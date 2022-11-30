ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Judge orders new trial for veteran Baltimore Police officer charged with overtime fraud

By Alex Mann, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u5yhJ_0jSgOfF100
Sgt. Robert Dohony Baltimore Sun/TNS

A city judge ordered a new trial for a veteran Baltimore Police officer convicted of overtime fraud by a jury, finding the officer “was indisputably working every minute of overtime he claimed.”

Tuesday’s ruling from retired Prince George’s County Circuit Judge Steven I. Platt, who presided over the October trial of Sgt. Robert Dohony, comes after a jury found Dohony guilty of attempted theft of between $100 and $1,500 and misconduct in office.

“Dohony admitted he made ‘mistakes’ that perhaps deserved to be sanctioned administratively by the Baltimore City Police Department, what he did and didn’t do, while he was indisputably working every minute of the overtime he claimed, in the opinion of the court, did not come close to constituting the elements of the crimes with which he was charged,” Platt wrote in the order Tuesday.

Online court records do not yet show a new trial date.

A 29-year veteran of the department, Dohony was a detective investigating shootings at the time of his alleged crimes in 2018.

At the time, a prosecutor from Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s office authorized overtime for Dohony to listen to jail calls, according to charging papers . The sergeant said he listened to seven of an inmate’s calls and put in for 10 hours of overtime, split between two days.

The prosecutor, Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Pillion, checked the system authorities use to listen to jail calls and discovered Dohony spent 90 minutes monitoring calls and hadn’t listened to any calls on one of the dates he sought overtime for, charging documents show.

Mosby’s office reported Dohony shortly thereafter. Police wrote in the 2020 charging document that Dohony “expressed remorse” and was overwhelmed by his responsibilities that day.

Originally suspended after his charges, Dohony returned to work. A Baltimore police spokesperson said Wednesday that Dohony is assigned to “administrative duties” but his “police powers continue to be suspended.”

A spokeswoman for Mosby’s office declined to comment.

Special prosecutor Steven Kroll, of the Maryland State’s Attorney’s Association, tried the case for the state because Mosby’s office had a conflict of interest. Kroll could not be reached for comment.

Pillion, now a homicide prosecutor, and his supervisor at the time, now city Circuit Judge Charles Blomquist, were witnesses in the case. Both testified during Dohony’s trial.

In order to convict him off trying to steal salary from his employer, prosecutors had to prove Dohony attempted to be compensated for hours he didn’t work, wrote the sergeant’s attorney, Chaz Ball, in a Nov. 15 motion asking for the charges to be dropped or, in lieu of a dismissal, a new trial.

Ball wrote that he confronted the prosecution’s lead investigator at trial with a document “irrefutably confirming Sgt. Dohony was at his place of work, during all hours for which” he requested overtime. Dohony was not only confirmed to be at work, but working beyond his normal hours, Ball wrote.

Reached by phone Wednesday, Ball declined to comment.

At the end of the trial, the judge told jurors the only way they could find Dohony guilty of misconduct in office was if they found he attempted overtime theft, according to Ball’s motion.

In his order, Platt said the motion for dismissal was moot but was compelled by the defense’s argument.

“He should not be tried again,” Platt wrote.

Comments / 10

SabrinaT
3d ago

What about Baltimore City School Police officers (the only school system in the state with its own sworn police force) making nearly $1.7 million in overtime wages in a 12-month span ending Sept. 30, 2021, when school was mostly virtual and many buildings were closed???

Reply
2
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wypr.org

Baltimore Police Commissioner signs operating pact with Johns Hopkins for its private police force

Johns Hopkins University has finalized a memorandum of agreement with the Baltimore City Police Department, the university shared on Friday afternoon. The operating pact comes after several months of public comment often disrupted by protests at the university. It’s the latest step in the process of creating a campus police force that Johns Hopkins University officials and other supporters contend is needed to bolster safety around the university community.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

19-year-old arrested for deadly shooting at Maryland restaurant

EDGEWATER, Md. - Police are investigating a shooting at restaurant in Edgewater, Maryland that left a 26-year-old man dead Saturday morning. According to Anne Arundel County Police, the incident happened just after midnight at the Los Chaparritos Restaurant, located at 3029 Solomons Island Road. Once there, officers found 26-year-old Luis...
EDGEWATER, MD
CBS Baltimore

Jurors hear arguments, view evidence on fourth day of trial of murdered Naval Academy mother

BALTIMORE - Jurors listened to evidence and arguments Thursday, the fourth day, in the murder trial of Michelle Cummings, a Naval Academy mother who was shot and killed by a stray bullet on June 28, 2021.Cummings was celebrating her son's induction into the Academy when she was struck by a bullet outside The Graduate Hotel in Annapolis.  The lead prosecutor shared with the court time, stamped images that they believe logged the suspect's movements in the area hours before, and then after the crime.Prosecutors said there was "a person wearing a black sweatshirt with a distinctive design" and they believe...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore police pursuit ends in Owings Mills neighborhood

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore County police have as many as four people in custody after a pursuit that started in the city, SkyTeam 11 reported. Around 3:20 p.m. Friday, Baltimore City police officers got a hit on the license plate of a stolen vehicle at Edmondson Avenue at Franklin Street.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Arrests made in string of violent Uber robberies, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE -- Arrests have been made in a string of carjackings and subsequent robberies in Baltimore centered around the ride-share app Uber, Baltimore Police said Tuesday. The suspects are allegedly carjacking Uber drivers, and then using the app to pick up ride-share customers and rob them. Police did not share further details on the arrests, but said they are working with local and federal law enforcement partners in investigating the cases.The FBI confirmed to WJZ on Wednesday evening that it has been investigating the string of Uber-related crimes.A spokesman for FBI Baltimore said the organization was "putting all of our...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Four Decades Later, Police In Montgomery County Identify, Arrest Alleged Serial Rapist

A man accused of raping women in Prince George's County over forty years ago has been arrested, authorities say. Marion Edward Pearson Jr., 65, was linked to the crime through the FBI's National DNA Index System on Monday, Oct. 31 after Cold Case detectives submitted evidence from the open rape case to the system in March of 2022, according to Montgomery County Police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy