuesday, Nov. 29 runoff for the District 2 position over incumbent C.J. Hill with 58% of the vote, unofficial results show.

Shena Knight C.J. Hill North Leakesville precinct 80 13 State Line precinct 64 90 Total 144 103

Voter turnout was about 18.7% of the 1,321 registered in District 2, according to data from the county circuit clerk.

The race was the only one on the ballot Tuesday after none of three candidates received a majority of votes in the Nov. 8 general election. C.J. Hill won a plurality in that contest with 36% of the vote, edging out Knight 197 to 174. A second challenger, Brenda Debose Mosley had 136 votes as of election night.

Knight will join retired teacher Shannon Walley Walters as the other new board member in January. Walters defeated two other challengers in the general election with 53% of votes to replace retiring board member Sue Eubanks in District 1.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.