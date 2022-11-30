Read full article on original website
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersStone Mountain, GA
Dollar General Robbed in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Man indicted by FoCo Grand Jury on five charges in mother’s murderJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Well at Indian Springs State Park closes after dome covering smashed
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Indian Springs State Park in Butts County is well-known for its Spring House. It was built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Core, and is home to an artesian well. Unfortunately for visitors, the well will be closed until further notice after someone vandalized...
Athens Downtown Parade of Lights last night, Watkinsville Christmas parade Sunday
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said it was tracking reports of threats of violence directed at Thursday night’s Christmas parade: the ACCPD posted the following to its Facebook page in the hours before the parade:. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is aware of a social media post that indicated...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Massive 100-year-old tree destroys house in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A massive tree came crashing down directly on top of a house in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood causing severe damage. It happened shortly after 8:00 a.m. Friday on Mentelle Drive not far from Midtown High School. No one was home and the house was waiting to be rented after the homeowners’ recent move out of state.
Downtown Parade of Lights kicks off holiday season in Athens
Tonight is parade night in Athens: the annual Downtown Parade of Lights steps off at 7 o’clock, winding its way to City Hall for the lighting of the Christmas Tree. Several downtown streets will be closed before and during the parade. From the Athens-Clarke Co government website…. The Downtown...
Popular Stone Mountain Park holiday attraction ‘Snow Mountain’ canceled
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Stone Mountain Park’s annual ‘Snow Mountain’ attraction has been canceled for the 2022-2023 season, according to the park’s website. Park officials say they are focusing on expanding their other Christmas attractions, like a brand new drone light show and their Christmas light show.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Firefighters battle residential fire in Sugar Hill
Firefighters with Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to a residential fire at a home in the 5700 block of Avonley Creek Drive NE in Sugar Hill at 12:54 p.m. Friday afternoon, Dec. 2. Multiple neighbors in the Avonley Creek subdivision called to report the fire. One caller...
City of Woodstock enters into phase one of $3.5 million construction
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Woodstock City Council voted unanimously to move forward with a construction project to create a new “city center.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The city plans to spend $3.5 million on phase one of the project. The construction will extend...
Henry County Daily Herald
Hampton ice cream shop receives national honor for unique seasonal flavors
HAMPTON — As a local ice cream shop in Hampton introduced three new seasonal tastes to its growing menu last month it became a welcome surprise not only for customers, but also the owners. The Welcome Home Creamery and Coffee shop located at 22 East Main St. in Hampton...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Casper on the mend after fending off pack of coyotes in Decatur
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Great Pyrenees livestock dog Casper is still recovering after a violent encounter with a pack of coyotes nearly a month ago in their Laurel Ridge neighborhood in Decatur. “I can’t even explain how good it is to see him right now because I felt...
Newly Listed, Three-Story Contemporary Home is a Rare Find in Virginia Highland
Back wall of 4 bed, 4.5 bath home is lined with floor-to-ceiling glass doors, leads to infinity-edge pool
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: 7 Tequilas fails with 43; Cherokee Chophouse scores 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Holly Springs Parkway in Woodstock, a popular Mexican restaurant isn’t exactly in good standing with the health department. 7 Tequilas failed with 43 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says spinach was sitting out at room temperature. Plus, there was substantial mold on the interior of the ice machine and there was an abundance of live roaches seen in the ice machine, near the steam table and on the floor.
Georgia Park Visitor Makes Chilling Discovery In Woods
They had been there for nearly six months.
theatlanta100.com
The Fox Theatre celebrates the season with unforgettable lineup
What better way to kick off the holidays in Atlanta than at the theatre? For those planning to celebrate the holiday season in town, there is a magical variety of shows to experience this month at the Fox Theatre:. • Inspired by the beloved film, Broadway’s “Anastasia” makes its Fox...
gwinnettcitizen.com
Drive by for FREE Car Washes THIS Weekend at Tommy’s Express in Lawrenceville
December 2 - 4, 2022 at the Lawrenceville location, corner of Sugarloaf Pkwy and Scenic Hwy. National car wash franchise Tommy’s Express is pleased to announce its newest location will be washing cars for FREE starting Friday, December 2nd. Guests stopping by the Lawrenceville location will receive their best wash FREE (a $22 value).
Clayton County offering residents computer training courses
Clayton County’s Office of Digital Equity is offering residents of the south metro Atlanta community free training on na...
Traffic Watch Update: New ADA parking spots open at Forsyth County Courthouse
(Forsyth County, GA) The new ADA-accessible parking lot at the Forsyth County Courthouse is now open. The parking lot is located on the north side of the building on East Main Street in downtown Cumming.
Waffle House Is Too Legit to Close – Ever
In 2007, an intoxicated Kid Rock got into a fight at an Atlanta restaurant and wound up in jail. In 2013, a woman was arrested for public intoxication at a Loganville, Ga., dining establishment where she mistook a cheeseburger for a shoe and wore it on her foot. In 2016 rapper Yung Mazi was shot once again at a restaurant. And in March, an intoxicated women drove through the front window of a Crestview, Fla., then staggered inside without pants.
Popular Atlanta Pizzeria To Close This Month
It has been apart of the city for over 26 years.
Underwater robot to replace Lake Lanier safety divers in Hall County | Here's why
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Fire Marine Rescue team is changing how they operate – moving away from using divers for underwater rescues and opting for a robot instead. The rescue team has been in place at Lake Lanier for 20 years. Fire Chief Chris Armstrong...
Atlanta restores William Bagley’s Name to Buckhead Park
The city of Atlanta is restoring the historical name of Bagley Park on Pharr Road....
