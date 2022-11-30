ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MSNBC

George Conway: The opinion on special master was just brutal

A federal appeals court ruled Thursday that a judge’s order appointing a special master to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort should be dismissed. The Morning Joe panel discusses the ruling.Dec. 2, 2022.
MSNBC

Lawrence: Capitol rioter’s sentencing memo perfectly describes Trump

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell discusses Elmer Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, having been found guilty of seditious conspiracy for his role in the January 6th Capitol Riot and explains a pattern that keeps coming up in Capitol rioter’s sentencing procedures.Dec. 1, 2022.
MSNBC

Why not mentioning Trump helped convict five Oath Keepers

After nearly eight weeks of trial, a federal jury in Washington needed only three days of deliberations to decide that five members of the Oath Keepers organization attempted to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 election win by any means necessary, including violence. The jury convicted the head...
WASHINGTON STATE
MSNBC

Stakes ‘couldn’t be higher’ in Moore v. Harper case says Marc Elias

Democracy continues to remain at risk despite many election-denying candidates losing in the 2022 midterms, especially with the Supreme Court set to hear oral arguments in the Moore v. Harper case. Democracy Docket’s Marc Elias joins Katie Phang to discuss.Dec. 3, 2022.
MSNBC

Kevin McCarthy Has Bent Over Backwards To Appease the Far Right. It May Come Back to Haunt Him

Republicans take control of the House in about a month, and if you thought they would tackle “kitchen table issues” like the economy and public safety, think again. The man behind that con: Kevin McCarthy, coddled the fringe of the GOP in the hope that he’d be speaker. MSNBC political analyst Julián Castro and Lincoln Project senior adviser Tara Setmayer join Mehdi to discuss.Dec. 2, 2022.
MSNBC

Nearing Election Day, Herschel Walker seems scared of reporters

When Herschel Walker first entered Georgia’s U.S. Senate race, his campaign team went to great lengths to limit access to the candidate. This was far from ideal — ordinarily, those seeking powerful offices don’t hide — but it was at least understandable given the circumstances. After...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Outrage intensifies after Kanye’s antisemitic interview

Kanye West praises Hitler and calls himself a Nazi during a shocking interview with Alex Jones. It comes as antisemitic rhetoric in America is on the rise. NBC’s Ben Collins and the ADL’s Jonathan Greenblatt lay out the real dangers of this type of hate.Dec. 2, 2022.
MSNBC

‘Republicans are in disarray’ says freshman Rep.-elect Crockett

Rep.-elect Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) has been chosen as the new Freshman Leadership Representative. She joins MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart to discuss why the incoming House freshman democratic class is “more unified than ever.”Dec. 3, 2022.
MSNBC

GOP rhetoric about border seizures takes another self-defeating turn

It’s difficult to say who was the first Republican to complain about the Biden administration successfully stopping illicit drugs at the border, though Rep. Andy Biggs was among the first. It was in July 2021 when the Arizona Republican complained via Twitter, “Under Joe Biden, enough fentanyl to kill 238 million Americans was seized at the southern border last month. Where’s the outrage in the media?”
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Rep. Cicilline drops out of House Democratic leadership race

Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., has dropped out of the House Democrats leadership race to serve as assistant leader after announcing his challenge to Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C. NBC's Ali Vitali reports from Capitol Hill.Dec. 1, 2022.

