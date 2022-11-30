ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kttn.com

Two area churches to hold musical programs on December 18th

Music programs will be held at area churches on December 18th. Rural Dale Church east of Trenton on Highway 6 will hold “The Word Became Flesh” Christmas Cantata at 10:45 am. The singers will tell the story of Christ’s birth. The Honey Creek Chapel Christian Church northeast...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Sullivan County Public Water Supply District issue boil advisory

Sullivan County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory until further notice. The advisory affects customers on Route UU west of Valley Road, Woodland Road, Estes Drive, Wizard Road, White Road, and Duvall Road. It also affects customers on Highway 5 north of Browning to Denver Drive.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Bonita Ruth Rodgers

Bonita Ruth Rodgers, 51, passed away on November 29, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Trenton, MO on June 11, 1971, to George Newton Gott and Bonnie Nell (Stanturf) Gott. Bonita graduated from Trenton Senior High School in 1989 and attended North Central Missouri College. She married Mark...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Gallatin Board of Aldermen announce results of latest meeting

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved a contract regarding policing for Gallatin being done by Daviess County on November 28th. City Clerk Crystal Dorrel reports the contract will go into effect on January 1st, and the contract is not to exceed $125,000. It was previously reported Gallatin will have a...
GALLATIN, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe City Council hires new police officer

The Chillicothe City Council approved the hiring of a police officer during an executive session on November 28th. Christine Hillyard was hired, contingent that she completes her training on December 9th and gets licensed. Chillicothe City Clerk Amy Hess reports Hillyard is scheduled to start December 11th, and she will...
kttn.com

Wilson Township in Grundy County to have multiple positions up for election

Wilson Township in Grundy County will have multiple positions up for election and will have a measure on the ballot on April 4th. Open positions are one trustee, two board members, and one clerk. Each position will have a two-year term. Candidates can file December 6th through 27th by calling...
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Lois J Pontius

We are saddened to announce the passing of Lois Janice (Redman) Pontius of Ridgeway, MO. She passed at the age of 81 on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at St Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City. Her passing was the result of a head injury sustained in a fall. Lois was...
RIDGEWAY, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: William “Billy’ Victor Martins

William Victor Martins, age 57, a resident of Chillicothe passed away on November 30, 2022, at Eastview Manor, Trenton, MO. He was born the son of Weldon and Ellen Martin on July 7, 1965, in Fremont, California. He was united in marriage to Cathy (Harrington) Gaylord, on June 22, 1985, in Reno, Nevada. He moved to Missouri in 1996, where he worked at the brick plant in Utica, Missouri as a Maintenance Worker until it closed. Then he worked at Gear for Sport in Chillicothe, Missouri until its closing. He lived in Bedford, Missouri most of his life until he moved to Chillicothe, Missouri.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: David and Ruth Groom

David and Ruth Groom, both 73, and residents of Spickard, Missouri died Monday, November 28, 2022, at their residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, December 2, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Half Rock Cemetery northeast of Spickard, Missouri. Family visitation will...
SPICKARD, MO
kttn.com

Barnes Baker Motors sells to Pettijohn Auto Center in Bethany

A change in ownership has been announced for a long time Trenton business. Barnes Baker Motors is being sold to the Pettijohn Auto Center in Bethany. The deal is effective December 1, 2022. After a career spanning 41 and a half years in the automobile business, Brent Wyant is retiring....
BETHANY, MO
kttn.com

Gallatin teenager injured in crash near Cameron

The Highway Patrol reports a Gallatin teen sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle he drove overturned near Cameron on Friday morning, December 2nd. Emergency medical services transported the 17-year-old boy to the Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. The SUV traveled north on Winchester Road before it began to...
CAMERON, MO
kchi.com

Personal Property & Real Estate Taxes

Livingston County resident received their Personal Property and Real Estate Tax statement in early November and payments are due at the end of December. Livingston County Collector Treasurer Dianna Havens says the payment may be made anytime during the month of December and there are several ways to make the payments.
kttn.com

Early morning crash injures teenager from Winston

An early morning rollover accident in DeKalb County injured a teenager from Winston. Nineteen-year-old Tyler Muessig received minor injuries and was taken by a private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Muessig was eastbound on Highway 6 when the car traveled off the south side of the road and struck...
DEKALB COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy