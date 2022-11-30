Read full article on original website
Related
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU Wrestling Blows out Rider 37-3
Despite returning national champion Max Dean being upset at 197 pounds, Penn State turned in a dominating performance in a rout of Rider, 37-3, in front of 3,229 fans at Rider’s CURE Arena on Friday night. Top-ranked Dean was tied at one with Rider’s 12th-ranked Ethan Laird late in...
nittanysportsnow.com
Ohio State Holds Off Late Penn State Charge, Wins 4-3
Ohio State scored three goals in a frenetic first period and held off a late charge from Penn State beat to get a split in the two-game series, winning by the score of 4-3 on Saturday night at the Pegula Ice Arena. Penn State (14-3) struck first when Kevin Wall...
nittanysportsnow.com
Utah Upsets USC in PAC-12 Championship Game; Penn State-Utah Likely Rose Bowl Matchup
Penn State-Utah is the likely Rose Bowl matchup for this season. Over the week, the possibility of Penn State playing in the Rose Bowl became increasingly likely. With the program less than 48 hours from finding out its fate, it now knows that, if it indeed is playing in “The Grandaddy of Them All,” Utah will be its opponent.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Volleyball Advances in NCAA Tournament
Fourth-seeded Penn State volleyball is moving forward in the NCAA Tournament, sweeping 13-seed UMBC in three sets before a White Out crowd at Rec Hall. It’s the first NCAA tournament win of the Katie Schumacher-Cawley era. Penn State (25-7) won each set by no fewer than eight points. It...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Gets In The Mix For Highly Coveted Transfer Offensive Tackle Ajani Cornelius
Penn State received the good news recently that all-conference left tackle Olu Fashanu would be returning next season for his senior year, instead of entering the 2023 NFL Draft, where he would’ve no doubt been a first-round pick. That news isn’t stopping James Franklin from trying to add to...
nittanysportsnow.com
Bowl Season is Full Steam Ahead, but how do Bowls Pick Teams?
Speculation, chaos and uncertainty are leading the way as college football gears up for Bowl Season which will be here before you know it. Multiple teams are linked to multiple bowl games and situations, but teams are only able to go to one bowl game. Take Penn State for example, the Nittany Lions have been linked to the Rose Bowl, Cotton Bowl and the Orange Bowl and they won’t be playing this weekend.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Daily Notebook- December 1
Update (9:14 AM)- **Penn State has extended an offer to 2025 athlete Jordan Young from Monroe, North Carolina. Young (6’0″, 160-pounds) starts at both wide receiver and cornerback. Along with Penn State, Young holds offers from Duke and North Carolina State.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Extends Offer to South Florida Transfer WR Jimmy Horn Jr.
Last offseason, Penn State added to their wide receivers depth chart by picking up transfer wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley and they’re looking to help themselves at that position once again thru the transfer portal. Wednesday night, the Nittany Lions staff extended an offer to South Florida transfer wide receiver...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State NIL Collective Success with Honor Aiming to Raise $2 Million in December
Success With Honor, a Penn State name, image and likeness collective, is looking to raise $2 million before 2022 ends. In a press release, Anthony Misitano man who helped launch the collective— which is one of three Penn State has— wrote that “there is no university in the world that has provided a greater student-athlete experience than Penn State.”
nittanysportsnow.com
Florida Atlantic Hires Tom Herman as HC; Penn State DC Manny Diaz Reported Finalist
Florida Atlantic has hired Tom Herman to be its next football coach, and Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz will not be going to Boca Raton, Brett McMurphy of the Action Network first reported. Diaz and Penn State running backs coach JaJuan Seider reportedly were candidates for the job, and...
Comments / 0