Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kttn.com
Bethany Area Chamber of Commerce presents lighted Christmas parade on Saturday
The Bethany Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a lighted Christmas parade on December 3rd. The Parade lineup will start on Oakland Street in Bethany by the First Baptist Church at 4 o’clock. Entries do not need to sign up. The parade will begin at 5 o’clock. It will...
kttn.com
Author of local history book to meet public at Boji Stone in Chillicothe
Community members can meet the author of a local history book next week at the Boji Stone in Chillicothe. Kirsten Mouton will be at the business on December 8th from 5 to 7 p.m. The book, “Theatres of Chillicothe, Tingles, Keen Zip, Brisk Sparkles, and Romance!,” discusses the earliest known...
kttn.com
Two area churches to hold musical programs on December 18th
Music programs will be held at area churches on December 18th. Rural Dale Church east of Trenton on Highway 6 will hold “The Word Became Flesh” Christmas Cantata at 10:45 am. The singers will tell the story of Christ’s birth. The Honey Creek Chapel Christian Church northeast...
kttn.com
Audio: Bright Futures Trenton to hold community giveaway event and Winter Booster Event
A variety of items will be available for free at a Community Giveaway. Bright Futures Trenton will hold the public event at the First Christian Church Activity Center in Trenton on December 11th from 4 to 6 pm. Bright Futures Trenton Co-coordinator Lynn Griffin reports items to be offered came...
kttn.com
Sullivan County Public Water Supply District issue boil advisory
Sullivan County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory until further notice. The advisory affects customers on Route UU west of Valley Road, Woodland Road, Estes Drive, Wizard Road, White Road, and Duvall Road. It also affects customers on Highway 5 north of Browning to Denver Drive.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Bonita Ruth Rodgers
Bonita Ruth Rodgers, 51, passed away on November 29, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Trenton, MO on June 11, 1971, to George Newton Gott and Bonnie Nell (Stanturf) Gott. Bonita graduated from Trenton Senior High School in 1989 and attended North Central Missouri College. She married Mark...
kttn.com
Gallatin Board of Aldermen announce results of latest meeting
The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved a contract regarding policing for Gallatin being done by Daviess County on November 28th. City Clerk Crystal Dorrel reports the contract will go into effect on January 1st, and the contract is not to exceed $125,000. It was previously reported Gallatin will have a...
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of December 5, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Dec. 5 – 11. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
kttn.com
December 5th is the deadline to return ballots for voting in the Farm Service Agency election
Producers in Grundy County are reminded that Monday, December 5, 2022, is the date that election ballots are due to the Farm Service Agency office in Trenton. The candidate for a seat on the Farm Service Agency board is Preston Jawahir of Spickard. Ballots were previously mailed to farmers and...
kttn.com
Chillicothe City Council hires new police officer
The Chillicothe City Council approved the hiring of a police officer during an executive session on November 28th. Christine Hillyard was hired, contingent that she completes her training on December 9th and gets licensed. Chillicothe City Clerk Amy Hess reports Hillyard is scheduled to start December 11th, and she will...
kttn.com
Wilson Township in Grundy County to have multiple positions up for election
Wilson Township in Grundy County will have multiple positions up for election and will have a measure on the ballot on April 4th. Open positions are one trustee, two board members, and one clerk. Each position will have a two-year term. Candidates can file December 6th through 27th by calling...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Lois J Pontius
We are saddened to announce the passing of Lois Janice (Redman) Pontius of Ridgeway, MO. She passed at the age of 81 on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at St Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City. Her passing was the result of a head injury sustained in a fall. Lois was...
kttn.com
North Central Missouri College basketball coach presents program at Trenton Rotary Club meeting
North Central Missouri College men’s basketball coach Jeremy Esry gave the program at the Thursday, Dec. 1 meeting of the Trenton Rotary Club. Michael Ormsby presided at the meeting and was the program chairman, Dan Wilford gave the prayer and Brian Upton was the sergeant at arms. Esry shared...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: William “Billy’ Victor Martins
William Victor Martins, age 57, a resident of Chillicothe passed away on November 30, 2022, at Eastview Manor, Trenton, MO. He was born the son of Weldon and Ellen Martin on July 7, 1965, in Fremont, California. He was united in marriage to Cathy (Harrington) Gaylord, on June 22, 1985, in Reno, Nevada. He moved to Missouri in 1996, where he worked at the brick plant in Utica, Missouri as a Maintenance Worker until it closed. Then he worked at Gear for Sport in Chillicothe, Missouri until its closing. He lived in Bedford, Missouri most of his life until he moved to Chillicothe, Missouri.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: David and Ruth Groom
David and Ruth Groom, both 73, and residents of Spickard, Missouri died Monday, November 28, 2022, at their residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, December 2, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Half Rock Cemetery northeast of Spickard, Missouri. Family visitation will...
kttn.com
Barnes Baker Motors sells to Pettijohn Auto Center in Bethany
A change in ownership has been announced for a long time Trenton business. Barnes Baker Motors is being sold to the Pettijohn Auto Center in Bethany. The deal is effective December 1, 2022. After a career spanning 41 and a half years in the automobile business, Brent Wyant is retiring....
kttn.com
Gallatin teenager injured in crash near Cameron
The Highway Patrol reports a Gallatin teen sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle he drove overturned near Cameron on Friday morning, December 2nd. Emergency medical services transported the 17-year-old boy to the Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. The SUV traveled north on Winchester Road before it began to...
Missouri woman hospitalized after she swerves to avoid a deer
MERCER COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 12:30p.m. Thursday in Mercer County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Jeep Wrangler driven by Hannah S. Bruse, 19, Princeton, was east bound on Elliot Road five miles northwest of Princeton. The driver swerved to avoid...
kchi.com
Personal Property & Real Estate Taxes
Livingston County resident received their Personal Property and Real Estate Tax statement in early November and payments are due at the end of December. Livingston County Collector Treasurer Dianna Havens says the payment may be made anytime during the month of December and there are several ways to make the payments.
kttn.com
Early morning crash injures teenager from Winston
An early morning rollover accident in DeKalb County injured a teenager from Winston. Nineteen-year-old Tyler Muessig received minor injuries and was taken by a private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Muessig was eastbound on Highway 6 when the car traveled off the south side of the road and struck...
Comments / 1