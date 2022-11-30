A group wants more green space in Brookline. Their proposal has led to a ‘rancorous’ debate about the town’s public golf course.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Developing: Murdered Couple Found Inside Home- Suspect at Large.Ridley's WreckageMarshfield, MA
Opinion: Boston’s Off-Season is Off to a Shaky StartIBWAABoston, MA
Massachusetts town terrorized by a troop of terrifying turkeysMuhammad Junaid MustafaWoburn, MA
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!Dianna CarneySalem, MA
Related
Cape Cod homeowners weigh costs of septic system regulatory changes
“Visitors to our home note the contamination and the smell and have renamed the bay ... ‘Pooponesset Bay.’”. A state plan to reduce nitrogen pollution in coastal areas by targeting septic systems met mixed responses at a public hearing Thursday, as residents generally supported the mission but disagreed over who should bear the costs.
Green light for East Boston substation has environmental advocates up in arms. Here’s why.
“This decision ignores the advice of experts who have presented alternatives to this construction.”. Eversource will soon be able to begin construction of its controversial East Boston substation after a state board gave the project a green light over staunch opposition from community members and environmental advocates. Earlier this week,...
msonewsports.com
Friday, Dec. 2 – Waterfront Restaurant in Beverly Making Progress – Will Lynn Ferry Come Back? – Holiday Notes – Much More
City of Salem – Directs ARPA Funds to Winter Heating Assistance: $500,000 will supplement existing LIHEAP funds to assist more Salem residents this winter. https://salemma.gov/home/news/city-salem-directs-arpa-funds-winter-heating-assistance. City of Newburyport – Applications for Community Preservation Act Funding close 12/16! You can apply for eligible projects in the areas of open space,...
getnews.info
LHS Construction Boasts as the Go-To Construction Company
LHS Construction is a premier construction company. In a recent update, the company shared why it is the go-to construction company. Weymouth, MA – In a website post, LHS Construction highlighted why it is the go-to construction company. LHS Construction uses high-end materials. The team mentioned that their materials...
nbcboston.com
Boston City Council Approves Lowering Voting Age to 16
Teenagers in Boston may soon be able to vote in local elections after the city council approved an amendment to lower the voting age to 16; the measure's fate now depends on Massachusetts legislators. Boston wouldn't be the first city to make such move, but it could become one of...
nerej.com
Salem State University renames school to honor late Cummings Properties president McKeown
Salem, MA A campus-wide event at Salem State University (SSU) celebrated the rededication of James McKeown School of Education. The ceremony follows a $10 million gift made to SSU this summer by Cummings Foundation, the nonprofit affiliate of commercial real estate firm Cummings Properties. “We are honored to remember our...
Gov.-elect Maura Healey transition teams start meeting with inauguration in January
As Gov.-elect Maura Healey basked in the royal limelight this week while welcoming the prince and princess of Wales to Boston, her transition saw new momentum as recently tapped policy committees dived into their time-sensitive assignments. Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll announced Monday an influential slate of experts, advocates...
nbcboston.com
Beloved Boston Restaurant Eastern Standard Is Set for Return Nearby
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like one of Boston's best-known restaurants is being reborn. According to a Facebook post from the place, Eastern Standard is planning to reopen, moving from its old location within the Hotel Commonwealth in Kenmore Square to the upcoming Fenway Center development, a life sciences complex that will sit over the Mass. Pike and will help connect Kenmore Square, Audubon Circle, and the Longwood medical area. The post says the following:
The Swellesley Report
Karma restaurant sneak peek: We visit Burlington version of eatery coming to Wellesley
With Asian fusion restaurant Karma on its way to Wellesley’s Linden Square, we got a jump on things by visiting Karma at the Burlington Mall. The local chain has four locations. Wellesley will be the fifth jewel in restauranteur Iverson Guo’s crown of upscale, sophisticated eateries. We were...
