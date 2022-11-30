ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

ACS Investigating with NYPD Case of Bronx Mom Arrested for Allegedly Fatally Stabbing Two Infants

By SÍLE MOLONEY, DAVID GREENE
norwoodnews.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 6

Ana Alvarado
3d ago

acs doesn't care about the kids just the funds they get. is a dead end for kids that have been adopted and still getting abused by their adopted parents.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

60-year-old man punched in face, knocked out in unprovoked attack in Manhattan

NEW YORK – A 60-year-old man was knocked out after being attacked unprovoked by an unknown suspect in New York City’s financial district. The attack happened in front of 16 William Street in lower Manhattan earlier this month. On Friday, police released a photo of the suspect. According to police, the suspect approached the 60-year-old man and punched him in the face. The man fell to the ground, temporarily losing consciousness. He was treated for head trauma and was in stable condition. His attacker, a black male in his 20s, fled the scene. The post 60-year-old man punched in face, knocked out in unprovoked attack in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man fired multiple shots outside a laundromat in the Bronx: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) – Police have asked for the public’s help finding an individual who fired multiple shots outside a laundromat last month in the Bronx. The suspect was walking near a Clean Rite Center at 2241 Blvd. around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 when he fired several shots at an unknown target before running away, police said on Saturday. […]
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Woman burned in face in unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack

An unidentified attacker threw caustic liquid on a hospital worker’s face in a Brooklyn subway station Friday, police said. The assailant, also a woman, said nothing as she tossed the substance into the 21-year-old victim’s face at 1 a.m. as the worker exited the Winthrop St. station, a few blocks from her job at Kings County Hospital, cops said. The victim had just gotten off a No. 2 train ...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Woman critically injured after face burned in NYC subway attack

NEW YORK - A woman was hospitalized with burning on the left side of her face after an unprovoked subway attack in a Brooklyn subway station. The 21-year-old woman was standing on the southbound 2/5 platform the Winthrop & Nostrand Ave. Station in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, around 1 a.m. on Friday. Another woman approached her and started arguing with her before throwing an unknown chemical substance in her face and then took off.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man repeatedly punched Columbia protester, knocking her out: NYPD

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman protesting Monday evening at Columbia University was repeatedly punched in the head, rendering her unconscious, police said Friday in a public appeal for help finding her assailant. The victim, 21, was participating in a demonstration on West 116th Street near Broadway around 7:50 p.m. when a man approached […]
MANHATTAN, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Giovanni Bailey, 27, Arrested

On Friday, December 02, 2022, at 1445 hours, the following 27-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 71st Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Giovanni Bailey. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. menacing;. harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

NYC Violence Leaves 1 Shot, 1 Slashed in Brooklyn and Queens

Big Apple bloodshed left one person shot and another slashed in separate incidents in two boroughs. An 18-year-old was shot in the right foot outside the Albany Houses, a NYCHA building on the 1400 block of Bergen Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn around 6:10 p.m. Friday, cops said. The victim...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Woman Badly Burned in Apparent Unprovoked NYC Subway Attack

Detectives are on the lookout for a woman accused of throwing a substance on the face of a woman exiting a Brooklyn subway station overnight, leaving her with serious burns on the left side of her face. Police said the victim had the mystery substance allegedly thrown on her face...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy