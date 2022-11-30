ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Click10.com

2 arrested in connection with Miami-Dade school bus burglaries

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people have been arrested on accusations that they broke into Miami-Dade County public school buses and stole more than $20,000 in electronic devices. Monica Rodriguez, 21, and Samuel Day, 24, were arrested Wednesday and are facing several charges, including burglary, grand theft, dealing in...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Man wanted in connection with Marshfield murders arrested in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The nationwide manhunt for 27-year-old Christopher Keeley is officially over. The man wanted in connection with the brutal murders of a married couple found stabbed and beaten to death in their Marshfield, Massachusetts home has been arrested, according to authorities. According to Plymouth County District...
MARSHFIELD, MA
NBC Miami

Miami Man Attacked Amazon Driver With Machete: Police

A Miami man is facing attempted murder and other charges after police said he attacked an Amazon driver with a machete. Manes Pierre-Beauchamp, 28, was arrested Wednesday and faces attempted felony murder and burglary charges, Miami-Dade jail records showed. The alleged incident happened the evening of Nov. 13 in the...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Family accused of beating man in Pompano Beach claim innocence, opt against representing themselves in court

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four family members accused in what authorities described as a hate crime in Pompano Beach made their case to a judge. Speaking with 7News on Friday, Oleh Makarenko said he and his parents, Inna and Yehven Makarenjo — are innocent of charges they’re facing, which include attempted murder, in the Aug. 6, 2021 beating of a man.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Accused Miami-Dade drag racing ringleader faces 40 charges

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Miami-Dade police arrested a 31-year-old man this week they accused of organizing dozens of illegal drag races throughout the county. Police took Jose Alfredo Martinez Jr., of southwest Miami-Dade, into custody at an engine shop on Northwest 141st Street in Opa-locka Monday and announced his arrest Thursday.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

11 Arrested After Police Bust Illegal Nightclub, Drug Operation at Miami-Dade Restaurant

Nearly a dozen people have been arrested after police said they operated an illegal nightclub and sold drugs out of a Miami-Dade restaurant. The 11 arrests were made following an investigation that began after several complaints and tips were made of a nightclub operating out of the Corvina House restaurant at 7844 Coral Way, Miami-Dade Police officials said Wednesday.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Probe underway after man shot in Lauderhill

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police were searching for clues after a man was shot early Thursday in Lauderhill, authorities said.Police were called shortly after 7:30 a.m. to 5580 W. Oakland Park Blvd. after receiving an anonymous call about a shooting inside a vehicle.When first responders arrived, they found the man, who was taken for treatment to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition, authorities said.Based on a description from an anonymous caller, a patrol officer stopped another vehicle that could possibly be linked to the incident and detained a man inside that vehicle. Police have not said how the second man may be linked to the shooting, if the two men knew each other or what may have led to the gunfire.Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

BSO: 15-year-old arrested after carjacking elderly man in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A teen was arrested for allegedly pushing an 82-year-old man to the ground before carjacking him last month in Lauderdale Lakes, authorities said. Broward Sheriff’s deputies said the 15-year-old, who was not identified, confessed to the crime. Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Miranda Grossman said...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
CBS Miami

Man, woman hurt during shooting in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- Police were investigating a double shooting early Friday that left a man hurt and a woman critically injured at a home in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.Police were called to a home on SW 117th Avenue near 122nd Street shortly before 12:30 a.m.When they arrived the found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to Jackson South Medical Center, where the woman was listed in critical condition while the man was in stable condition.Investigators have not yet said if they know what led to the gunfire or if a suspect was being sought.The identities of the two people were pending.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

CBS4 Exclusive: 'Serial Shoplifter' sought in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES - Pembroke Pines police are asking for the public's help finding a serial shoplifter who has victimized the same CVS store 5 times and who police say has struck stores in other cities as well.Surveillance tape and photos obtained exclusively by CBS4's Peter D'Oench show the suspect entering the CVS store at 70 North University Drive with a determined look on his face. He is also captured on camera fleeing the store while carrying a garbage-filled with items and the tape shows a CVS store employee trying to stop him but the suspect moves too quickly.So far, no one...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Click10.com

Police seeking information after man killed at Miami Springs hotel

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are seeking information from the public after a man was killed at a Miami Springs hotel Wednesday morning. Julio Gonzalez, 46, was killed at the Aladdin Hotel, described in online listings as a “couples-only” hotel, located at 901 S. Royal Poinciana Blvd., about a block away from Miami International Airport.
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
Click10.com

Preschool teacher dies following I-95 shooting, deputies confirm

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Ana Estevez, who taught at the Nurtury Montessori School in Fort Lauderdale, died from her injuries after being shot Sunday night while driving on Interstate 95 in Broward County, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Fire Rescue personnel took Estevez, 23, to Broward Health...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Road ranger discovered woman’s body on Interstate 95 in Oakland Park

A state road ranger’s nightly patrol led to the discovery of a woman’s body on Interstate 95 in Oakland Park on Thursday, and Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating the death. The Florida Department of Transportation ranger found the woman’s body lying next to a vehicle shortly after midnight near Oakland Park Boulevard, the Sheriff’s Office said. First responders met ...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
Click10.com

1 dead, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Lauderhill Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating after a multi-vehicle crash killed a woman on Sunday morning, authorities said. According to BSO spokesperson Carey Codd, deputies received reports of a traffic crash around 11 a.m. near the 5300 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard. Investigators...
LAUDERHILL, FL
Click10.com

Family mourns after Fort Lauderdale preschool teacher dies following I-95 shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A family is mourning the loss of a loved one after a Fort Lauderdale preschool teacher was shot and killed in a road rage shooting on Sunday night. Ana Estevez, who taught at the Nurtury Montessori School in Fort Lauderdale, died from her injuries after being shot Sunday night while driving on Interstate 95 in Broward County, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

