Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
SANTA IS COMING TO EAST TN AND HERE IS WHERE HE WILL BE VISITING!
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many people across East Tennessee, the holidays are a time to start relaxing from the stress of work and enjoy time with family. But for one jolly man, the holidays are a time when business starts picking up. Santa Clause is getting ready for his...
Christmas in the Cave kicks off in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Those looking for a unique way to see Christmas lights ahead of the holiday season can do so underground in East Tennessee. Christmas in the Cave will be held at the historic Cherokee Caverns, located at 8524 Oak Ridge Highway, each Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the first three weeks in December. The attraction will be open on Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, guests can join in on the fun from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Here are some of the places Santa is stopping at across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many people across East Tennessee, the holidays are a time to start relaxing from the stress of work and enjoy time with family. But for one jolly man, the holidays are a time when business starts picking up. Santa Clause is getting ready for his...
Christmas in Jefferson County in 1886
Some readers, particularly those in Jefferson County, may be interested in Christmas events which occurred in Dandridge and White Pine many years ago. In both instances, the activities in those times were common for the holiday season, and at times were done in Cocke County, too. The first event was...
10About Town: A cat birthday party, holiday markets and 'The Carol!'
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Click here for a whole list of holiday events happening in East Tennessee during the month of December. The Blount Mansion is hosting its Open House & Holiday Market on Friday night. You can tour the beautiful grounds and interior of the Blount Mansion from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. You'll also be able to enjoy the beautiful holiday decorations arranged by the Knoxville Garden Club. This event is free and open to the public.
Toys for Tots kicks-off across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 2021, Toys for Tots collected more than 500 gifts for kids in East Tennessee. As Christmas rolls around this season, preparations are rolling around to gear up for this year. ”I think at the end of the day we all have a kid inside of...
I visited Dolly Parton's hometown in Tennessee. Here are 16 photos that show her humble beginnings.
A short drive from Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park, the vibrant murals and boutiques like Jolene's make Sevierville worth a visit.
A Bear, Cocaine and Knoxville History
The first trailer for the Universal Pictures film “Cocaine Bear” was released Wednesday, racking up over 12 million views in less than 24 hours on Twitter. WATE's Kristen Gallant spoke to the sheriff from the real-life case. A Bear, Cocaine and Knoxville History. The first trailer for the...
Parents speak after their son missing for seven months found dead in Knoxville
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Earlier this week, Lisa and Jeff Stout finally received the call they had been waiting for about seven months. Their son, Jeremy Stout, had been missing since May 2022. Police said they were able to identify human remains found in a vacant school in Knoxville as his. Stout was scheduled to […]
49th annual WIVK Christmas parade brings heavy traffic
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 49th annual WIVK Christmas parade is back in Knoxville Friday, bringing traffic delays with it. City officials said eastbound lanes on Howard Baker Jr. Ave. would be closed from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. between Hill Ave. and Hall of Fame Dr. The city will also close parking spaces on Gay Street from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Pigeon Forge changes hours the businesses can serve alcohol
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The Pigeon Forge City Council passed an ordinance to change its city code, making it illegal for businesses to sell alcohol past 1 a.m. every day. The change comes because of state law setting different rules for cities and for premiere resort cities. Pigeon Forge is considered a premiere resort city, because of the number of resorts per square mile.
Many Christmas parades for you to Find Your Fun this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year and many cities are hosting their annual Christmas parades this weekend! Here are some parades big and small for you and the family to Find Your Fun. Thursday, Dec. 1:. Lenior City’s Christmas parade kicks off on...
Kelly Clarkson Show gives $50,000 to KSO
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra received surprise donations on The Kelly Clarkson Show; totaling $50,000. The contributions were inspired by KSO’s music education programs that help young students learn, discover, bring music into classrooms. Netspend, a financial services company, gave $25,000 that was then matched...
High Tea and Grand Luxury at the Tennessean Hotel
Make this a memorable holiday with High Tea at the exquisite Tennessean Hotel. It is located next to the World’s Fair Park, along the banks of the Tennessee River, in downtown Knoxville. Southern hospitality welcomes guests as they step into luxury. Sip in elegance as top notch service caters...
Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee
Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the LGBTQ community for the next session. It's drawn a sharp response from democrats and activists alike. Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee. Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the...
PHOTOS: Inside ‘stunning mountaintop mansion’ up for auction in Sevier County
A mansion atop Bluff Mountain in Sevier County worth an estimated $8 million is set to be auctioned off. See photos inside the luxurious private residence courtesy of Island Light Creative.
Roane State sees more people using on-campus student food bank
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — Roane State Community College said more people than usual are using one of its on-campus student food pantries, the "Brain Food" pantry. The "Brain Food" pantry is located on the Oak Ridge campus. Roane State also has food pantries in its Harriman location, Knox County location, Scott County location, Campbell County location and Cumberland County location. The Oak Ridge location recently got a new freezer donated by the First Presbyterian Church of Oak Ridge.
Monkey’s Bar to Open Soon at Central and Depot
103 West Depot Avenue, at the corner of Central and Depot, did not stay vacant long. Elle Nelson, who will be known to patrons of the now closed Central Depot Bar, will open Monkey’s Bar in the very near future. I stopped by to speak with Elle to learn more about how she became one of the very few women to own a bar in the city and what patrons of the new establishment might expect.
Holidays on Ice
Knoxville's Holiday on Ice is back. Here's when you can go and what to expect.
Potential patients wait overnight for Coalfield RAM clinic
COALFIELD, Tenn. (WVLT) - Since 1985, the Remote Area Medical clinic has been providing free healthcare to East Tennesseans. In Morgan County at Coalfield High School, there’s a one-day pop-up clinic on Dec. 3 when the doors open at 6 a.m. “I got here at 3:36 p.m. your time,”...
