Jackson, MS

Deion Sanders was asked if Shedeur would go if he leaves JSU

By Steven J. Gaither
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 3 days ago

Deion Sanders has been extremely candid with reporters in his two years at Jackson State, and that isn’t stopping just because he has a Power Five offer on the table.

One day after confirming that he had that offer — as well as others — Coach Prime was asked about how his team is dealing with the news. Jackson State is set to play Southern in the SWAC Championship Game on Saturday.

“They don’t care about it. My team care about what we tell them and how we work,” Sanders told the media in an in-person session. “Y’all act like these kids are crazy. They know dern well when they win, this kind of stuff happen. Everyone wants a piece of you. Everyone’s calling you this and calling you that. That’s part of the…that’s part of life. And I love that part of life for them and for the coaches. So they don’t they don’t think like y’all.”

Deion Sanders has come up in coaching searches for most of the time he’s been at Jackson State, including jobs like Nebraska, Auburn and Georgia Tech — which have all hired people not named Deion Sanders. South Florida and Cincinnati are two programs that are thought to be interested in Sanders that have not filled their vacancies just yet.

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders.



Sanders was asked if Shedeur Sanders, his son and Jackson State’s starting quarterback, would go with him should he leave JSU.

“Think about what you just said, man,” Sanders chuckled.

Sanders then asked the reporter if he had children. The reporter responded that he did not, and Sanders nodded and smiled again.

“When you do, you understand how how how wonderful that question was.”

As for his time at Jackson State, Sanders said he’s happy in Jackson.

“I am enthusiastic, happy with where I am truly happy. I’m proud. I’m pleased,” Sanders said. “I feel like this is the best fan base in FCS football, by far. I think this is the best fan base in HBCU football that has been in quite some time. And we have work to do. We have work to do. We’re not finished.”

Comments / 35

Justree
3d ago

I wish they would leave him alone but they can’t !! They can’t stand to see it. Here comes the bait and switch white magic… The round table of what to do about this man has formed.. HE’S NO H, WALKER…show em what your made of Coach Prime…. 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾Half of these schools would have by passed him if he had applied!!! If he does leave JSU in the future I hope he hand pick his successor ..

Reply(1)
31
Joseph Spriggs
3d ago

Stay at JSU and build your legacy as a dynamic coach like you were as a player. HBCU's need good coaches like they had with the late Eddie Robinson.

Reply(1)
29
Jm Edwards
2d ago

see that's what happens, everytime we make something Great who comes along and try too Break and try to Tare it Down, they looking at the Economics he'll bring too their Schools😡😡😡

Reply
13
HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

