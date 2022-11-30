Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
News Channel Nebraska
Wayne's strong defense prevails in win over Ponca
It wasn't a high scoring game between Wayne and Ponca on Saturday night, but that's exactly how Coach Rob Sweetland likes the Blue Devils to play, as they cruised by Ponca 50-28. Wayne came out hot in the first quarter with 14 points spread amongst Alex Phelps, Colson Nelson, Sedjro...
News Channel Nebraska
Willis leaving Wayne State football program
WAYNE, Neb. -- A former starting quarterback and captain is leaving the Wayne State College football program. Tavian Willis, who opened the 2021 season as the team's starting quarterback before being injured and losing the job to Nick Bohn, announced his intention to leave the program and enter the transfer portal this week.
News Channel Nebraska
Trojans Twice Trump The Cards
HARTINGTON - Cedar Catholic started their seasons with a sweep over Boone Central -- 33-26 for the girls and 67-61 in the boys game. Both games started in similar fashion with the Trojans opening up a big early lead, but the resilient Cardinals coming back to close the gap. After being up the 8, the Cedar Catholic girls saw their advantage shrink to 20-17 at halftime, while a Trojans boys 9-point lead was just 35-30 at the break.
News Channel Nebraska
Wausa rallies from slow start for season-opening win
PLAINVIEW - Wausa overcame a frigid start from the field to rally and beat Plainview in their season opener on Friday, 63-55. The Vikings struggled offensively early, shooting just 4-for-21 from the field in the first quarter, and just 8-of-33 for the first half. But Wausa settled in in the...
News Channel Nebraska
NSAA names Jennifer Schwartz as interim executive director
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska School Activities Association has named Jennifer Schwartz, currently the Associate Director of the NSAA, as the Interim NSAA Executive Director. Schwartz has served as a member of the NSAA staff for over 20 years, including the past four as Associate Director. “I am honored to...
News Channel Nebraska
Koepke posthumously honored with NCCA-Northeast Community College distinguished alumnus award
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Hadar man has been recognized by the Nebraska Community College Association (NCCA) as a distinguished alumnus. Darin Koepke was honored posthumously for outstanding career achievement recently with the NCCA’s Northeast Community College Area Distinguished Alumni Award during the organization’s annual meeting in Grand Island. His wife, Kelli, accepted the award on his behalf. The award is presented annually to one alumnus from each of five of the state’s community college areas.
News Channel Nebraska
Comedy scene continues to grow in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb.--A northeast Nebraska comedy scene has taken off recently. The District Event Center located in downtown Norfolk is currently on a roll when it comes to booking well-known comedians to come and perform. Among the big names who have performed at venue are SNL alums David Koechner and Chris...
News Channel Nebraska
Sedan a total loss after two-vehicle accident on Benjamin Avenue in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities were called to a two-vehicle accident in northeast Nebraska Thursday night. The accident happened along Benjamin Ave. in Norfolk at 6:21 p.m. A sedan traveling southbound turned left into a traveling northbound pickup at the intersection between Benjamin Ave. and 13th street. The sedan was a...
News Channel Nebraska
Pierce Chamber of Commerce holds annual Lighted Parade
PIERCE, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska community got into the Christmas spirt Friday night. The Pierce Chamber of Commerce held its annual Lighted Parade. Entries started near the Pierce County Courthouse and traveled south on Brown Street before moving east on Main. There were events and specials with participating businesses...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk emergency personnel respond to tipped over livestock trailer
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Emergency responders were on the scene of a crash on the west edge of Norfolk Friday morning. A livestock trailer was seen on its side at a roundabout on Highway 275. Additional livestock trailers were seen pulling into the area as officials surveyed the potential damage. According...
News Channel Nebraska
Dune: The Pet of the Week
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Meet Dune!. Dune is a five-year-old Great Dane. This big boy is quickly becoming a fan favorite at ASNN. Despite his size, Dune is a gentle giant who enjoys attention. He is easy to walk, enjoys playing, and of course doesn’t mind a treat or two.
News Channel Nebraska
'Special all by themselves': Belden woman shows off over 600 unique nativities
BELDEN, Neb. – A small town is northeast Nebraska is home to one of the largest collections of nativity scenes in the world. Janice Wobbenhorst got permission to display her nativity scenes at the Union Presbyterian Church in Belden last year, and now she's back for the holiday season this year.
News Channel Nebraska
Dodge County authorities seeking assistance in possible child enticement case
FREMONT, Neb. -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a potential child enticement suspect. In a Thursday press release, DCSO said there were two separate incidents reported. The first alleged incident reportedly occurred Monday evening. According to DCSO, deputies responded to the Green Acres...
