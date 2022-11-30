ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tips to save energy with holiday lights

By Megan Fee
 3 days ago

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — As people across the Lowcountry are hanging lights and illuminating Christmas trees, local experts are sharing tips on how to make the most of holiday decorations with less energy.

Start by switching traditional lights with LED bulbs. According to Dominion Energy, LEDs use about 75% less energy than traditional bulbs and last about 10 times longer.

You can also cut back on energy usage by setting timers. Only turning displays on when it’s dark will also lengthen the life of your lights.

When appropriate, experts suggest using advanced power strips to save energy.

In addition to saving energy, Dominion Energy also shared advice to keep your home safe this holiday season.

“Overloading the outlet is certainly a safety hazard,” said Paul Fischer, spokesperson for Dominion Energy. “Make sure that you have the right amount of individual items plugged into that outlet.”

Check to see if chords are being pinched by furniture or positioned under rugs, Fischer said.

Fischer said to check each product label to see whether lights are intended to be used indoors or outdoors.

Keep in mind, shiny ornaments, tinsel and mirrors can reflect light, adding more cheer to your display without using up more energy.

For more energy-saving tips, click here .

