ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

KSP arrest juvenile after assault, 17-year-old shot and killed

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police and Hodgenville Police Department conducted an investigation that led to a juvenile being arrested in Larue County. According to the release, early Saturday morning KSP was contacted by the Hodgenville Police Department asking for assistance with an assault investigation near 116 East Forest Avenue in Hodgenville.
Wave 3

LMPD: 4 killed in alleged murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officers are investigating a murder-suicide that killed four people in the Valley Station neighborhood Saturday morning. Around 9:30 a.m., LMPD officers were called to respond to the 4500 block of East Pages Lane on a report of a shooting. In a statement, LMPD said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Father charged with abuse of 2-week-old infant in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police arrested a man accused of abusing his 2-week-old child multiple times while caught on camera. Jurrell Conn, 28, was charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under, according to an arrest report. Louisville Metro Police officers were called to a home...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

2 men wanted in October homicide arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two brothers accused of shooting a man in the Russell neighborhood who later died have been taken into custody. Louisville Metro police homicide detectives arrested Marshall Murray Jr., 29, of Louisville, at his home on Thursday morning. Murray is charged with murder and burglary. Marcus Murray,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Crash on Buechel Bypass kills 74 year old woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the woman that was killed in a crash Friday afternoon. Around 12 p.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a report of a crash in the 3700 block of Buechel Bypass. Early investigation revealed a passenger...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Suspect in October homicide arrested, 2nd suspect remains at large

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of two men wanted in the shooting a man who later died has been taken into custody. Louisville Metro police homicide detectives arrested Marshall Murray Jr., 29, of Louisville, at his home this morning. Murray is charged with murder and burglary. Court documents say Murray...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Coroner identifies fatal crash victim

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim who died after a crash on I-71 in Oldham County. According to the coroner’s office, Ayden F. Altman, 17, was killed after a crash on I-71 southbound near mile markers 22 and 23. Altman died...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting on West Broadway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in West Louisville on Thursday morning. Officers were called to the 1600 block of West Broadway on reports of a shooting around 11:40 a.m., according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis. When officers arrived, they found an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Southern Indiana man, woman arrested in drug activity investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police Sellersburg Post troopers arrested a Clark County man and Washington County woman in connection to a drug activity investigation. State police started investigating in late November after learning about possible drug activity at a residence in Borden. After a search warrant was requested,...
BORDEN, IN
Wave 3

Doctor gives back to JCPS classrooms

The victim was shot multiple times on the night of October 22 and died six days later. ‘Have to wait and see’: David James plans ahead while looking back as Metro Council president. Updated: 8 hours ago. A pandemic, social unrest and an economic crisis made David James’ time...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS trains for active shooter, threat situations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - First responders swarmed to prepare for emergency scenarios as part of Rescue Task Force training on Thursday. Members of Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS hosted the training at their headquarters on Urton Lane, where they were trained on lifesaving intervention for patients injured in active shooter or active threat situations.
MIDDLETOWN, KY
Wave 3

Bardstown Road Aglow back for 37th year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bardstown Road is ready for an even bigger holiday celebration this year. The annual Bardstown Road Aglow will go even later this time around, running from noon to 10:00 p.m. Stores, bars, and restaurants up and down the road will have special deals. You can even...
BARDSTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Reginald Meeks, former Ky. Representative, honored with street sign

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - City officials came together on Friday to honor former Louisville Alderman and state representative Reginald Meeks. Meeks served as the 11th Ward Alderman for Louisville from 1982 to 2000. From 2001 to 2021, Meeks served and represented District 42 for the Kentucky House of Representatives. City...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Prospect Doctor substitute teaches for JCPS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - School districts nationwide are experiencing a substitute shortage and a decline in funding, which leaves many teachers struggling with limited resources. A Prospect doctor found a small solution that only cost him a few days each month. On Fridays, Dr. Greg Ciliberti is a substitute teacher...
PROSPECT, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy