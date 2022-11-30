Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LaNorris Sellers dominates, leads South Florence to the 4-A state title
COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA –LaNorris Sellers dominated and propelled the South Florence Bruins to a 57-30 victory against the Northwestern Trojans Saturday in the South Carolina AAAA championship game. Sellers completed 10 of his 14 pass attempts for 260 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed the ...
Q107.5
Dubuque, IA
909
Followers
2K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT
Q 107.5 is the Tri-States station for the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and more! We play the fun, upbeat music that you love, so its easy to sing along wherever you are! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://myq1075.com
Comments / 0