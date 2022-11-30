‘Cocaine Bear’ Trailer: A Bear Does Coke & Then Goes On A Rampage In Elizabeth Banks’ Latest Thriller

Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Trailer: Power Is Primal In New ‘Transformers’ Spin-Off
What’s going on with the ‘Transformers’ series? Well, ever since Michael Bay left the series, it’s been a bit adrift. Once a billion-dollar performer at the box office, audience interest seemingly waned by the time the fifth film arrived, and “Transformers: The Last Knight” did about half the amount of business as the previous film. The “Bumblebee” spin-off was well-liked by critics but couldn’t even crack $500 million worldwide at the box office, perhaps giving Paramount pause about the series’ lifespan. Nevertheless, the studio has gone forward with a new spin-off, “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” which arrives in theaters summer of 2023.
theplaylist.net
New ‘A Man Called Otto’ Trailer: Marc Forster’s Latest With Tom Hanks Hits Theaters On January 13
What happens when Tom Hanks joins forces with director Marc Forster for the first time? Enter “A Man Called Otto,” a movie that blends Hank’s usual on-screen persona with the lighter fare in Forster’s filmography. Based on Fredrik Backman‘s 2012 novel “A Man Called Ove” and...
theplaylist.net
The Best Movie Trailers Of 2022
As cinema continues to shapeshift in a very literal formatting sense, and the future remains unclear regarding the size of the screen on which we’ll get to appreciate it, trailers often give us the only taste of a cinematic experience. To feel the rumbling drums of “The Northman” on the big screen or to hear Jenny Slate’s weirdly therapeutic voice for “Marcel The Shell With Shoes On” becomes a physical experience.
theplaylist.net
‘Mafia Mamma’ Red Band Teaser: Toni Collette Inherits A Mafia Empire In Upcoming Action Comedy
Toni Collette has had quite a busy 2022, starring in two limited series, Netflix‘s “Pieces Of Her” and HBO Max‘s “The Staircase.” Filmwise, she also stars in “The Estate,” which hit limited theaters last month. Now, Collette kicks off 2023 with “Mafia Mamma,” an action comedy from “Miss Bala” director Catherine Hardwicke.
theplaylist.net
‘Indiana Jones And the Dial of Destiny’ Teaser Trailer: Harrison Ford Goes Along For One Last Adventure
Well, we finally have the title of ‘Indiana Jones 5.’ It’s called “Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny,” and the first trailer, poster, and new images are here. The Walt Disney Company today released the teaser trailer and poster for Lucasfilm’s “Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny,” the highly anticipated fifth installment of the iconic “Indiana Jones” franchise, starring Harrison Ford as the legendary hero archaeologist and directed by James Mangold (“Ford v Ferrari,” “Logan”). The film will open in theaters on June 30, 2023.
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Irene Cara's Autopsy Complete, Singer's Body Released To Funeral Home That Her Family Chose
Singer Irene Cara's autopsy has been completed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, and her body has been released to the funeral home her loved ones selected. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner in Largo, Florida, confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.At this time, her cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public. Now that her examination is completed, the report will provide answers once the results come in.The Academy Award-winning actress' publicist, Judith A. Moose, previously announced the news of her passing on November 25, confirming Cara died in her Florida home. "Please share your thoughts and memories...
theplaylist.net
14 Movies To Watch In December: ‘Babylon,’ ‘The Whale,’ ‘Glass Onion’ & More
We’ve already gotten the Gotham Awards and have seen the New York Critics Circle announce their winners. As we start the final countdown of 2022, many of us continue to play desperate catch-up of the year’s best, making the prospect of an entire month worth of new releases daunting. November was overloaded with quality releases week-to-week, and December is set for some of the biggest releases of the year. From kicking the month off with the violent twist on Santa Claus to the celebrated return of Brendan Fraser in a leading role, the latest feature from indie darling Joanna Hogg, to the much anticipated “Avatar: The Way of Water,” December sees 2022 ending on a big note.
theplaylist.net
‘The Hunt’ Review: Lee Jung-Jae’s Directorial Debut Gets Lost In Its Own Maze
A propulsive, albeit complicated, narrative plays out across Lee Jung-jae’s directorial debut “Hunt.” Cashing in on the capital that “Squid Game” and a recent Emmy win got him, Jung-jae marries the spy and action genres in a film that he co-writes, directs, and stars into middling results. Fictionalizing the Gwanju Uprising that took hold of the Southern Korean government in the 1980s, the film is ostensibly about two career spies — Jung-jae’s Korean Central Intelligence Agency Foreign Unit Chief Park Pyong-ho and Jung Woo-sung’s Domestic Unit chief Kim Jung-go — investigating each other to discover who a mole codenamed Donglim.
theplaylist.net
‘Aladdin 2’: Guy Ritchie “Wouldn’t Have Any Issue” Bringing Will Smith Back For Upcoming Sequel
Has there ever been a more anomalous pairing than Guy Ritchie of all directors doing Disney‘s live-action “Aladdin” film? The 2019 movie is an outlier in Ritchie’s filmography, but yes, he indeed directed it. And Ritchie also directs the upcoming sequel, and what’s more, he wants disgraced actor Will Smith back as his Genie.
