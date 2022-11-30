ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

KEYC

A small-town gem: Elysian welcomes Ahava Cottage

To chat more about the health risks and the dos and don’ts of shoveling snow, Dr. Seth Nelson with Rising Sun Chiropractic in St. Peter visited the studio. The nonprofit says it is at 15% of its $525,000 goal, which is also $55,000 behind fundraising totals at this time last year.
ELYSIAN, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Man seriously hurt following crash in Pine County

Pine County, MN-- A southern Minnesota man is in the hospital after he was hit by a car in Pine County Thursday night. Just after 6:30 p.m., Dale Tatge, 65, of Faribault, Minnesota was traveling north on I-35 near Beroun when he struck a deer. Tatge stopped in the left...
PINE COUNTY, MN
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Minnesota

The North Star State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Washington County, you might just want to visit.
STILLWATER, MN
KEYC

Jonnie Beans: to breakfast and beyond!

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Food Friday has that cozy cabin feel, tucked inside a historic building in Waseca. Inside the lower level of the Miller Armstrong building, Kelsey and Lisa instantly felt at home at Jonnie Beans, a family-friendly café that serves breakfast all day.
WASECA, MN
KROC News

Rollover Crash Sends St. Charles Woman to Hospital

Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol today released information concerning an injury crash that occurred north of Rochester during Tuesday's snowstorm. The crash report indicates that 24-year-old Easton Mccready was driving a car north on Highway 63 when she lost control and the vehicle struck a guard rail and then rolled. The roadway was described as snow and ice covered when the crash occurred around 3:45 PM about a mile south of Zumbro Falls.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

UPDATE: Grinch Stole $40k of Items From Amazing Rochester Nonprofit

Thanksgiving Day turned out to be a day of stealing rather than giving in Rochester, Minnesota. Unfortunately, what was stolen impacts many in our community that a local nonprofit helps, and the loss to the organization is heartbreaking. But, the tips are rolling in and we've got a little bit of good news since we first published this story.
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

St. Peter gas prices average lower than Mankato’s

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Look around at the gas pumps. According to the Minnesota Department of Commerce, a gallon of gas is 11 cents cheaper this week in Minnesota than the week before, with the new state average at $3.46. But some retailers within the state are lowering gas prices...
MANKATO, MN
KAAL-TV

Austin man taken to hospital after I-90 crash Friday morning

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man sustained non-life threatening injuries after a crash on I-90 in Freeborn County on Friday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), at approximately 9:53 a.m., a 2009 Chevrolet HHR and a 2014 Kenworth Semi were both traveling westbound on I-90 when they collided near mile marker 155 in Manchester Township.
AUSTIN, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Nearly 400 Crashes Reported Across Minnesota During Tuesday’s Snow

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- It was a messy afternoon on snow and ice covered roads in Rochester and elsewhere in Minnesota yesterday. A jack-knifed semi on Hwy. 14 snarled traffic near the Hwy. 52 interchange, while another jack-knifed semi closed down westbound I-90 for several near St. Charles for several hours Tuesday night. A third jackknifed semi on I-35 north of Faribault resulted in a three-vehicle crash that inflicted non-life-threatening injuries on a Fargo, ND woman.
ROCHESTER, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Photos: Spacious rambler for sale in Goodhue County

This fully finished home features updates throughout including new kitchen cabinets, new countertops and a fully remodeled main floor laundry. The house includes a spacious mudroom off garage, a four season porch, stainless steel appliances, a gas fireplace in the lower level, updated bathrooms with ceramic tile and an owners suite with an oversized walk-in closet.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

$2,000 Reported Stolen in 4th NE Rochester Home Burglary This Week

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are investigating the fourth home burglary reported in northeast Rochester this week. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said a resident left his home in the 700 block of 22nd St. Northeast around 6:30 a.m. and came back to find his home ransacked around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The homeowner told officers someone had appeared to have forced open his front door and stole an estimated $2,000 in cash from a safe inside of the home.
ROCHESTER, MN
Southern Minnesota News

One injured, pet dies in Mankato apartment fire.

One person was injured and a pet was killed in an apartment fire Wednesday morning. Mankato Public Safety responded to a structure fire at 1400 Warren St. Building C at 8:32 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from the roofline and a second-story window. A person unable to escape...
MANKATO, MN
KAAL-TV

Mayo Clinic Rochester to ease visitor restrictions beginning Dec. 6

Mayo says the changes are possible due to the reduced risk of severe COVID-19 disease, staff and patient vaccination rates, effective treatment options, and the low positivity rate. Also, patients who are COVID-19 positive or suspected to be positive will no longer have different restrictions from other patients. Mayo will...
ROCHESTER, MN
