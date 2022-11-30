World Cup fans in Australia go wild over goal - even though it's 4am

It may be four o'clock in the morning in Australia but devoted football fans aren't going to let a little time change keep them from watching the World Cup.

Wednesday's match between Australia and Denmark had fans on the edge of their seat as the two fought hard to advance to the knockout stage of the World Cup.

Footage from Australia showed massive groups of fans huddled together in the darkness of night, waiting to see the outcome.

Up until the second half of the match, it looked as though the teams would remain null and null until Mathew Leckie scored for Australia.

With Denmark unable to return the goal, Australia won 1-0, advancing to the knockout stage for the first time in 16 years.

Aussie fans at the stadium in Qatar went wild with excitement and that same energy remained in the team's home country, despite the hour of the night.

Videos and photos from cities in Australia showed fans celebrating their win.

Victory flares, jumping, and flashing lights could be seen down under in footage shared on Twitter

Cheers, screaming, noisemakers, and horns echoed through crowds in Melbourne and Sydney.



Godspeed to the people trying to sleep, hopefully, Australian employers are willing to take it slow tomorrow morning.

The Socceroos will play the winners of Group C (Poland, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, and Mexico) on Saturday.

