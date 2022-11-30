Read full article on original website
Renters in Tampa are concerned about housing discrimination.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Where to see snow in Florida this weekend & more stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieFlorida State
Top Toys Sought For Christmas 2022 in Phoenix and TampaMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Hidden History: Gas Plant DistrictModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Mom shares daughter's kindness in class: "I made a teacher cry today"Amy ChristieTampa, FL
Clearwater taps Baltimore official to manage downtown revitalization
Jaye Matthews has made a career out of looking for bright spots when blight seems to overwhelm a neighborhood. As an operations officer in Baltimore’s housing department, she said she helped bring 1,345 residential units, a school, two new parks and a $22 million renovation of a recreation center to a neighborhood in need.
Delightful events usher in holiday season in Dunedin
DUNEDIN — Let the spirit of the season embrace you, as Dunedin Parks & Recreation provides the fun and entertainment to bring children and their families together at this special time of year. The holiday season kicks off with the annual Holiday Boat Parade & Tree Lighting Ceremony on...
Seel, Pinellas commissioner who led U.S. 19 fixes, retires after 23 years
CLEARWATER — Karen Seel took a frustrated feeling out to the place where U.S. 19 crosses Allen’s Creek. A decade or so earlier, soon after joining the Pinellas County Commission in 1999, Seel had taken on the challenge of trying to fix the notoriously dangerous road — a task many local politicians considered impossible. Seel actually had made progress, securing tax money to rebuild parts of the road as overpasses. But people were sick of the construction, and Seel wanted to know what was taking so long at the creek.
Dunedin settles with Pinellas watchdog in lawsuit over secret city meetings
After more than two years of litigation, the Dunedin City Commission has settled a lawsuit with a Pinellas County watchdog who accused the city of violating Florida’s open government law during a code enforcement debacle. The commission on Nov. 15 unanimously approved the settlement to pay Madeira Beach resident...
Dunedin pays tribute to longtime commissioner's last hurrah
DUNEDIN — Robert Walker recently told Deborah Kynes that he has some big shoes to fill when he takes her seat on the City Commission. "She says they are only size 7. From where I'm sitting, they look a heck of lot bigger," he said, drawing laughter at the City Commission meeting Nov. 21.
Nurse who died rescuing patients in 1953 finally has a headstone
Gertrude Warnick died 69 years ago, hailed, then questioned, then forgotten. Since 1953, her body has rested in an unmarked grave under patchy dirt and creeping weeds at Clearwater Municipal Cemetery. Until now. It started on March 30, 1953, when news clips and eyewitness accounts reported Warnick running in and...
Tampa police chief could face discipline after flashing badge during traffic stop
Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor could face discipline after she reacted to being pulled over by a Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy last month in a way she admitted “could be viewed as inappropriate.”. O’Connor and her husband were in a golf cart in Oldsmar the evening of...
