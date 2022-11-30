ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, MS

Knight wins runoff, defeating Greene County School Board incumbent

By Cory Johnson
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WMxPe_0jSgQwmk00

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. ( WKRG ) – A second new member will be seated to the Greene County School Board in January after winning a runoff election.

Shena Knight won the Tuesday, Nov. 29 runoff for the District 2 position over incumbent C.J. Hill with 58% of the vote, unofficial results show.

READ NEXT: The latest Mississippi headlines from WKRG.com
Shena Knight C.J. Hill
North Leakesville precinct 80 13
State Line precinct 64 90
Total 144 103

Voter turnout was about 18.7% of the 1,321 registered in District 2, according to data from the county circuit clerk.

The race was the only one on the ballot Tuesday after none of three candidates received a majority of votes in the Nov. 8 general election. C.J. Hill won a plurality in that contest with 36% of the vote, edging out Knight 197 to 174. A second challenger, Brenda Debose Mosley had 136 votes as of election night.

Knight will join retired teacher Shannon Walley Walters as the other new board member in January. Walters defeated two other challengers in the general election with 53% of votes to replace retiring board member Sue Eubanks in District 1.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WDAM-TV

State Superintendent visits Perry Central High School

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Bulldogs of Perry Central High School were welcomed by some special guests during an assembly Friday afternoon. Interim State Superintendent Kim Benton and William Carey Professor Patti Pamenter spoke to the students in preparation for state testing. “When I walked in the door, I...
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Forrest Co. Tax Collector Billy Hudson passes after lifetime of service

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Billy C. Hudson, a well-known Pine Belt businessman and public servant, died Thursday. Hudson was born on June 16, 1938, Professionally, Hudson worked as a rancher and served as the former CEO of Hudson Salvage. He also studied at the University of Southern Mississippi, the University of Arizona and Perkinston Junior College.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
Alabama Now

Alabama strong: From bottom of pool to race podium in a day’s time

An Alabama race car driver had a whirlwind few days after an accident put his race car at the bottom of a hotel swimming pool. Driver Cameron Leytham of Mobile was hauling his car Wednesday night, headed to the Snowball Derby in Pensacola, Florida, when the tie-down straps on his trailer broke and the car cam tumbling off the trailer and rolled in the pool at the Red Roof Inn.
PENSACOLA, FL
WDAM-TV

2-vehicle accident blocks lanes on U.S. 42

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle accident on U.S. 42 in Wayne County Friday night blocked both lanes. The accident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. No information has been given in terms of how many people were involved or if there were injuries. This report will be updated as...
WAYNE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Former Jackson County employee pleads guilty to embezzlement

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – State Auditor Shad White announced a former Jackson County employee was convicted of two counts of embezzlement. Charles Smith pled guilty to the charges. According to White, Smith was indicted for embezzlement earlier this year. Prosecutors said he stole road maintenance equipment from Jackson County taxpayers. Upon indictment, Smith was […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Gulfport man pleads guilty to hate crime for burning cross

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A Gulfport man pled guilty in federal court to a hate crime for burning a cross in his front yard to intimidate a Black family. Axel C. Cox, 24, pled guilty to violating the Fair Housing Act when he used threatening and racially derogatory remarks toward his Black neighbors and burned […]
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Sheriff’s deputy drowns while canoeing on Adams Lake

A Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy drowned while canoeing at a lake at Windance this morning. Adams Lake lies between Windance and Lake Village Estates subdivisions in Harrison County. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson identified the deputy as Leroy Barnes, a transport deputy for the 1st and 2nd judicial courthouses.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Perry Co. native, USM grad new commander at Camp Shelby

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center has a new commanding officer. Perry County native and University of Southern Mississippi graduate Col. William “Lee” Henry became commander during a traditional ceremony at Camp Shelby Thursday afternoon. His military service began more than 31 years...
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WKRG

Early morning house fire on Dunnaway Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Quick response from Mobile Fire-Rescue this morning when a house fire broke out on Dunnaway Drive just before 4:00 this morning. It took Fire-Rescue about 20 minutes to battle the blaze. We’re told all people inside the house were evacuated safely. No word on the...
MOBILE, AL
wtva.com

Schedule: State football championships begin Friday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTVA) - State high school football championships take place on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 on the campus of Southern Miss. Open this link to view TV and radio information. WTVA will have scores and highlights from the Noxubee County, West Point, Louisville and Starkville games.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile teenager’s death in Mississippi ruled ‘undetermined’ in autopsy

(WALA) - Months after a missing 14-year-old girl from Mobile turned up at a Mississippi motel and then died at a hospital, investigators still cannot determine how she died. An autopsy report lists Keyanna Sylvester’s cause of death is “undetermined.” Harrison County Coroner Brian Sweitzer said that means forensic investigators also cannot say whether it was a homicide.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

66K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy