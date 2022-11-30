ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

mRNA flu vaccine in final stage of trial

By Idolina Peralez
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Agvij_0jSgMeQi00

HOUSTON (KIAH) – A new trial is underway to test if the mRNA technology used to create and develop quickly the coronavirus vaccine can also be used to create a more targeted flu vaccine.

During the current 2022-23 flu season, Texas has reported 940 deaths attributed to pneumonia and influenza. Across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates there have been at least 2,900 Americans’ lives lost.

To prevent further death and reduce hospitalizations, medical experts are urging everyone 6 months and older to get their flu shot.

Now, researchers are using mRNA to tweak flu vaccines, just like what was done for the omicron booster.

Typically, the vaccine is determined by what is circulating in the southern hemisphere. But in this trial, researchers say they may be able to tweak the vaccine based on what is surfacing in the United States.

“We can give people flu shots in September, and if we see that something changes, that there is a variant that is affecting us, then we can make a new one in November and give people a booster,” said Dr. Shelly Senders, Founder and CEO of Senders Pediatrics.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Adults with mild cold symptoms could be spreading RSV to little ones during Thanksgiving

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Ahead of Thanksgiving Day, here is the latest on the RSV surge still overwhelming regional hospitals. The Texas Department of State Health Services gathers data for both PCR and antigen tests reported voluntarily by sentinel Texas laboratories. The latest data was released on November 22, 2022. Examining the chart for PCR testing, […]
TEXAS STATE
BigCountryHomepage

Life-sized snow globe to stop in Abilene on statewide trip, photo op & free Coca-Cola samples

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages is planning to bring a life-sized snow glob for a free holiday photo experience to United Supermarket stores across Texas. Next week is Abilene’s chance! This pop up photo experience will also include free samples of Coca-Cola products. Each visitor will get to take a holiday photo inside […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Missouri inmate’s last words before execution

KSNF/KODE — The State of Missouri has executed a man convicted of killing a police officer, despite attorneys arguing that the case was infused with racism. 37-year-old Kevin Johnson died at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night (11/29) at the state prison in Bonne Terre, after an injection of Pentobarbital. As a first for modern executions in […]
MISSOURI STATE
BigCountryHomepage

DPS to increase traffic enforcement for Thanksgiving

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is increasing enforcement for the Thanksgiving holiday to make sure your loved ones make it to and from the dinner table safely. Starting Wednesday and following through Sunday troopers will be looking for people not wearing seat belts, driving while intoxicated, speeding and failing to follow […]
TEXAS STATE
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy