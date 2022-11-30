ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 sought in attack, robbery at Nashville Buddhist temple

By Caroline Sutton
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
Metro police are searching for five people involved in an attack at a Buddhist temple over the weekend.

Officers said the five people attacked a monk and robbed the Wat Lao Buddhist Temple on Old Hickory Boulevard.

The victim reported that he heard a knock on the door around 9 a.m. Sunday. He said when he cracked open the door, the alleged robbers forced their way inside and knocked him to the ground. Metro police said the suspects appear to be four women, one of which was carrying a toddler, and a man.

The victim reported that he was held on the ground while at least two of the women went through the temple for several minutes. Cash was reported stolen.

When the group started to leave, the monk grabbed a satchel that one of the women was wearing across her body in an effort to stop her from leaving. Metro police said the group then "ganged up" on him until she broke free.

MNPD released surveillance video of this incident.

MNPD video of temple attack

The group then drove off in a silver Toyota van pictured below.

Metro Nashville Police Department

Metro police are asking anyone with information on the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

