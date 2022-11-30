Read full article on original website
super sport
3d ago
name them,I didn't see any adds with Republicans attacking trans or gay people ,this is the biggest problem in this country ,lying media.
Reply(10)
25
Ron Brewer
3d ago
the only ones I heard talking about it was the Democrats crying about it.. I'm a Republican and I don't care what you think you are it means nothing to me... they're the one that wants to make it everybody else's business
Reply
11
John Bender
3d ago
I'm republican and I am not anti alphabet but I don't like how they are put on a pedestal and blasted all over the news
Reply
15
The GOP hasn't evolved on LGBTQ rights, despite media swooning over "bipartisan" marriage vote
If there are two things the Beltway media loves, it's crowing about "bipartisanship" and congratulating Republicans for (allegedly) making some kind of social progress. So the mainstream media swooned on Tuesday after 12 Republicans joined Senate Democrats to pass the Respect for Marriage Act, a bill that offers some protections for same-sex couples in the event that the Supreme Court overturns Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2015 decision that legalized same-sex marriage. Watching cable news or reading headlines, one would get the impression that after two decades of fighting LGBTQ rights at every turn, Republican hearts have suddenly grown two sizes, leading them to rally to protect the right for same-sex couples to get married.
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
A former student of Ron DeSantis' says he was 'hostile' to her because she was Black and would play 'devil's advocate' about the Civil War: NYT
The student said DeSantis tried "to play devil's advocate that the South had good reason to fight" in the Civil War "to kill other people, over owning people."
A Judge Accepts the Biden Administration's Dubious Argument for Banning Gun Possession by Marijuana Users
President Joe Biden, who recently issued a mass pardon for low-level marijuana offenders, says cannabis consumption should not be treated as a crime. His administration nevertheless defends the federal ban on gun possession by marijuana users, arguing that Second Amendment rights are limited to "law-abiding citizens." Last week, a federal...
Opinion: The “Woke” Christian Agenda Is Destroying the United States of America
I recently ran into a priest at the local coffee house. I was there with my daughter. He took a moment to tell me that it was important for me to bring her to church. “Well, you should bring her because everyone is a sinner and they need spiritual guidance,” he said.
Balance of power in U.S. Senate expected to shift
Going into today, the Senate currently stands at a 50-50 split, with 35 seats up for election. 12 of those seats are currently held by Democrats, and 23 are currently held by Republicans. With some of those races called, let’s take a look at where we stand right now. The Democrats have 40 seats, and […]
Four Supreme Court justices under scrutiny for attending right-wing gala
US Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. (Photo illustration by Salon/Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images) Four U.S. Supreme Court justices attended the black-tie dinner gala at the first Federal Society convention since the court overturned Roe vs. Wade in its controversial Dobbs...
An “Idiot Running Around”: An Oath Keeper Talked About Her Role On January 6 in Surprise Testimony
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Wednesday, one of five Oath Keepers on trial for charges that include seditious conspiracy related to the January 6 attack on the US Capitol unexpectedly took the stand in her own defense. Jessica Watkins told jurors about her personal story, and how her struggles as a trans woman led her from the Army to the insurrection.
Obama says ‘we’d have a very different Supreme Court’ if Democrats had kept the Senate in 2014
Former President Obama on Saturday said that the makeup of the Supreme Court would be very different if Democrats had held onto the Senate in the 2014 midterms, laying out the importance of this midterm cycle, particularly on the future of reproductive rights. “If we had kept the Senate in...
Pelosi Says Decision To Run Again For Speaker Will Depend On Family And Democratic Party
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke on Sunday about her future as the chamber’s top official, saying that any decision she makes about running again for the position will depend on what her family and fellow House Democrats want. The question about Pelosi’s future as speaker comes as control over...
12 Republican senators broke with their party and voted for a bill to protect same-sex marriage
The Senate passed the legislation by a 61-36 margin on Tuesday evening. It must now be passed again by the House before Biden signs it into law.
Washington Examiner
Courts deliver the first blow against Biden's egregious embrace of gender ideology
The courts delivered the first blow this week against President Joe Biden ’s unconstitutional rewrite of Title IX , which his administration is using to force schools, medical centers, and other institutions to comply with gender ideology. In Texas, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled that Biden cannot force medical professionals...
Davis wins race for U.S. House District 1 seat
Democratic state Sen. Don Davis defeated Republican Sandy Smith 52 percent to 48 percent to win election to the U.S. House District 1 seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield. "I've spent my career serving the people of eastern North Carolina, and I am honored and humbled that...
Republican Sen. Josh Hawley Suggests GOP Won’t Treat Herschel Walker Like ‘Full’ Senator If He Wins
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley suggested Republicans won't treat Herschel Walker as a "full member of the Senate" if he wins his runoff election. The post Republican Sen. Josh Hawley Suggests GOP Won’t Treat Herschel Walker Like ‘Full’ Senator If He Wins appeared first on NewsOne.
“No exhibits, no testimony, no evidence”: Judge brutally rejects GOP bid to disqualify 60K voters
Kristina Karamo, who is running for Michigan Republican party's nomination for secretary of state, speaks at a rally hosted by former President Donald Trump on April 02, 2022 near Washington, Michigan. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Chief Judge Timothy M. Kenny of the Third Judicial Circuit...
Trump in 'self-destruct mode', becoming increasingly isolated as he fumes over midterm results, report says
Trump is becoming isolated as he fumes about the midterm results, CBS reporter Robert Costa said. Several in his inner circle said they avoid him as he rants and lashes out at his rivals. One advisor said he is in "self-destruct mode" and seems "irresponsible and chaotic." Former President Donald...
The end of the road for Donald Trump
For six long years now Americans have been assailed by non-stop lies from Donald J. Trump, the twice-impeached former president who launched an attempted coup against Congress and relentlessly — albeit falsely — accused the election system of being rigged. But the midterms didn’t turn out to be the “red wave” he predicted. In fact, […] The post The end of the road for Donald Trump appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Sarah Palin tells supporters to stop donating to the GOP: ‘They opposed me every step of the way’
Sarah Palin has gone nuclear on the Republican Party, claiming the GOP sabotaged her Alaska House race and that they deserved their drubbing in the midterms. In a conspiracy-laden Instagram post, Ms Palin blamed the “cockamamie” ranked choice voting system, Senator Lisa Murkowski and the “dark, dysfunctional GOP machine” after she was seemingly trounced by Democrat Mary Peltola for a second time in three months.
Forget Trump, Ted Cruz May Be the Biggest Loser of the Midterm Elections
In the aftermath of a disastrous midterm for Republicans, the blame game has mostly focused on former President Donald Trump’s ongoing ballot box toxicity. But conservatives might also want to cast a more critical eye on the record of another self-styled GOP influencer: Sen. Ted Cruz. Cruz put his...
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes slipped and testified he supports the 'right to riot' at his January 6 trial
Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes took the stand to testify in his own defense Friday, a risky move he'd insisted on taking.
