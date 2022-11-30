Dallas Cowboys, Odell Beckham Jr. still have contract hurdles to clear

Odell Beckham Jr. is about to begin his free agency visit, where he’s set to meet with the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, and Dallas Cowboys in that order.

Since the meetings have been set, we’ve seen several links where each team feels they will be the ones to win the OBJ sweepstakes. Giants and Cowboys players have been publicly recruiting him for weeks and Von Miller is feeling pretty confident in Buffalo .

Yet, we have yet to learn exactly what it is Beckham Jr. is seeking as he embarks on his adventures. Based on each team’s winning percentage, it appears he wants to land with a contender.

Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t begun negotiations

There have also been suggestions Beckham Jr. is aiming at a multi-year contract. In fact, that’s what the Cowboys are waiting to hear, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

Her sources have indicated the Cowboys would like to find out Beckham’s contract demands in specific terms. Yet if Beckham Jr. truly wants a multi-year contract, it appears Dallas is willing to pay up, as long as the salary demands are “ reasonable .”

Basically, the Cowboys are far from having anything set in stone when it comes to Beckham putting the star on his helmet.

It seems, unless Beckham has already kind of made up his mind on either landing with New York or Buffalo, he’s giving each team a chance to present their best offer. We’ll see what it comes down to in the end, whether it’s making the most money, going where he’s already found success, or joining a team with a player he’s already won a Super Bowl with in Buffalo.

Either way, we’re likely less than a week away from OBJ making up his mind on where he’s set to play football for the remainder of the 2022 season, and possibly the start of 2023 as well.

