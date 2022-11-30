A group wants more green space in Brookline. Their proposal has led to a ‘rancorous’ debate about the town’s public golf course.

AS THE DAYS dwindle down toward another Boston winter, a new gubernatorial administration prepares to occupy the rabbit warren of office space dedicated to the executive branch in the Bulfinch State House. Speculation abounds as office seekers, would-be influencers, and self-imagined power brokers vie for attention by the Great Mentioners of the local media. It is a ritual, this interregnum of conjecture and hearsay that occupies our attention while somewhere, a few people actually empowered to make decisions are laboring away at the impossibly daunting task of selecting a team of people to guide the Commonwealth during the next four years.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO