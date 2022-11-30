ACS Investigating with NYPD Case of Bronx Mom Arrested for Allegedly Fatally Stabbing Two Infants

Read full article on original website
Ana Alvarado
3d ago
acs doesn't care about the kids just the funds they get. is a dead end for kids that have been adopted and still getting abused by their adopted parents.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Famed Actor Found Dead Outside FactoryNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
$3.7 million jackpot winning lottery ticket sold at New Jersey storeKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
Teen Arrested for Shooting, Running Over Bronx ManBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Man sought for beating woman unconscious during protest at Columbia University: NYPD
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Police are looking for a suspect who assaulted a woman during a protest at Columbia University on Monday night. At 7:50 p.m. on Nov. 28, a 21-year-old woman was participating in a...
60-year-old man punched in face, knocked out in unprovoked attack in Manhattan
NEW YORK – A 60-year-old man was knocked out after being attacked unprovoked by an unknown suspect in New York City’s financial district. The attack happened in front of 16 William Street in lower Manhattan earlier this month. On Friday, police released a photo of the suspect. According to police, the suspect approached the 60-year-old man and punched him in the face. The man fell to the ground, temporarily losing consciousness. He was treated for head trauma and was in stable condition. His attacker, a black male in his 20s, fled the scene. The post 60-year-old man punched in face, knocked out in unprovoked attack in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Thieves holding eggs and bricks rob man near Lincoln Center
The five suspects -- four men and one woman, all dressed in black, robbed a man of his jacket and cell phone near 63rd and Amsterdam Ave, police say.
Woman burned by chemical substance during argument in Brooklyn subway station
The victim is in the hospital being treated for the burns on her face. Police could not immediately identify the chemical liquid thrown at her.
Brooklyn police officer arrested for threatening ex-boyfriend with gun over childcare dispute
An off-duty Brooklyn NYPD officer was arrested on Friday for threatening his ex-boyfriend with a gun during an argument over child care, according to police.
Man fired multiple shots outside a laundromat in the Bronx: NYPD
THE BRONX (PIX11) – Police have asked for the public’s help finding an individual who fired multiple shots outside a laundromat last month in the Bronx. The suspect was walking near a Clean Rite Center at 2241 Blvd. around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 when he fired several shots at an unknown target before running away, police said on Saturday. […]
Man gropes girl, 15, aboard Bronx MTA bus
The NYPD is looking to identify a man accused of groping a teen girl aboard a Bronx MTA bus earlier this week, authorities said.
Woman burned in face in unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack
An unidentified attacker threw caustic liquid on a hospital worker’s face in a Brooklyn subway station Friday, police said. The assailant, also a woman, said nothing as she tossed the substance into the 21-year-old victim’s face at 1 a.m. as the worker exited the Winthrop St. station, a few blocks from her job at Kings County Hospital, cops said. The victim had just gotten off a No. 2 train ...
fox5ny.com
Woman critically injured after face burned in NYC subway attack
NEW YORK - A woman was hospitalized with burning on the left side of her face after an unprovoked subway attack in a Brooklyn subway station. The 21-year-old woman was standing on the southbound 2/5 platform the Winthrop & Nostrand Ave. Station in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, around 1 a.m. on Friday. Another woman approached her and started arguing with her before throwing an unknown chemical substance in her face and then took off.
1 in critical condition for smoke inhalation after fire in Brooklyn apartment building: Officials
The resident was taken to a local hospital in critical condition to be treated for smoke inhalation.
Man repeatedly punched Columbia protester, knocking her out: NYPD
MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman protesting Monday evening at Columbia University was repeatedly punched in the head, rendering her unconscious, police said Friday in a public appeal for help finding her assailant. The victim, 21, was participating in a demonstration on West 116th Street near Broadway around 7:50 p.m. when a man approached […]
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Giovanni Bailey, 27, Arrested
On Friday, December 02, 2022, at 1445 hours, the following 27-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 71st Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Giovanni Bailey. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. menacing;. harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
bkreader.com
NYC Violence Leaves 1 Shot, 1 Slashed in Brooklyn and Queens
Big Apple bloodshed left one person shot and another slashed in separate incidents in two boroughs. An 18-year-old was shot in the right foot outside the Albany Houses, a NYCHA building on the 1400 block of Bergen Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn around 6:10 p.m. Friday, cops said. The victim...
Cops believe man who shot Bronx gas station employee also shot Philadelphia parking agent
Police believe the man who shot a gas station employee in the Bronx last week is also responsible for shooting a Philadelphia parking agent in the back of the head.
NBC New York
Woman Pleads Guilty to $400K Pandemic Scheme Renting Out NYC Hotel Rooms
A Brooklyn woman pleaded guilty to a pair of schemes to defraud city programs, with the first job netting the scammer more than $400,000 from selling hotel room stays reserved for the city's free pandemic isolation program. In the span of a few months, city officials claimed Chanette Lewis sold...
Subway rider randomly slashed across face with razor while sitting on UWS train
A man was slashed across the face as he rode a subway train on the Upper West Side this week, police said Friday. The NYPD released surveillance footage of a suspect they’re searching for in Tuesday night’s unprovoked attack.
NBC New York
Woman Badly Burned in Apparent Unprovoked NYC Subway Attack
Detectives are on the lookout for a woman accused of throwing a substance on the face of a woman exiting a Brooklyn subway station overnight, leaving her with serious burns on the left side of her face. Police said the victim had the mystery substance allegedly thrown on her face...
NYC subway attack: Woman in critical condition after face is burned by 'unknown chemical substance'
New York City Police are searching for a female suspect accused of splashing an "unknown chemical substance" on a 21-year-old victim at a Brooklyn subway station.
texasbreaking.com
Gang Members Plead Guilty in Killing Bronx Teen Lesandro “Junior” Guzman Feliz
In the case of the murder of a teen from the Bronx named Lesandro “Junior” Guzman Feliz, five gang members have entered guilty pleas. The five members of the Trinitarios gang will each receive a sentence of between 12-15 years, according to the District Attorney. Guilty of Killing...
Fatal shooting of 14-year-old in Bronx leads to calls for change from advocates
Police responded to a call at 2249 Morris Ave. and found Shabazz with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Comments / 6