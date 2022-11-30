Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
This North Carolina Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Five Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in North Carolina this YearTravel MavenBelmont, NC
Related
wccbcharlotte.com
Thousands Attend Christmas Parade In Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S. C. — Sights and sounds from the Rock Hill Christmas Parade. WCCB Charlotte is celebrating Carolina Christmas. On Friday night, it was Rock Hill’s turn to shine with a Christmas parade that has become a favorite for so many families. WCCB Charlotte was honored to participate in this year’s event with a parade float featuring on-air talent from WCCB News Rising and WCCB Charlotte News at 10 and 10:30 p.m.
cn2.com
CN2 Digital Dashboard – Candlelight Tours, Photos with Santa and Winter Native American
Christmas Candlelight Tours will take place at Historic Brattonsville this weekend and next. Christmas Candlelight Tours depict how people living on the Bratton plantation celebrated Christmas in 1852. The dates are Saturday, December 3rd and Saturday, December 10th with timed-tours scheduled from 3 to 8:30 PM. The Lancaster Tractor Supply...
cityofrockhill.com
Rock Hill Christmas Parade
We're looking forward to the Rock Hill Christmas Parade! Follow @rockhillprt on social media and check this webpage for updates. Any questions not answered on this page may be directed to 803-329-5620 Mon.-Fri. 8 AM - 5 PM.
cn2.com
ChristmasVille Dedicates Mural To One Of Rock Hill’s Favorite Artist
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill’s ChristmasVille held its opening ceremony Thursday night. One of the highlights of the celebration was the dedication of the new Vernon Grant mural that decorates the sides of the Rock Hill Library. The Vernon Grant mural, which is apart of...
wccbcharlotte.com
Holiday Spirit Swells in Gaston County
GASTONIA, N.C. — Christmas is back in Gaston County. The Gaston County Jaycees are making sure the upcoming Gastonia Christmas Parade, which is running well into its eighth decade, goes off without a hitch. “It means a lot to this community, because it brings Christmas spirit, it starts off...
cn2.com
CN2 Business Spotlight – Craft Axe Throwing
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – If you’re looking for a unique outing, look no further than an axe throwing business in Fort Mill that’s been open less than a year, but has gained a lot of attention. Craft Axe Throwing, located at 112 Academy Street in...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots December 2nd
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Friday, December 2nd. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
cn2.com
Relief Coming for Tega Cay’s Leaf Problems
TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Leaf collection in Tega Cay has become a challenge for residents and city leaders with both of the city’s leaf vacuum trucks in and out of service. In addition to the obvious frustrations there is also the bigger problem of keeping streets and storm drains clear.
WBTV
Two children dead in Salisbury house fire
First responders injured after shots fired at Rowan County house fire. Three first responders were hurt after a man started shooting as they responded to a house fire. Hickory gym geared toward children with special needs opens Saturday. Updated: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST. The owners of We...
cn2.com
Hope On The Hill Looking For New Lease Agreement With Lancaster School District
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Since the early 2000’s the Lancaster County School District has leased a part of the Barr Street Learning Center to the non-profit, Hope on the Hill, which has been using the building to create an after school sanctuary for Lancaster students, but now those with the non-profit are worried they could lose it.
WBTV
Details announced for Kannapolis Christmas parade
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m., on December 10, in downtown Kannapolis traveling down Laureate Way and West Avenue. The route offers the crowds many comfortable areas to watch the parade comfortably with the beautiful backdrop of the North Carolina Research Campus, Kannapolis City Hall & Police Headquarters and West Avenue. Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy the sights and sounds of the holiday season.
lakenormanpublications.com
Denver foster mother features Angel Tree at new gift shop
DENVER – A longtime foster parent and adoptive mother of two is partnering with the Lincoln County Department of Social Services, setting up an Angel Tree in her new gift shop to help supply Christmas presents for children in need this holiday season. “I’ve been taking in foster children...
Gaston County woman turns scratch-off into million dollar payday
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County woman took a chance on a $30 dollar scratch-off. It paid off as she won a $3 million prize. Cathy Stroupe, of Bessemer City, bought a Fabulous Fortune ticket from Kingsway #5 on South 14th Street in Bessemer City. Stroupe decided at...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Mugshots December 2nd
Check out the mugshots from Friday, December 3rd. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Do we need a new bridge across the Catawba River?
If you’re in Mecklenburg County and want to head west — to Gastonia or Shelby, or to the mountains — you have limited options. The Catawba River is in your way. There are just four bridges connecting Mecklenburg and Gaston counties, and none along a 10-mile stretch between Wilkinson Boulevard (U.S. 74) and the Buster Boyd Bridge at the Mecklenburg/South Carolina line.
Home sale in Old Foxcroft was Mecklenburg County’s most expensive in October
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s Old Foxcroft neighborhood is again home to Mecklenburg County’s most expensive residential sale in October, similar to the previous month. A newly built home on the 2100 block of Cortelyou Road sold for $4.5 million in late October, topping the residential real estate charts that month. In September, a new home under construction about a mile-and-a-half away on Ferncliff Road topped the charts, selling for $4.75 million.
WBTV
Concord traffic circle causing crashes, concerning residents in the area
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Some residents in Concord are saying their neighborhood has become a dangerous place to live. Not because of crime, but because of what some call a hazardous traffic circle that was recently installed. It’s creating havoc for drivers not familiar with the new road pattern, causing...
Plans for Lancaster County project with nearly 400 homes move forward
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A homebuilder appears to be moving closer to securing needed approvals for a large-proposed project in Lancaster County. At its meeting on Monday, the Lancaster County Council approved the second reading for a development agreement with Century Communities. The homebuilder is proposing up to 398 home lots at a nearly 170-acre site north of Lancaster, county documents show. The action this week sets up a critical period that could lead to final approval next month.
Channel 9 travels across NC looking for friends of Shanquella Robinson
CHARLOTTE — The family of Shanquella Robinson is still searching for answers after her mysterious death in Mexico. The FBI issued an arrest warrant last week for an unidentified friend who was on that trip. Federal and international investigations into Robinson’s death are ongoing, and Channel 9 is still trying to get ahold of people she went to Cabo with.
qcnews.com
Ex-wife of man killed during Rowan County house fire says he was suffering mentally
A house fire ended with a shootout in Rowan County, North Carolina. The shooting suspect killed - and two deputies and a firefighter were injured. QCNEWS.COM. Ex-wife of man killed during Rowan County house fire …. A house fire ended with a shootout in Rowan County, North Carolina. The shooting...
Comments / 0