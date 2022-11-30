‘Cocaine Bear’ Trailer: A Bear Does Coke & Then Goes On A Rampage In Elizabeth Banks’ Latest Thriller

There are three things you need to know about the upcoming Marvel film, “Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania.” For one, after fighting many low-level criminals in the franchise thus far, ‘Quantumania’ is set mainly in the Quantum Realm and is easily the biggest of all the ‘Ant-Man’ films by some measure. That’s because it features Jonathan Majors as the time-traveling supervillain Kang The Conqueror. But the second thing you need to know. If you’re expecting the same version of Kang featured in “Loki,” known then as He Who Remains, guess again, this character is totally different.

2 DAYS AGO