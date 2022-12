Even with Americans grappling with high inflation going into the holidays, GivingTuesday said $3.1 billion was raised on the annual day that promotes giving and service. The $3.1 billion figure was a 15% increase from a year ago and a 25% increase from 2020. GivingTuesday said 37 million Americans participated on Tuesday, which is up 6% from a year ago.

