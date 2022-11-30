Family court judges are thieves! Most women don't spend child support on the children! Mothers should be charged with theft. Baby Mamas and daddies shouldn't be allowed child support. The whole system needs a makeover!
Are you speaking from a personal perspective. Let me ask you. Does the child have a place to live in ? Is the child being fed? Does the child have clothes, When they are sick, who takes them to the doctors. It amazes me when fathers, who helped make those children, complain about how the money is being used. When in most cases, the fathers just don't want to pay the money.
financial child support ends when the parents have raised their child to be self sufficient. If you want child support to end at 18 you better get busy spending time with that child and teach them something. Both parents should have to pay child support (time and money) no matter their situation.
