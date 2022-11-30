ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Lakers eyeing big trade with Bulls

Though it is not the 1991 NBA Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls could be linking up again. On an episode Friday of his self-titled podcast, ESPN’s Zach Lowe revealed the the Lakers have had some “internal discussions” about the possibility of a big trade with the Bulls. According to the proposed framework, the Lakers would send Russell Westbrook and their first-round draft picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Bulls for DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic.
CHICAGO, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Philadelphia 76ers Tobias Harris’ Wife, Jasmine Winton

Tobias Harris of the 76ers performed impressively against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. On the job, he’s experienced both successes and failures this year. But off the court, this year, the basketball player tied the knot with the woman of his dreams. However, the couple is lowkey about their personal life. On the other hand, Fans are keen to learn more about Tobias Harris’s wife, Jasmine Winton. Therefore, this Jasmine Winton wiki goes in-depth on his wife’s background.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks face the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers (8-12, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (15-5, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks face the Los Angeles Lakers. Antetokounmpo is currently fourth in the league scoring 31.3 points per game. The Bucks have gone 11-2 at home....
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Williamson scores 33, powers Pelicans past Raptors 126-108

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson had 33 points, four steals and two blocks, and Trey Murphy added six 3-pointers and 26 points as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Toronto Raptors 126-108 on Wednesday night. The Pelicans shot 52.3% from the floor on 45-of-86 shooting, had 28 assists...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard, Paul George nearing return

PLAYA VISTA — The Los Angeles Clippers have been holding down the fort with some key players sidelined, and it would appear that they’re close to a return. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George fully participated in Clippers practice on Friday afternoon with their status for Saturday’s game against the Sacramento Kings to be determined.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee against Charlotte after 40-point game

Milwaukee Bucks (15-6, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (7-15, 13th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Hornets -6; over/under is 223. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee faces the Charlotte Hornets after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points in the Bucks' 133-129 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Kevin Durant’s 39 Points Get Brooklyn Nets Past Wizards

Kevin Durant puts up 39 points to help the Nets beat the Washington Wizards and get them their third straight win. Durant went 13 for 20 and hit all 11 of his free throws, he scored a season-high 45 points Monday night in Orlando. Kyrie Irving had a night himself...
WASHINGTON, DC

