LEWISBURG (WVDN) – The next meeting of the Greenbrier County Democratic Executive Committee will be Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 5:30 p.m. at the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate office in downtown Lewisburg.

A previous article was submitted with the date as Dec. 7, which was incorrect.

The post Democratic Executive Committee to meet Dec. 14 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .