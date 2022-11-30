If you’re in Mecklenburg County and want to head west — to Gastonia or Shelby, or to the mountains — you have limited options. The Catawba River is in your way. There are just four bridges connecting Mecklenburg and Gaston counties, and none along a 10-mile stretch between Wilkinson Boulevard (U.S. 74) and the Buster Boyd Bridge at the Mecklenburg/South Carolina line.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO