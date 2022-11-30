ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

A Florida Man question: Can I decorate my hurricane debris pile for Christmas? | Commentary

By Scott Maxwell, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
My pile of hurricane debris has been there so long, I decided to name it: Woody. And after I learned of the latest Florida trend - decorating your two-month-old debris pile for Christmas - I decided to try it out. But I didn’t leave it up. County officials say that’s an awful idea. Scott Maxwell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Like many Floridians, I still have a pile of hurricane debris in my front yard.

It’s been there so long that it almost feels like part of the family. I’ve taken to calling my pile Woody.

Woody guards my driveway. (Really, he just spills into it.) And he has been doing so ever since Hurricane Ian blew through Orlando on Sept. 29.

The only time Woody abandoned his post was when Nicole came blustering through a few weeks later, redistributing Woody’s mix of palm fronds, tree branches and leaves around my yard again.

That’s how you know you’re a true Floridian — when your to-do list includes re-constructing a debris pile from one hurricane after another hurricane comes along.

I know some people are beside themselves about these piles. I mostly take it in stride. I figure many people are dealing with much bigger problems. And I know the hauling and disposal process is Herculean for overworked public works departments.

Still, when I read that some storm-weary Floridians were decorating their debris piles for Christmas, I smiled.

Talk about turning lemons into lemonade. Or maybe eggs into eggnog.

The first report I saw came out of southwest Florida, which got pummeled by Ian. One homeowner had strung lights atop his or her two-month-old pile and then staked a flag in the middle as if to declare victory.

I started thinking about how much better Woody would look with some lights. And maybe a reindeer.

As the debris-decorating idea spread on social media, other Floridians said they too wanted to make merry out of misery. But it dawned on me that electrifying a two-month old pile of dried kindling might not be a bright idea.

So I decided to run the prospect past local public works officials who, as it turns out, like this idea about as much as the Grinch likes Who pudding.

“We do not advise it,” said a seemingly unamused spokesman for Orange County’s public works department who went on to say the county hopes to have piles “substantially cleared” by mid-December.

OK, so Orange County didn’t sound like it was in a holly-jolly mood. But the folks in Seminole had a much merrier appreciation of storm-fatigued Floridians’ desire to decorate their debris — while also explaining why they consider it a bad idea.

“That’s the spirit!” declared Seminole’s solid waste director, Hector Valle. However, Valle quickly discouraged the garnishing for both safety and collection reasons.

First, there are the aforementioned concerns about electricity setting fire to leaves and twigs that are drier than the Griswold family’s Christmas tree. But the more definitive problem is that, if you put decorations and lights in your pile, then the pickup crews won’t actually pick up the pile.

Seminole County spokeswoman Ashley Moore said that mixed-in plastics and lights can’t be processed at the debris-management site. So the haulers would just bypass any piles that include them.

“While we much prefer the festive displays to the angry callers, the spirited stacks of sticks hinder collection,” Moore said, adding that the county had collected about 80% of the debris piles and hoped to have the rest done by Christmas.

Yes, by Christmas — which is still a long way off.

I get the practical problems with trimming toppled trees. But I also like that Floridians are trying to make their festive best out of a bad situation. It’s the Florida way. We endure hurricanes, sinkholes, gators and retirees from Jersey — all so we can walk around in Bermuda shorts in January.

So late Tuesday night — when I was pretty sure none of my neighbors would see me acting like a crazy person — I decided to decorate and light up my own debris pile.

I strung lights on a protruding branch, stuck LED snowflakes along the base and positioned a little reindeer to watch over it all.

And under the glow of a waxing crescent moon from above and the much-brighter blare coming from my now-festive debris pile, I decided Woody looked happier.

I knew it couldn’t stay. The public-works people had spoken. So I didn’t leave the display up longer than a few minutes. Just long enough to show my wife (who gave me a polite smile and then went back inside, wondering why I do the things I do).

I also snapped a photo for next year’s photo calendar. I figure it will be a good reminder of 2022, the messy, stormy year when we had back-to-back hurricanes and yet kept the spirit of the good-natured, if somewhat strange, Florida Man.

