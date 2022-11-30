ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

An evaluation of WVU's place in the world of NIL

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It’s been a couple of weeks now since Shane Lyons was relieved of his duties as West Virginia’s athletic director, not enough to let him fade into a distant memory, yet long enough for WVU to go out and find his replacement in Wren Baker. Reading the tea leaves leaves little doubt that he was brought in more for his fundraising skills than anything else.
Smith's career game lifts WVU over Delaware State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Powered by a 24-point game by fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team secured its sixth win of the season by defeating Delaware State, 63-47, on Saturday afternoon, inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. Smith’s 24 points against the Hornets...
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Xavier Musketeers

CINCINNATI -- Exclusive images from West Virginia's 84-74 loss to Xavier. The Mountaineers led for the first 30 minutes of the game but melted down in the late going amidst a welter of turnovers and missed shots. WVU is now 6-2 on the season while Xavier improved to 6-3. Welcome...
Reep leads Indians to season-opening win

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Gabby Reep continued her stellar offensive prowess from a year ago to begin the 2022-23 Bridgeport girls basketball season. Reep posted a double-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds and four assists to lead the Indians to a season opening 38-32 victory over Hurricane Saturday afternoon at Bridgeport High School Gymnasium.
West Virginia’s Mo Wague quickly covering ground

Morehead State guard Mark Freeman comes off a screen and gets the ball on the wing against West Virginia’s man-to-man defense. He sees that the Mountaineers have switched off defensively, so he’s now faced not with a guard but with one of West Virginia’s tall forwards some 20 feet from the basket. Keying off that matchup, he put the ball on the floor and makes a move, one that would usually free him up, but no space materializes. He tries again, bouncing the ball and trying first right, then back left. Still nothing. Jab step, step back, spin. Nope.
Despite rain showers, annual Christmas activities go on in Bridgeport (West Virginia)

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Scattered showers didn't prevent holiday activities from taking place in downtown Bridgeport on Saturday morning. A rain shower blew through during the start of the annual Bridgeport Christmas Parade, forcing Santa and Mrs. Claus to sit inside a city fire truck rather than stand on its deck, but city officials, civic groups and private businesses continued to spread Christmas cheer.
