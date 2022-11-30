ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Influenza Hospitalizations Continue Climbing in Minnesota

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The early influenza season in Minnesota has yet to exhibit any signs that it might be peaking anytime soon. The Minnesota Department of Health reported more than 350 influenza-related hospitalizations for the week that ended November 26, continuing a steady upward trend that began several weeks ago. In past weeks, the vast majority of the hospitalizations were being reported in the Twin Cities area, but those reports have become a bit more spread out across the state. Hospitalizations in southeastern Minnesota now account for 10% of the total, while the Twin Cities share has dropped from around 80% to less than 70% of the statewide hospitalization total.
15,000 Minnesota nurses to strike beginning Dec. 11

The union representing 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and Duluth area on Thursday announced a strike beginning Dec. 11, the second strike in recent months. Nurses at 12 hospitals in the Twin Cities and at two Essentia Health hospitals will strike until Dec. 31, while nurses at St. Luke’s hospitals in Duluth and Two […] The post 15,000 Minnesota nurses to strike beginning Dec. 11 appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Grow with KARE: Burning bush banned by MN Department of Ag

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A fan favorite for it's fall color, burning bush will takes it's place on the restricted list for Minnesota noxious weeds come January. The long process of evaluating winged euonymus, also known as burning bush, as led the MN Department of Agriculture to designate it as a noxious weed. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, burning bush will be on the restricted list meaning it can no longer be sold or brought into the state.
A Minnesota Holiday Volume 14

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — There are many ways to raise funds to feed the hungry this time of year and some of them are more musical than others. A tradition for over a decade, A Minnesota Holiday Volume 14 is an album full of holiday favorites from the best artists in the Twin Cities.
Minnesota Is the Only State That Sells This Beer

Its days may be numbered, but Minnesota is *still* the only place in the place in the U.S. you can buy this beer. Minnesota is the only state in the country to still sell 3.2 beer. I'm talking about selling 3.2 beer-- beer that has an alcohol-by-volume percentage of only...
15,000 Minnesota nurses vote on potential second strike

MINNEAPOLIS — On Wednesday thousands of nurses in the Twin Cities and in the Duluth-Superior areas will gather to vote on a second potential strike. In September, these nurses staged a historic strike. Around 15,000 nurses marched for three days under the slogan "Patients Before Profits." "It's basically a...
Behind Winnebago’s Proposed R&D Facility in Minnesota

Winnebago Industries Inc.’s first facility exclusively dedicated to research and development is coming to Minnesota, though it’s not yet clear where or when it will be up and running. The new Advanced Technology Innovation Center will be located in a suburb of the Twin Cities within a “reasonable...
These Jobs Are Open Right Now In Minnesota And Pay Over $140K

If you're looking for a new job, these positions with the state of Minnesota are open right now-- and they pay pretty well, too!. The state of Minnesota is the largest employer in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with over 50,000 employees on the payroll hard at work in more than 100 state agencies, boards, commissions, colleges, and universities across the state.
After years of stalemate, Democrats see opportunity for gun control measures with total control of Minnesota government

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- With a newfound trifecta in state government, Democrats see an opportunity next session to pass gun control measures that have stalled in recent years because of pushback from Republicans in the Senate.During an appearance on WCCO Sunday Morning soon after November's election last month, DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman listed gun violence prevention among four issues her caucus would pass "quickly" when the legislature convenes in January.In 2020, the chamber approved expanding criminal background checks for all gun purchases and transfers. It also passed legislation allowing extreme risk protection orders, so-called "red flag" laws that allow law enforcement, and in...
Central Minnesota contractor faces theft, fraud charges

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A co-owner of a construction and snow removal company in central Minnesota is in jail and facing theft and fraud charges for contracting work he never did. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Fischer, 33, is a part owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow...
Brookfield Zoo dolphins make temporary home at Minnesota Zoo

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — The Minnesota Zoo got a few new houseguests!. A group of bottlenose dolphins from the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago were placed in Minnesota temporarily while their "Seven Seas" habitat back home undergoes renovation, according to a press release. Animal care staff from the zoo tagged...
