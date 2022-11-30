HARTINGTON - Cedar Catholic started their seasons with a sweep over Boone Central -- 33-26 for the girls and 67-61 in the boys game. Both games started in similar fashion with the Trojans opening up a big early lead, but the resilient Cardinals coming back to close the gap. After being up the 8, the Cedar Catholic girls saw their advantage shrink to 20-17 at halftime, while a Trojans boys 9-point lead was just 35-30 at the break.

HARTINGTON, NE ・ 17 HOURS AGO