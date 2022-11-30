Read full article on original website
Frankfort Avenue dessert cafe closing its doors after 35 years in businessAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville Bats to host "Breakfast with Santa" at Slugger Field presented by Outback SteakhouseAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Mary M. Miller riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
KSP arrest juvenile after assault, 17-year-old shot and killed
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police and Hodgenville Police Department conducted an investigation that led to a juvenile being arrested in Larue County. According to the release, early Saturday morning KSP was contacted by the Hodgenville Police Department asking for assistance with an assault investigation near 116 East Forest Avenue in Hodgenville.
LMPD: 4 killed in alleged murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officers are investigating a murder-suicide that killed four people in the Valley Station neighborhood Saturday morning. Around 9:30 a.m., LMPD officers were called to respond to the 4500 block of East Pages Lane on a report of a shooting. In a statement, LMPD said...
Father charged with abuse of 2-week-old infant in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police arrested a man accused of abusing his 2-week-old child multiple times while caught on camera. Jurrell Conn, 28, was charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under, according to an arrest report. Louisville Metro Police officers were called to a home...
2 men wanted in October homicide arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two brothers accused of shooting a man in the Russell neighborhood who later died have been taken into custody. Louisville Metro police homicide detectives arrested Marshall Murray Jr., 29, of Louisville, at his home on Thursday morning. Murray is charged with murder and burglary. Marcus Murray,...
Crash on Buechel Bypass kills 74 year old woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the woman that was killed in a crash Friday afternoon. Around 12 p.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a report of a crash in the 3700 block of Buechel Bypass. Early investigation revealed a passenger...
Suspect in October homicide arrested, 2nd suspect remains at large
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of two men wanted in the shooting a man who later died has been taken into custody. Louisville Metro police homicide detectives arrested Marshall Murray Jr., 29, of Louisville, at his home this morning. Murray is charged with murder and burglary. Court documents say Murray...
Indiana man arrested on alcohol intoxication charges after motorcyclist dies in crash
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police arrested an Austin man after they accused him of driving under the influence, causing a fatal wreck. The crash happened Friday afternoon around 4 p.m. near the intersection of SR256 and South Dowling Street in Austin, Indiana. Early investigation revealed a green...
Coroner identifies fatal crash victim
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim who died after a crash on I-71 in Oldham County. According to the coroner’s office, Ayden F. Altman, 17, was killed after a crash on I-71 southbound near mile markers 22 and 23. Altman died...
LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting on West Broadway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in West Louisville on Thursday morning. Officers were called to the 1600 block of West Broadway on reports of a shooting around 11:40 a.m., according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis. When officers arrived, they found an...
Southern Indiana man, woman arrested in drug activity investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police Sellersburg Post troopers arrested a Clark County man and Washington County woman in connection to a drug activity investigation. State police started investigating in late November after learning about possible drug activity at a residence in Borden. After a search warrant was requested,...
Doctor gives back to JCPS classrooms
US Marshals, ATF offering $20K reward for capture of 2 Louisville fugitives
SUV runs into two houses in southern Jefferson County; homeowners left on edge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The worst kind of a holiday delivery happened Thursday morning in southern Jefferson County after an SUV nobody ordered smashes through the fence, hits a gas line and takes out two homes. Neighbors and Louisville Metro Police said two people left the car and took off...
Louisville Collegiate School re-evaluating their proposed plan to turn the Yorktown Apartments into a parking lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This holiday season instead of looking for gifts, some people living in the Yorktown Apartments may be looking for a new home. Louisville Collegiate School owns the property and has given them until January 31 to move out so the building can be torn down and turned into a parking lot.
Man films two wrong way drivers on the same off-ramp one year apart
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Frank Bui gets off I-71 at the Crestwood everyday. He’s filmed two different wrong way drivers driving up the same off-ramp a year apart from each other. The most recent one was Wednesday night. When we heard about this happening twice to the same person,...
Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS trains for active shooter, threat situations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - First responders swarmed to prepare for emergency scenarios as part of Rescue Task Force training on Thursday. Members of Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS hosted the training at their headquarters on Urton Lane, where they were trained on lifesaving intervention for patients injured in active shooter or active threat situations.
Bardstown Road Aglow back for 37th year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bardstown Road is ready for an even bigger holiday celebration this year. The annual Bardstown Road Aglow will go even later this time around, running from noon to 10:00 p.m. Stores, bars, and restaurants up and down the road will have special deals. You can even...
‘Have to wait and see’: David James plans ahead while looking back as Metro Council president
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pandemic, social unrest and an economic crisis made David James’ time as Louisville Metro Council president challenging, to say the least. “If you would’ve told me that all those things were going to happen at the same time,” James said, “I would’ve said, ‘No, that can’t happen.’ But it did.”
Reginald Meeks, former Ky. Representative, honored with street sign
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - City officials came together on Friday to honor former Louisville Alderman and state representative Reginald Meeks. Meeks served as the 11th Ward Alderman for Louisville from 1982 to 2000. From 2001 to 2021, Meeks served and represented District 42 for the Kentucky House of Representatives. City...
Prospect Doctor substitute teaches for JCPS
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - School districts nationwide are experiencing a substitute shortage and a decline in funding, which leaves many teachers struggling with limited resources. A Prospect doctor found a small solution that only cost him a few days each month. On Fridays, Dr. Greg Ciliberti is a substitute teacher...
