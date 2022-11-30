Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
Iowa football wide receiver Arland Bruce to enter transfer portal
For the second time in as many days, an Iowa wide receiver has announced his intention to enter the transfer portal. After sophomore wideout Keagan Johnson announced yesterday that he would be entering the portal, fellow sophomore receiver Arland Bruce followed suit early Friday morning. Bruce caught 19 passes for...
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Cade McNamara will need an adequate supporting cast to fix Iowa football’s offense
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz and his coaching staff took a bold first step in the renovation of their offense Thursday evening, adding former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara to their 2023 roster via the transfer portal. Rumors of McNamara’s interest in Iowa began to circulate Monday afternoon, when his...
Daily Iowan
Hawkeyes falter on defense
The Wolfpack ran through the Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. NC State shot 55.4 percent from the floor and 53.8 percent from the 3-point line. Before Thursday, the Hawkeyes allowed a 39.4 and 30.2 opponent field goal 3-point percentage, respectively. “Very disappointed in our defensive effort,” Bluder said. “We started out...
Daily Iowan
Big Picture
The Hawkeyes started the season ranked No. 4 in the country, but they have not yet recorded a ranked victory. Iowa lost to No. 3 UConn, 86-79, on Nov. 27 at the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. The Hawkeyes’ loss against the Wolfpack moved them to 5-3 overall and 0-2 against ranked opponents.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa swimming and diving vs. Illinois
Iowa hosted the women’s first Hawkeye swim and dive invite this season at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center on Friday, Dec. 2. Rutgers University of Illinois Urbana Champaign, and Nebraska all competed at the CRWC Natatorium. Two freshman including Sila Ozkazanc and Alex O’Brian qualified for the finals for the 500 free. Sabina Kupcova and Aleksandra Olesiak both ended up qualifying for the final 200 IM and Kennedy Gilberson and Scarlet Martin qualified for the 50 free. Makayla Hugbanks, Sarah Ballard, Geneva Pauly, and Lainey Woodward all qualified for the 1M dive.
Daily Iowan
Photos: No. 10 Iowa women’s basketball vs. No. 12 NC State
No. 12 NC State defeated No. 10 Iowa, 94-81, in a women’s basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday. 8,250 fans attended the matchup which consisted of about an hour and 55 minutes of back-and-forth basketball. Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, recently named to the Preseason Wade Watch List on...
Daily Iowan
Country rock singer Lissie discusses latest album before Iowa City performance
The alternative-rock-country singer Lissie begins her latest album, “Carving Canyons,” with a heartbreaking lament about the last time she and her ex-lover spoke. However, the titular song, a larger-than-life anthem about making your own way, ends with the recognition that “pain is just a river flowing through me.”
Daily Iowan
Felony gun violations increase in Johnson County
Johnson County officials are calling for reduced gun crimes after the county recorded a rise in felony gun violations since 2019. Johnson County Sheriff Brad Kunkel said the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has specifically seen an increase in arrests of people prohibited from carrying weapons, gunfire incidents, and displays of weapons in road rage incidents.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City students march to Pentacrest to call for end to gun violence
Iowa City K-12 students marched from South East Junior High to gather at the University of Iowa Pentacrest Thursday to protest gun violence in the U.S. About 100 students, ranging from middle schoolers to high schoolers, started marching from the junior high at 10:30 a.m. and walked to Iowa City City High School before ending at the UI Pentacrest. There, they passed around a megaphone and gave speeches calling for change to gun violence.
Daily Iowan
Guest speaker discouraging DEI initiatives on campus, draws controversy from students
Allen West, retired Lt. Col for The Army, visited the University of Iowa Wednesday evening where he said focusing on diversity, equity, and inclusion is bad for the country. He was welcomed by the Young Americans for Freedom Iowa chapter the day after the organization had a booth “debunking” critical race theory, while other students came to the venue to show their disapproval of having West speak on campus.
Daily Iowan
Roy Browning Jr. sentenced to 50 years for killing wife in 2019
This is a developing story, check back for updates. Roy Browning Jr., 70, was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Friday at the Johnson County Courthouse for killing his wife in 2019. The sentencing comes after he pled guilty to second-degree murder on Oct. 12 and took a lesser...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Protest against gun violence on the Pentacrest
Around 100 K-12 students and community members attended a protest against gun violence in below-freezing weather. The protest was put on by high school students. The protest hosted student speakers and an opportunity for attendees to speak as well. Grey Linley, 15, decided to attend and speak at the protest...
