Read full article on original website
Related
Owatonna Celebrates the Holiday with Their Annual Lighted Parade
Last night, Thursday, December 1st Owatonna MainStreet, along with the City of Owatonna hosted the Annual MainStreet Holiday Lighted Parade. What started at 6pm contained over 85 lighted units traveling south from Rose Street and ending on the west side of Central Park. Immediately following the parade, the trophy for...
KEYC
A small-town gem: Elysian welcomes Ahava Cottage
To chat more about the health risks and the dos and don’ts of shoveling snow, Dr. Seth Nelson with Rising Sun Chiropractic in St. Peter visited the studio. The nonprofit says it is at 15% of its $525,000 goal, which is also $55,000 behind fundraising totals at this time last year.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea residents may see increase in water, sewer fees in 2023
(ABC 6 News) – The City of Albert Lea said they are considering increasing water and sewer fees by 5% and 7%, respectively, in 2023 in order to keep those funds self-sustaining. The city says under state law, fees must cover the costs of providing water and sewer services,...
Twin Cities’ Largest Ice Maze Coming To Winter SKOLstice Event
The "largest ice maze in the Twin Cities to date" is coming to Eagan in January as part of the Winter SKOLstice event at Viking Lakes. The event is scheduled be open daily from January 6th to February 19th, 2023. The ice maze will be created by Minnesota Ice, who...
northernnewsnow.com
Man seriously hurt following crash in Pine County
Pine County, MN-- A southern Minnesota man is in the hospital after he was hit by a car in Pine County Thursday night. Just after 6:30 p.m., Dale Tatge, 65, of Faribault, Minnesota was traveling north on I-35 near Beroun when he struck a deer. Tatge stopped in the left...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Minnesota
The North Star State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Washington County, you might just want to visit.
KEYC
Jonnie Beans: to breakfast and beyond!
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Food Friday has that cozy cabin feel, tucked inside a historic building in Waseca. Inside the lower level of the Miller Armstrong building, Kelsey and Lisa instantly felt at home at Jonnie Beans, a family-friendly café that serves breakfast all day.
Rollover Crash Sends St. Charles Woman to Hospital
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol today released information concerning an injury crash that occurred north of Rochester during Tuesday's snowstorm. The crash report indicates that 24-year-old Easton Mccready was driving a car north on Highway 63 when she lost control and the vehicle struck a guard rail and then rolled. The roadway was described as snow and ice covered when the crash occurred around 3:45 PM about a mile south of Zumbro Falls.
Kat Kountry 105
UPDATE: Grinch Stole $40k of Items From Amazing Rochester Nonprofit
Thanksgiving Day turned out to be a day of stealing rather than giving in Rochester, Minnesota. Unfortunately, what was stolen impacts many in our community that a local nonprofit helps, and the loss to the organization is heartbreaking. But, the tips are rolling in and we've got a little bit of good news since we first published this story.
KEYC
St. Peter gas prices average lower than Mankato’s
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Look around at the gas pumps. According to the Minnesota Department of Commerce, a gallon of gas is 11 cents cheaper this week in Minnesota than the week before, with the new state average at $3.46. But some retailers within the state are lowering gas prices...
KAAL-TV
Austin man taken to hospital after I-90 crash Friday morning
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man sustained non-life threatening injuries after a crash on I-90 in Freeborn County on Friday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), at approximately 9:53 a.m., a 2009 Chevrolet HHR and a 2014 Kenworth Semi were both traveling westbound on I-90 when they collided near mile marker 155 in Manchester Township.
You’ll See A Lot Of Law Enforcement at Rochester’s Walmart on Saturday
The holiday shopping season is off to a hot start with consumers spending more than in previous years. Shoppers spent more than $5.3 billion online on Thanksgiving, more than $9 billion on Black Friday, a little over $4.5 billion on Small Business Saturday and an estimated $11.3-billion was spent on Cyber Monday.
Nearly 400 Crashes Reported Across Minnesota During Tuesday’s Snow
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- It was a messy afternoon on snow and ice covered roads in Rochester and elsewhere in Minnesota yesterday. A jack-knifed semi on Hwy. 14 snarled traffic near the Hwy. 52 interchange, while another jack-knifed semi closed down westbound I-90 for several near St. Charles for several hours Tuesday night. A third jackknifed semi on I-35 north of Faribault resulted in a three-vehicle crash that inflicted non-life-threatening injuries on a Fargo, ND woman.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Photos: Spacious rambler for sale in Goodhue County
This fully finished home features updates throughout including new kitchen cabinets, new countertops and a fully remodeled main floor laundry. The house includes a spacious mudroom off garage, a four season porch, stainless steel appliances, a gas fireplace in the lower level, updated bathrooms with ceramic tile and an owners suite with an oversized walk-in closet.
Carjacked Minnesota Father Takes The Thief’s Car And Rescues His Kids
The unimaginable happened to this family from Burnsville. Deanah and Derek Gotchie, and their four children were all in their vehicle when they were dropping off some items at a friend's home on Russell Avenue North in Burnsville at approximately 8:30 pm last night. A FATHER IN ACTION. When Deanah...
$2,000 Reported Stolen in 4th NE Rochester Home Burglary This Week
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are investigating the fourth home burglary reported in northeast Rochester this week. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said a resident left his home in the 700 block of 22nd St. Northeast around 6:30 a.m. and came back to find his home ransacked around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The homeowner told officers someone had appeared to have forced open his front door and stole an estimated $2,000 in cash from a safe inside of the home.
Town 15 Miles from Rochester is the Second Safest and Most Peaceful Town in Minnesota
There are two towns in southeast Minnesota that have been named some of the safest and most peaceful towns in the entire state. One of those towns, which happens to take the number two spot, is just 15 miles from Rochester. This is based on findings from Only in Your...
Burnsville Minnesota Couple Crushed By The Holiday Card They Received
I'm not the smartest guy in the world, but I can tell you that hanging candles on your Christmas tree to light it up isn't a great idea. That's how it was done way back in the day and, yes, there were fires. A lot of fires. Christmas lights didn't...
Southern Minnesota News
One injured, pet dies in Mankato apartment fire.
One person was injured and a pet was killed in an apartment fire Wednesday morning. Mankato Public Safety responded to a structure fire at 1400 Warren St. Building C at 8:32 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from the roofline and a second-story window. A person unable to escape...
KAAL-TV
Mayo Clinic Rochester to ease visitor restrictions beginning Dec. 6
Mayo says the changes are possible due to the reduced risk of severe COVID-19 disease, staff and patient vaccination rates, effective treatment options, and the low positivity rate. Also, patients who are COVID-19 positive or suspected to be positive will no longer have different restrictions from other patients. Mayo will...
AM 1390 KRFO
Faribault, MN
20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krforadio.com
Comments / 0