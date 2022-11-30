Read full article on original website
2 arrested in connection with Miami-Dade school bus burglaries
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people have been arrested on accusations that they broke into Miami-Dade County public school buses and stole more than $20,000 in electronic devices. Monica Rodriguez, 21, and Samuel Day, 24, were arrested Wednesday and are facing several charges, including burglary, grand theft, dealing in...
Man wanted in connection with Marshfield murders arrested in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The nationwide manhunt for 27-year-old Christopher Keeley is officially over. The man wanted in connection with the brutal murders of a married couple found stabbed and beaten to death in their Marshfield, Massachusetts home has been arrested, according to authorities. According to Plymouth County District...
Man accused of attacking Amazon driver with machete in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A suspect has been arrested after an Amazon delivery driver was attacked with a machete in northwest Miami-Dade. The attack occurred Nov. 13 in the 9500 block of Northwest Third Avenue. According to the suspect’s arrest report, the victim noticed a vehicle parked behind his...
Family accused of beating man in Pompano Beach claim innocence, opt against representing themselves in court
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four family members accused in what authorities described as a hate crime in Pompano Beach made their case to a judge. Speaking with 7News on Friday, Oleh Makarenko said he and his parents, Inna and Yehven Makarenjo — are innocent of charges they’re facing, which include attempted murder, in the Aug. 6, 2021 beating of a man.
Florida City woman arrested for pointing gun during road rage incident in Key Largo
KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida City woman has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a vehicle during a road rage incident and attempting to hide the weapon from police. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was traveling southbound on the 18-mile stretch of...
Broward man pleads guilty to beating officer with police baton during Jan. 6 insurrection
TAMARAC, Fla. – A Broward County man pleaded guilty this week to assaulting, resisting, or impeding a law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Mason Joel Courson, 27, of Tamarac, pleaded guilty Wednesday in the District of Columbia.
Owner of Little Havana engineering firm shares video of fiery head-on crash involving van reported stolen
MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance video provided by the owner of an engineering firm in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood captured the moment a police pursuit involving a van that, investigators said, was reported stolen came to a smashing stop. Speaking with 7News on Friday, Dr. Youssef Hachem, the owner of...
Accused Miami-Dade drag racing ringleader faces 40 charges
OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Miami-Dade police arrested a 31-year-old man this week they accused of organizing dozens of illegal drag races throughout the county. Police took Jose Alfredo Martinez Jr., of southwest Miami-Dade, into custody at an engine shop on Northwest 141st Street in Opa-locka Monday and announced his arrest Thursday.
Probe underway after man shot in Lauderhill
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police were searching for clues after a man was shot early Thursday in Lauderhill, authorities said.Police were called shortly after 7:30 a.m. to 5580 W. Oakland Park Blvd. after receiving an anonymous call about a shooting inside a vehicle.When first responders arrived, they found the man, who was taken for treatment to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition, authorities said.Based on a description from an anonymous caller, a patrol officer stopped another vehicle that could possibly be linked to the incident and detained a man inside that vehicle. Police have not said how the second man may be linked to the shooting, if the two men knew each other or what may have led to the gunfire.Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department.
BSO: 15-year-old arrested after carjacking elderly man in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A teen was arrested for allegedly pushing an 82-year-old man to the ground before carjacking him last month in Lauderdale Lakes, authorities said. Broward Sheriff’s deputies said the 15-year-old, who was not identified, confessed to the crime. Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Miranda Grossman said...
Man, woman hurt during shooting in SW Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- Police were investigating a double shooting early Friday that left a man hurt and a woman critically injured at a home in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.Police were called to a home on SW 117th Avenue near 122nd Street shortly before 12:30 a.m.When they arrived the found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to Jackson South Medical Center, where the woman was listed in critical condition while the man was in stable condition.Investigators have not yet said if they know what led to the gunfire or if a suspect was being sought.The identities of the two people were pending.
CBS4 Exclusive: 'Serial Shoplifter' sought in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES - Pembroke Pines police are asking for the public's help finding a serial shoplifter who has victimized the same CVS store 5 times and who police say has struck stores in other cities as well.Surveillance tape and photos obtained exclusively by CBS4's Peter D'Oench show the suspect entering the CVS store at 70 North University Drive with a determined look on his face. He is also captured on camera fleeing the store while carrying a garbage-filled with items and the tape shows a CVS store employee trying to stop him but the suspect moves too quickly.So far, no one...
Police seeking information after man killed at Miami Springs hotel
MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are seeking information from the public after a man was killed at a Miami Springs hotel Wednesday morning. Julio Gonzalez, 46, was killed at the Aladdin Hotel, described in online listings as a “couples-only” hotel, located at 901 S. Royal Poinciana Blvd., about a block away from Miami International Airport.
Preschool teacher dies following I-95 shooting, deputies confirm
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Ana Estevez, who taught at the Nurtury Montessori School in Fort Lauderdale, died from her injuries after being shot Sunday night while driving on Interstate 95 in Broward County, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Fire Rescue personnel took Estevez, 23, to Broward Health...
11 people arrested in connection to illegal nightclub posing as restaurant in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are working a possible a culinary cover-up inside a South Florida restaurant. It was a restaurant by day, but police say, by night it was something else. Police shut down a restaurant after they said it was being operated as an illegal nightclub in...
Road ranger discovered woman’s body on Interstate 95 in Oakland Park
A state road ranger’s nightly patrol led to the discovery of a woman’s body on Interstate 95 in Oakland Park on Thursday, and Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating the death. The Florida Department of Transportation ranger found the woman’s body lying next to a vehicle shortly after midnight near Oakland Park Boulevard, the Sheriff’s Office said. First responders met ...
1 dead, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Lauderhill Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating after a multi-vehicle crash killed a woman on Sunday morning, authorities said. According to BSO spokesperson Carey Codd, deputies received reports of a traffic crash around 11 a.m. near the 5300 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard. Investigators...
