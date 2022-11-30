Read full article on original website
Related
'Rattled & Red-Faced': Prince Harry Upset With His & Meghan Markle's Slip In Status After Being Shunned By Hollywood's Elite
Panicked Prince Harry's dream move to America with wife Meghan Markle has become a real-life nightmare — because he went from being the toast of England to the bottom of the Hollywood social circuit, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Harry was so excited to move to California and assume he'd be...
Between Friends: Letters of Vera Brittain and Winifred Holtby review – a strange sisterhood
If female friendship can be highly intense, it’s also deeply mysterious, its ineffability almost always better described in novels than in nonfiction. For this reason, perhaps, I hadn’t expected to find certain of its extremities quite so effectively mapped in a new collection of letters by Vera Brittain and Winifred Holtby, writers who are relatively little read today, and perhaps thought rather dusty by some (Brittain, celebrated for Testament of Youth, her memoir of the first world war, is the better known of the two, though her name has certainly faded since the late 1970s, when Virago reissued that book, and the BBC adapted it for television). But there it is. This deceptively gentle volume somehow gets to the heart of the matter, which has to do not only with need and approval, confidence and competition, but also with (sorry to bring this up) the patriarchy. Where else, in a world that is so often against her, is a woman supposed to find solidarity but with a sympathetic, like-minded sister? And yet, how this situation also sets us against one another.
Fairfield Sun Times
Michael Shannon Talks Singing With Jessica Chastain for ‘George & Tammy’
They’re gonna hold on. Oscar winner Jessica Chastain and two-time nominee Michael Shannon, costars in the 2011 thriller Take Shelter, reunite as country music’s hotheaded hitmaking couple George Jones and Tammy Wynette in the riveting six-episode profile, George & Tammy. “They had one of the most passionate and...
Fairfield Sun Times
Mike Flanagan & Trevor Macy Sign Amazon Deal — What Does It Mean for ‘The Midnight Club’?
Horror collaborators Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy are heading to a new streaming home as they sign a multi-year deal with Amazon Studios. According to Deadline, the pair responsible for shows like The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass will create exclusive content for Amazon Studios, developing and producing projects via their Intrepid Pictures company with titles exclusively streaming on Prime Video.
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Cris Pannullo, Ken Jennings & More Reveal Favorite Movies
Jeopardy!‘s latest super-champ from New Jersey, Cris Pannullo, just collected his 18th win on the show on November 30, but we also got some insight into the newfound legend’s taste in cinema. Before pushing his total cash winnings on the game show to $637,923, host Ken Jennings asked Pannullo what films he likes.
Comments / 0