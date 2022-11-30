Read full article on original website
An evaluation of WVU's place in the world of NIL
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It’s been a couple of weeks now since Shane Lyons was relieved of his duties as West Virginia’s athletic director, not enough to let him fade into a distant memory, yet long enough for WVU to go out and find his replacement in Wren Baker. Reading the tea leaves leaves little doubt that he was brought in more for his fundraising skills than anything else.
Smith's career game lifts WVU over Delaware State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Powered by a 24-point game by fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team secured its sixth win of the season by defeating Delaware State, 63-47, on Saturday afternoon, inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. Smith’s 24 points against the Hornets...
Huntington breaks open defensive struggle in 2nd half, beats Parkersburg South, 28-3
WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) – Huntington’s Gavin Lochow took one final knee, then fell to the ground on his back at Wheeling Island Stadium as the weight came off of his shoulders. He was lifted up by his lineman in celebration.
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Xavier Musketeers
CINCINNATI -- Exclusive images from West Virginia's 84-74 loss to Xavier. The Mountaineers led for the first 30 minutes of the game but melted down in the late going amidst a welter of turnovers and missed shots. WVU is now 6-2 on the season while Xavier improved to 6-3. Welcome...
Reep leads Indians to season-opening win
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Gabby Reep continued her stellar offensive prowess from a year ago to begin the 2022-23 Bridgeport girls basketball season. Reep posted a double-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds and four assists to lead the Indians to a season opening 38-32 victory over Hurricane Saturday afternoon at Bridgeport High School Gymnasium.
West Virginia’s Mo Wague quickly covering ground
Morehead State guard Mark Freeman comes off a screen and gets the ball on the wing against West Virginia’s man-to-man defense. He sees that the Mountaineers have switched off defensively, so he’s now faced not with a guard but with one of West Virginia’s tall forwards some 20 feet from the basket. Keying off that matchup, he put the ball on the floor and makes a move, one that would usually free him up, but no space materializes. He tries again, bouncing the ball and trying first right, then back left. Still nothing. Jab step, step back, spin. Nope.
Despite rain showers, annual Christmas activities go on in Bridgeport (West Virginia)
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Scattered showers didn't prevent holiday activities from taking place in downtown Bridgeport on Saturday morning. A rain shower blew through during the start of the annual Bridgeport Christmas Parade, forcing Santa and Mrs. Claus to sit inside a city fire truck rather than stand on its deck, but city officials, civic groups and private businesses continued to spread Christmas cheer.
Marion Co. Celebration of Lights provides holiday sparkle, supports United Way
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) —With Christmas right around the corner, hundreds of cars are lining up at Morris Park in Marion County to drive through the annual Celebration of Lights, a popular holiday event that raises tens of thousands of dollars for the Tygart Valley United Way every year.
Body of Barbour County (West Virginia) woman found morning after being reported missing
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The body of a missing woman was found Thursday morning in Barbour County, according to Barbour County Sheriff Brett M. Carpenter. Brittany Paige Mearns, 32, was reported missing by family members Wednesday.
School choirs, petting zoo some of many attractions in downtown Clarksburg (West Virginia) before WinterFest ends
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — After being packed with local residents Friday during its Christmas parade and tree-lighting ceremony, the downtown Clarksburg area was again abuzz with activity during the second day of WinterFest on Saturday. Live music, children's activities and a petting zoo/live nativity were added to Saturday's...
Marion County, West Virginia, Christmas Toy Shop aids roughly 1,200 area children
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — After months of fundraising, shopping and sorting, volunteers with the Marion County Toy Shop supplied Christmas gifts Saturday for about 1,200 children, the most the event has ever seen. Almost 400 more children were registered for this year's giveaway compared to last year's, and...
