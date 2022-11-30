Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Gasoline Alley hosts 2nd annual Kringle Market
Gasoline Alley is hosting its second annual Kringle Market on Saturday.
Springfield woman used family birthdays to win Lucky for Life lottery drawing
A Springfield lottery winner used family birthdays to choose the numbers on a Lucky for Life ticket.
Five Springfield weekend events you won’t want to miss
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
Massachusetts State Lottery: $100,000 Powerball prize won in Springfield
There were three Bay Staters who each won $100,000 in the lottery on Wednesday, and one of the winning tickets was sold in Springfield. Two of the winning tickets were from selecting numbers for a drawing, and one was a scratch ticket. One of the drawing tickets was for the...
Off the Menu: Get ready for ‘dynamic pricing’ based on timing and demand coming to restaurants
Dynamic pricing, the idea of pricing goods or services on the basis of demand at specific times, may soon be coming to the restaurant industry. Changing prices to reflect (or manage) demand isn’t an entirely new idea. The airline industry, for example, has been using the idea for decades, setting and changing fares on a sometimes day-to-day basis as the pattern of passenger bookings shifts.
Here’s when Christmas parades are happening around the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Many Christmas parades around the Ozarks are happening during the first couple of weekends of December. Below is a list of the parades and what time they begin: Battlefield Christmas Parade, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. Bolivar Christmas Parade, Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. Branson Adoration Parade, Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. […]
Tickets expected to sell out for LEGO convention at MassMutual in Springfield
Springfield is hosting its first-ever LEGO convention in August 2023 at the MassMutual Center.
Here’s what the 1953 Springfield Christmas Parade looked like
Jeffrey Lawson of Springfield recently discovered several color Kodachrome slides in a box that belonged to his parents. These parade photos are believed to be from Springfield’s 1953 Christmas Parade taken from the northwest corner of Booneville and Central, possibly from the roof of the former Hamby’s restaurant.
Felix Auto Repair recognized for 50 plus years in business
Building a business at the same Springfield location for more than half a century Friday earned recognition for Felix Decesare, the owner of Felix Auto Repair on Sumner Avenue.
House on Allen Street in Springfield moved to allow new subdivision to be built
A house on Allen Street in Springfield was moved to make room for a subdivision.
Westfield International Air Show dates announced
Barnes Air National Guard has announced their air show for 2023.
Chick-fil-A coming to Ozark in 2023
OZARK, Mo. — According to a Facebook post by the Mayor of Ozark, Bradley Jackson, Chick-fil-A will be coming to Ozark via a food truck. Starting in 2023, a Chick-fil-A food truck will be visiting Ozark one day a week. Mayor Jackson says the location is still being determined. “While we would love for them […]
Did You Hear About That Drone Flying Down Main St In Hartford?
Imagine you are going about your day in the city of Hartford. You go outside and there is a drone flying down your street. That was the scene in Hartford recently and at least one person had fun waving to the drone as it flew down Main Avenue. Carsen Bower...
Springfield’s yard waste collection ending for winter
The City of Springfield Department of Public Works announced that they are suspending yard waste collection for the winter on December 16.
15 Best Restaurants in Northampton, MA
When heading into a new town for the first time, it can be challenging to decide where to eat. There are many options, but can you be sure the food is good? Or that the environment is right? This list is here to help. Below you will find the 15...
PERSONALITIES: Vernon mechanic stands on integrity
VERNON — For three generations, the Baum family has been operating their shop at 11 Windermere Ave., starting off with Farm Oil and evolving into Farm Car Care, currently operated by the third generation of the operation, Michael Baum. A Vernon native, or as Baum would say, a Rockville...
Car vs train accident in West Springfield Thursday evening
Lieutenant Tony Spears from the West Springfield Fire Department told 22News a train hit a car on Front Street Thursday evening.
Springfield’s Crosslines Holiday Assistance Program deadline nearing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crosslines helps thousands of families in Springfield with their Holiday Assistance Program. Families can apply to receive food and gifts for kids, but the deadline is quickly approaching. Crosslines distributes food to those in need for the holidays, and this year, more than 2,300 people were...
FBI uses straw to link ‘Route 91 bandit’ to 14 bank robberies, including 5 in Connecticut
A Chicopee man was arrested by the FBI in connection with robbing 13 banks along Interstate 91.
1 hospitalized after crashing into a tree on Cooley St.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday, 1 person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a tree on Cooley St. Springfield Fire Department shared photos on Facebook of the Xfinity van. According to officials the driver had to be removed from the badly damaged vehicle. No...