theplaylist.net
‘One Fine Morning’ Trailer: Mia Hansen-Love’s Latest Drama Starring Léa Seydoux Arrives In January
2021 was a big year for Léa Seydoux. Having appeared in one of the year’s most anticipated films in Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” Seydoux also reprised her role as Madeleine Swann in the latest addition to the Bond franchise, “No Time To Die,” helping the film become the fourth highest-grossing film of 2021 with a worldwide box office total of $774.2 million. This year’s Cannes Film Festival also maintained Seydoux’s ascendency, seeing her star in David Cronenberg’s first feature in eight years, “Crimes Of The Future,” as well as French director Mia Hansen-Løve’s “One Fine Morning,” both debuting at this festival last May (read our review).
theplaylist.net
‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ Teaser Trailer: Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock Brings Space Magic To The Cosmos
It’s been a busy couple of years for writer-director James Gunn. After turning the crew of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies into bonafide stars of the Marvel universe, Gunn was fired from the series, only to bring his superhero know-how to Warner Bros for “The Suicide Squad” and its popular HBO Max spinoff series, “Peacemaker.” But after a reconciliation with Marvel, Gunn is finally bringing his space trilogy to a close with “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” And yes, Gunn has now moved over to DC Studios officially, the head of it, along with producer Peter Safran. Still, he’s really taken his time saying goodbye to the Guardians.
theplaylist.net
‘Willow’: Film Writer Says New Disney+ Sequel’s Creative Process Had “More Of A Corporate Feeling” Than The 1988 Film
It’s no secret that George Lucas struggled to develop 1988’s “Willow.” Lucas hatched his idea for the film before “Star Wars,” but he couldn’t make it until he approached Ron Howard to direct in 1985. Shortly afterward, MGM entered the production process, Bob Dolman came on board to pen the script, and things moved forward. And while Lucas was very hands-on during the writing process of “Willow,” Dolman preferred that experience to the one he just had writing the Disney+ sequel series on the streamer now.
theplaylist.net
Ben Affleck Says His New Studio With Matt Damon Will Do Both “Quality” & “Commercial” Fare, Calls Netflix An “Assembly Line”
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have a new studio named Artists Equity, and Affleck has high aspirations for it. How high? Deadline reports that at the New York Times‘ DeadlBook Summit in NYC yesterday, Affleck says he and Damon aim to produce commercial but quality films for streaming that “people remember 20 years later.” So, basically, not the “assembly line process” of Netflix and other streamers.
Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Reunite on ‘Saturday Night Live’ With Help From Keke Palmer
Nickelodeon stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reunited on “Saturday Night Live” for a fond reboot of their popular ’90s show. In a mock documentary, host Keke Palmer’s pregnancy once again came into play as her character claimed she pitched a more dramatic reboot of “Kenan and Kel”—dubbed “Kenan and Kelly,” set at Rigby’s. Palmer’s female version of Kel revealed she was pregnant with Thompson’s child. “Keke was gunning for an Emmy award,” Thompson said. Devon Walker enters the scene as Kel’s “Good Burger” character, Ed, only to be shot down for the role before Mitchell enters the scene making a beeline for...
theplaylist.net
‘Dune: The Sisterhood’: Mark Strong, Jade Anouka & Chris Mason The Latest To Join The Cast Of Upcoming HBO Max Series
While fans await Denis Villeneuve‘s “Dune: Part Two,” in theaters (tentatively) next November, another “Dune” project looms on the horizon: HBO Max‘s “Dune: The Sisterhood.” And anticipation is already high for the upcoming series, with Emily Watson, Shirley Henderson, and Indira Varma leading the show’s cast. Now Deadline reports three more joining the ensemble: Mark Strong, Jade Anouka, and Chris Mason.
theplaylist.net
‘Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania’ New Look Teaser: Kang The Conqueror Changes The MCU Forever
There are three things you need to know about the upcoming Marvel film, “Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania.” For one, after fighting many low-level criminals in the franchise thus far, ‘Quantumania’ is set mainly in the Quantum Realm and is easily the biggest of all the ‘Ant-Man’ films by some measure. That’s because it features Jonathan Majors as the time-traveling supervillain Kang The Conqueror. But the second thing you need to know. If you’re expecting the same version of Kang featured in “Loki,” known then as He Who Remains, guess again, this character is totally different.
theplaylist.net
‘TAR’ Wins New York Film Critics Circle Best Picture
It’s that time of year when critics revisit the films they have watched over the past 11 months and determine what is worthy and what isn’t. Of the prominent critics’ groups, the New York Film Critics Circle is up first this time around and they have anointed Todd Field’s “TAR” as the Best Film of 2022. They also selected its star, Cate Blanchett, as Best Actress. She previously won in 2013 for “Blue Jasmine.”
theplaylist.net
‘Empire Of Light’ Clip: Olivia Colman Shines In Sam Mendes’ Oscar Contender [Exclusive]
During my time working in a cinema, we used to joke that we needed our reality show. From making popcorn, shifting candy, getting stocklists, making sure the projectors are set, climbing up on a marquee to make sure it is up to date, joking about the things that you find while ushing, and the pure rush of adrenaline when you’re selling out showtimes left and right, a unique bond is formed behind the concession stand at a movie theater. That bond is at the forefront of Sam Mendes’ newest film, “Empire of Light.”
theplaylist.net
Albert Serra’s ‘Pacification’ Tops Cahiers Du Cinéma’s Top 10 Of 2022 List
As 2022 comes to a close, the season of year-end lists begins, with critics and publications announcing their top 10 films from the last calendar year. And few publications’ annual lists carry as much gravity for movie fans as Cahiers du Cinéma, the critical stalwart of the French film world. So, what does the magazine have atop their best films of 2022 list?
Comments / 0