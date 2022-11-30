ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings place cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. on injured reserve

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

The Minnesota Vikings placed rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. on injured reserve on Wednesday.

The move was expected following his knee surgery on Monday. NFL Network reported Tuesday that he would miss the remainder of the season.

Booth didn’t play in the Vikings’ Thanksgiving night win against the New England Patriots after sustaining the injury in the Week 11 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Booth, 22, totaled 12 tackles in six games (one start) after being selected by Minnesota in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Clemson.

Also on Wednesday, the Vikings activated tight end Ben Ellefson from injured reserve.

Ellefson, 26, has three catches for 26 yards in four games this season.

He has four receptions for 36 yards in 16 career games with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2020) and Vikings.

–Field Level Media

ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

