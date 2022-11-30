ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Daily Iowan

Iowa football wide receiver Arland Bruce to enter transfer portal

For the second time in as many days, an Iowa wide receiver has announced his intention to enter the transfer portal. After sophomore wideout Keagan Johnson announced yesterday that he would be entering the portal, fellow sophomore receiver Arland Bruce followed suit early Friday morning. Bruce caught 19 passes for...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Hawkeyes falter on defense

The Wolfpack ran through the Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. NC State shot 55.4 percent from the floor and 53.8 percent from the 3-point line. Before Thursday, the Hawkeyes allowed a 39.4 and 30.2 opponent field goal 3-point percentage, respectively. “Very disappointed in our defensive effort,” Bluder said. “We started out...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Big Picture

The Hawkeyes started the season ranked No. 4 in the country, but they have not yet recorded a ranked victory. Iowa lost to No. 3 UConn, 86-79, on Nov. 27 at the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. The Hawkeyes’ loss against the Wolfpack moved them to 5-3 overall and 0-2 against ranked opponents.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa swimming and diving vs. Illinois

Iowa hosted the women’s first Hawkeye swim and dive invite this season at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center on Friday, Dec. 2. Rutgers University of Illinois Urbana Champaign, and Nebraska all competed at the CRWC Natatorium. Two freshman including Sila Ozkazanc and Alex O’Brian qualified for the finals for the 500 free. Sabina Kupcova and Aleksandra Olesiak both ended up qualifying for the final 200 IM and Kennedy Gilberson and Scarlet Martin qualified for the 50 free. Makayla Hugbanks, Sarah Ballard, Geneva Pauly, and Lainey Woodward all qualified for the 1M dive.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: No. 10 Iowa women’s basketball vs. No. 12 NC State

No. 12 NC State defeated No. 10 Iowa, 94-81, in a women’s basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday. 8,250 fans attended the matchup which consisted of about an hour and 55 minutes of back-and-forth basketball. Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, recently named to the Preseason Wade Watch List on...
RALEIGH, NC
Daily Iowan

Felony gun violations increase in Johnson County

Johnson County officials are calling for reduced gun crimes after the county recorded a rise in felony gun violations since 2019. Johnson County Sheriff Brad Kunkel said the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has specifically seen an increase in arrests of people prohibited from carrying weapons, gunfire incidents, and displays of weapons in road rage incidents.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City students march to Pentacrest to call for end to gun violence

Iowa City K-12 students marched from South East Junior High to gather at the University of Iowa Pentacrest Thursday to protest gun violence in the U.S. About 100 students, ranging from middle schoolers to high schoolers, started marching from the junior high at 10:30 a.m. and walked to Iowa City City High School before ending at the UI Pentacrest. There, they passed around a megaphone and gave speeches calling for change to gun violence.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Guest speaker discouraging DEI initiatives on campus, draws controversy from students

Allen West, retired Lt. Col for The Army, visited the University of Iowa Wednesday evening where he said focusing on diversity, equity, and inclusion is bad for the country. He was welcomed by the Young Americans for Freedom Iowa chapter the day after the organization had a booth “debunking” critical race theory, while other students came to the venue to show their disapproval of having West speak on campus.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Roy Browning Jr. sentenced to 50 years for killing wife in 2019

This is a developing story, check back for updates. Roy Browning Jr., 70, was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Friday at the Johnson County Courthouse for killing his wife in 2019. The sentencing comes after he pled guilty to second-degree murder on Oct. 12 and took a lesser...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Protest against gun violence on the Pentacrest

Around 100 K-12 students and community members attended a protest against gun violence in below-freezing weather. The protest was put on by high school students. The protest hosted student speakers and an opportunity for attendees to speak as well. Grey Linley, 15, decided to attend and speak at the protest...
IOWA CITY, IA

