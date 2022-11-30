Read full article on original website
Waukesha kicks off holiday season with annual 'Night of Lights'
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The City of Waukesha kicked off the holiday festivities with its annual Night of Lights on Friday. After a hard year, community members gathered around to support one another for the beginning of the holiday season. "It brings our community together, closer, and we can...
CBS 58 Feel Good Friday: The first weekend in December!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- December has arrived, and while Thanksgiving may be in the rear-view mirror, more holidays are on the horizon so there are plenty of fun events to take a look at this weekend. Joe Krauss with B93.3 joined CBS 58 on Friday, Dec. 2 to take a...
Comedian George Wallace headed to Milwaukee, talks to CBS 58
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- While many activities in the Milwaukee area are holiday related this weekend, there is still the old-fashioned opportunity to get out and have a few laughs. Comedian George Wallace joined us on Friday, Dec. 2 to discuss his upcoming show. More information about Wallace can be...
Culver's gets festive with their new winter-themed Concrete Mixer
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fast food favorite Culver's is hoping to slay this holiday season with a new "Concrete Mixer." Not sure what a Concrete Mixer is? According to the Culver's menu, they take a cup with their fresh frozen custard as a base then add tons of toppings and mix-ins, including candy, cookies, caramel, hot fudge, marshmallow creme, fruit and even nuts. It ends up being a very thick milkshake.
'This is Waukesha': Sunday marks 59th annual Christmas parade, large turnout expected
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Here's what you need to know about the upcoming Waukesha Christmas Parade on Sunday, Dec. 4. The parade starts at 4 p.m. and will most likely go until around 6 p.m. Extra safety precautions are being taken, including a new route which can be found...
'It's our honor:' Milwaukee organizations collecting 'Blessing Baskets' for local veterans this holiday season
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- For around $50, you could bring holiday spirit into the lives of local veterans and their families this winter. The Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative (MHVI) in West Allis is partnering with other local organizations this holiday season to collect what they're calling "Blessing Baskets" -- laundry baskets filled with non-perishable food items and grocery store gift cards.
'A premier parade’: High-Wheel bicyclist prepares return to Waukesha's Christmas parade
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Participants in the Waukesha Christmas parade are gearing up for Sunday's big event, including Jonathan Bee, a high-wheel bicyclist who's one of many determined to return to the parade route that ended in a gruesome tragedy a year ago. Since 2015 Bee has performed in...
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Fawn
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society joined us on Friday, Dec. 2 to introduce Fawn, today's CBS 58 Pet of the Week. Stacy Oatman from WHS introduced us all to Fawn, a two-month-old puppy looking for a forever home. Also, Oatman discussed the things families should consider before...
Holiday tradition 'Christmas on the Corner' returns to Port Washington this Saturday with fireworks, parade
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- This Saturday, Dec. 3, Christmas on the Corner is taking place in downtown Port Washington. There are dozens of things to do along the Franklin St.-- crafts, cookie decorating, caroling and a Santa meet-and-greet. And make sure you don't miss anything along your stroll,...
Home Building & Remodeling Show coming to State Fair Park next month
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It may be a bit too cold and breezy in Milwaukee to be in the mood to do outdoor home renovations, but it is never too early to begin planning for projects to take on for the new year. To help get an idea of where...
CBS 58 Exclusive: Sparks family talks future of Waukesha Christmas parade
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- During Jessob Reisbeck's interview with the family of Jackson Sparks, they talked about the upcoming Waukesha parade. Eight-year-old Jackson Sparks was one of the six people who was killed when Darrell Brooks drove through the parade last year. Countless people were affected forever by the...
Sisters' pop-up Christmas tree market supports cancer charities in honor of their mom
SLINGER, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Two Wisconsin sisters from Slinger, Krista Peterson and Kara Kasten-Olson, are fulfilling a life-long dream of growing and selling Christmas trees. The tree lot is called Inspiration Acres, and right now, it's a pop-up tree and gift market, but they hope to grow it to a full u-cut Christmas tree farm.
MCTS hosts annual Rosa Parks tribute Dec 1-3
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Transit System is keeping a seat open on every bus in the fleet in honor of civil rights icon Rosa Parks. Beginning today, on Dec. 1, and running through Saturday, Dec. 3, each reserved seat will include a red rose and a special placard that features Parks' photo and a message about her courageous act. For the "MCTS Rosa Parks Tribute Scholarship", the transit system invites high school seniors who live and attend school in Milwaukee County and who plan to attend a trade school, college or university.
Wisconsin and Marquette volleyball will play at Fiserv Forum in 2023
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin volleyball will face off against Marquette at Fiserv Forum for the first time on Sept. 13, 2023. Both volleyball programs are currently ranked in the top 16 of the AVCA Coaches Poll. Wisconsin won the national championship in 2021. Tickets for the match will go...
Latino survivors of Waukesha Christmas parade speak out one year later
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Waukesha marked one year since the Christmas parade tragedy, where six individuals died, dozens were injured, and countless lives were changed forever. Ahead of this years' parade on Sunday, CBS 58 sat down with two Latino victims, who said it's been a process to heal.
Waukesha leaders, psychiatrist weigh in on apprehension to attending annual Christmas Parade after attack
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Waukesha community will gather to celebrate "Peace on Earth" at the 59th Annual Christmas Parade on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. It's the first Christmas parade since last year's deadly attack. "After what happened last year, all of these events have just taken on a...
November ends near average on snow and above-average on temps
November is over and December is here. November had almost the perfect amount of snow. We had a few light snow events that dropped a few tenths of an inch but they all added up and Milwaukee, the official climate station for southeast Wisconsin, picked up 2.1" of snow during the month which is just a few tenths below the November monthly average of 2.5".
Milwaukee Air and Water Show, Blue Angels set to return in July 2023
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Following a two-year hiatus in 2020 and 2021, the Milwaukee Air and Water Show came roaring back to life in 2022, bringing thousands to Milwaukee's lakefront to take in the spectacular sights and sounds the show provides. "Bringing it back after hiatus from 2020 and 2021,...
Shocking & jarring. Good ways to describe Saturday's weather.
The cold front has left the building! As of 7:30 Saturday morning, we were in the upper 20s across the Milwaukee area. This after a midnight high at 50! The wind will stay brisk into the afternoon. The Wind Advisory goes until mid-morning. It'll feel like 10-15 degrees all day. But don't worry. A nice moderation in the temperature department starts on Sunday. Highs most of this coming week will be 35-40. A slight chance of wintry mix on Monday and perhaps late in the week.
Mitzvah for Henya: Jewish community supporting mother who nearly drowned trying to save baby
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Jewish groups are coming together throughout the world to pray for a woman who is a pillar of Milwaukee's Jewish community. Henya Federman's family runs all Chabad institutions across Wisconsin, including the Bader Hillel Academy in Whitefish Bay. This week, tragedy struck her and...
