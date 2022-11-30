ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

wccbcharlotte.com

Thousands Attend Christmas Parade In Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S. C. — Sights and sounds from the Rock Hill Christmas Parade. WCCB Charlotte is celebrating Carolina Christmas. On Friday night, it was Rock Hill’s turn to shine with a Christmas parade that has become a favorite for so many families. WCCB Charlotte was honored to participate in this year’s event with a parade float featuring on-air talent from WCCB News Rising and WCCB Charlotte News at 10 and 10:30 p.m.
ROCK HILL, SC
cityofrockhill.com

Rock Hill Christmas Parade

We're looking forward to the Rock Hill Christmas Parade! Follow @rockhillprt on social media and check this webpage for updates. Any questions not answered on this page may be directed to 803-329-5620 Mon.-Fri. 8 AM - 5 PM.
ROCK HILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Holiday Spirit Swells in Gaston County

GASTONIA, N.C. — Christmas is back in Gaston County. The Gaston County Jaycees are making sure the upcoming Gastonia Christmas Parade, which is running well into its eighth decade, goes off without a hitch. “It means a lot to this community, because it brings Christmas spirit, it starts off...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
cn2.com

CN2 Business Spotlight – Craft Axe Throwing

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – If you’re looking for a unique outing, look no further than an axe throwing business in Fort Mill that’s been open less than a year, but has gained a lot of attention. Craft Axe Throwing, located at 112 Academy Street in...
FORT MILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots December 2nd

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Friday, December 2nd. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
cn2.com

Relief Coming for Tega Cay’s Leaf Problems

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Leaf collection in Tega Cay has become a challenge for residents and city leaders with both of the city’s leaf vacuum trucks in and out of service. In addition to the obvious frustrations there is also the bigger problem of keeping streets and storm drains clear.
TEGA CAY, SC
WBTV

Two children dead in Salisbury house fire

First responders injured after shots fired at Rowan County house fire. Three first responders were hurt after a man started shooting as they responded to a house fire. Hickory gym geared toward children with special needs opens Saturday. Updated: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST. The owners of We...
SALISBURY, NC
cn2.com

Hope On The Hill Looking For New Lease Agreement With Lancaster School District

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Since the early 2000’s the Lancaster County School District has leased a part of the Barr Street Learning Center to the non-profit, Hope on the Hill, which has been using the building to create an after school sanctuary for Lancaster students, but now those with the non-profit are worried they could lose it.
LANCASTER, SC
WBTV

Details announced for Kannapolis Christmas parade

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m., on December 10, in downtown Kannapolis traveling down Laureate Way and West Avenue. The route offers the crowds many comfortable areas to watch the parade comfortably with the beautiful backdrop of the North Carolina Research Campus, Kannapolis City Hall & Police Headquarters and West Avenue. Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy the sights and sounds of the holiday season.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Denver foster mother features Angel Tree at new gift shop

DENVER – A longtime foster parent and adoptive mother of two is partnering with the Lincoln County Department of Social Services, setting up an Angel Tree in her new gift shop to help supply Christmas presents for children in need this holiday season. “I’ve been taking in foster children...
DENVER, NC
WFAE

Do we need a new bridge across the Catawba River?

If you’re in Mecklenburg County and want to head west — to Gastonia or Shelby, or to the mountains — you have limited options. The Catawba River is in your way. There are just four bridges connecting Mecklenburg and Gaston counties, and none along a 10-mile stretch between Wilkinson Boulevard (U.S. 74) and the Buster Boyd Bridge at the Mecklenburg/South Carolina line.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Home sale in Old Foxcroft was Mecklenburg County’s most expensive in October

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s Old Foxcroft neighborhood is again home to Mecklenburg County’s most expensive residential sale in October, similar to the previous month. A newly built home on the 2100 block of Cortelyou Road sold for $4.5 million in late October, topping the residential real estate charts that month. In September, a new home under construction about a mile-and-a-half away on Ferncliff Road topped the charts, selling for $4.75 million.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Concord traffic circle causing crashes, concerning residents in the area

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Some residents in Concord are saying their neighborhood has become a dangerous place to live. Not because of crime, but because of what some call a hazardous traffic circle that was recently installed. It’s creating havoc for drivers not familiar with the new road pattern, causing...
CONCORD, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Plans for Lancaster County project with nearly 400 homes move forward

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A homebuilder appears to be moving closer to securing needed approvals for a large-proposed project in Lancaster County. At its meeting on Monday, the Lancaster County Council approved the second reading for a development agreement with Century Communities. The homebuilder is proposing up to 398 home lots at a nearly 170-acre site north of Lancaster, county documents show. The action this week sets up a critical period that could lead to final approval next month.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC

