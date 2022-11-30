ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawn Ben (Scorpion Lady)
3d ago

Family court judges are thieves! Most women don't spend child support on the children! Mothers should be charged with theft. Baby Mamas and daddies shouldn't be allowed child support. The whole system needs a makeover!

Dee
2d ago

Are you speaking from a personal perspective. Let me ask you. Does the child have a place to live in ? Is the child being fed? Does the child have clothes, When they are sick, who takes them to the doctors. It amazes me when fathers, who helped make those children, complain about how the money is being used. When in most cases, the fathers just don't want to pay the money.

Gladys Stevens
2d ago

financial child support ends when the parents have raised their child to be self sufficient. If you want child support to end at 18 you better get busy spending time with that child and teach them something. Both parents should have to pay child support (time and money) no matter their situation.

Calcasieu Parish News

City Council Member, Former Police Chief in Louisiana, and another Co-Conspirator Sentenced in Vote Buying Conspiracy in Louisiana

City Council Member, Former Police Chief in Louisiana, and another Co-Conspirator Sentenced in Vote Buying Conspiracy in Louisiana. Washington D.C. / Amite City, Louisiana – On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Louisiana announced that a former police chief in Amite City, Louisiana, and a former Amite City councilmember were each sentenced on November 29, 2022, to one year in prison for violating federal election laws as part of a conspiracy to pay, or offer to pay, voters for voting in a federal election.
AMITE CITY, LA
wbrz.com

Federal judge refuses to throw out employees' lawsuit against disgraced Louisiana contractor

BATON ROUGE - Troubled contractor Kelly Sills lost a fight in federal court this week when a judge refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed against him by two former employees. Those former employees worked for Sills and his company Coastal Bridge. They had health premiums deducted from their paychecks, but when it was time for the health insurance to pay for their medical procedures, both men learned the health insurance lapsed.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Mississippi paroling fewer inmates despite more eligibility

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Parole Board chairman says the state is releasing fewer inmates because the board is looking more closely at the inmates’ records. Jeffrey Belk spoke to a legislative committee Tuesday. He says board members pay attention to how many inmates receive parole, but...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Marijuana will be illegal on this Mississippi university campus — regardless of state’s new medical cannabis laws

Despite Mississippi’s Medical Cannabis Program, at least one state university will not allow marijuana on campus, even if a student or staff member is legally participating in the state’s medical marijuana program. The Daily Mississippian, the student newspaper for the University of Mississippi, reports that university officials have...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KHOU

75-year-old tourist beaten to death in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the death of a 75-year-old man from Missouri at a hotel on St. Charles Avenue late Thursday night. According to New Orleans Police, officers responded to an emergency call at the Avenue Plaza Hotel at 2111 St. Charles Avenue just before 11 p.m. Thursday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana man arrested for allegedly driving stolen truck purchased at Anytime Fitness for $175, reports say

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On December 1, 2022, at 1:46 AM, a West Monroe police officer observed a red Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck, which was listed as stolen on the license plate reader. The officer confirmed that the vehicle was stolen through a dispatch. According to […]
WEST MONROE, LA
ktalnews.com

Prator points to criticism of governor for removal from state board

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator is off two statewide law enforcement boards without explanation, but he says it’s probably no coincidence that his removal follows his continued public criticism of Gov. John Bel Edwards’s comprehensive criminal justice reforms. Earlier this month, Edwards appointed...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Shreveport restaurants rated among the best in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's Cat Daddy’s and Eddie’s Restaurant Make Louisiana’s Top 10 Best List”. Cat Daddy’s Old School Café and Eddie’s Seafood & Soul Food Restaurants are two Shreveport Eatery selected as Top 10 Best List Mom &Pop Restaurants Louisiana by Bestingsla.com. It...
SHREVEPORT, LA
WAFB

Call and get your unclaimed property with the Louisiana Department of Treasury

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Did you know that there is $1,000,000,000 in unclaimed property at the Louisiana Department of Treasury?. Officials are trying to help you reconnect with lost or forgotten money in time for Christmas. One in six people have unclaimed property or cash owed back to you. The largest claim ever in La. is $2.3 million, which was a few years ago.