Daily Free Press
Statewide fare-free bus program excludes Boston’s MBTA
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation made fares free at 15 Regional Transportation Authorities across the state for 37 days starting Nov. 25, and the initiative excluded the MBTA. “$2.5 million in funding was made available for the first time this year in the FY23 Budget,” MassDOT spokesperson Judith Reardon Riley...
universalhub.com
Barry's Corner in Allston could get Harvard Square-ier with proposed new theater complex and apartment building for Harvard grad students, professors and staff
Harvard University yesterday filed plans with the BPDA to build a new home for the American Repertory Theatre that would include two theaters able to hold up to 1,000 people as well as a 14-story, 264-unit apartment building that would be topped with "a beacon effect" as an homage to Allston.
plymouthsouth.com
Teachers Less Accountable in New Parking Rules
With the implementation of new assigned parking for faculty members of Plymouth South High School, many senior students have voiced their concerns and complaints regarding this newfound system. Under this system, teachers are assigned a parking spot number in which they park every day, leaving students the few spots that...
nbcboston.com
The Good Life in Downtown Boston Is Closing
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A dining, drinking, and entertainment spot in downtown Boston is getting ready to shut down. According to a tweet from @FortPointer, The Good Life on Kingston Street is closing its doors, with a Facebook post from the place saying the following:. …this...
Eater
A Multistory Restaurant and Nightclub Parties Its Way Into Back Bay
A two-story restaurant, nightclub, and live music venue is shimmying its way into the newly renovated Copley Square Hotel in Back Bay this month. Hue, set to open sometime in December, includes three separate bars and an upstairs restaurant centered around what the team describes as “American comfort foods with Asian accents,” like chicken wings with a sweet chile sauce and slow-roasted pork ribs coated in a spicy tamarind glaze, according to a rep for the restaurant. There’s also ambitious plans for music in the space, including DJ sets nightly after 9 p.m. and an upcoming calendar of musicians booked to play at the hotel.
worcestermag.com
Home & Garden: Cozy Mountainside Bakery & Café restores a piece of Princeton history
The 119-year-old Superintendent’s House, its visage as distinguished as its name, sits along Mountain Drive in Princeton. The 12-room Shingle Style Dutch Colonial, pine green with cream trim, is particularly striking in winter when it stands out amidst the snow-covered hillside. The stateliness of the house today is a...
Sec. Galvin orders hand recounts of 2 Mass. House races
The 1st Middlesex District and the 2nd Essex District will undergo recounts before Dec. 10. Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin ordered hand recounts of two state House of Representatives races Wednesday. Local election officials in the 2nd Essex District and the 1st Middlesex District will need to complete recounts...
NECN
Ristorante Fiore in Boston's North End Is Closing
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A longtime dining spot in the North End is getting ready to shut down. According to a Facebook post from the place, Ristorante Fiore is closing its doors, with the note from the Hanover Street spot saying the following:. After much thought,...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Sargent and Dukakis offer lessons for Healey
AS THE DAYS dwindle down toward another Boston winter, a new gubernatorial administration prepares to occupy the rabbit warren of office space dedicated to the executive branch in the Bulfinch State House. Speculation abounds as office seekers, would-be influencers, and self-imagined power brokers vie for attention by the Great Mentioners of the local media. It is a ritual, this interregnum of conjecture and hearsay that occupies our attention while somewhere, a few people actually empowered to make decisions are laboring away at the impossibly daunting task of selecting a team of people to guide the Commonwealth during the next four years.
sudbury.ma.us
The Truth About Plastics Recycling
We know you’ve seen the headlines that plastic recycling is a “dead end” or, even worse, “a dumpster fire,” and we know you’ve got questions. This month, we are setting the record straight. Plastics recycling is real and is happening in Massachusetts. News stories that say otherwise aren’t telling the whole story and don’t reflect the reality of recycling in our state.
WCVB
Mayor Wu says Boston's 'Mass & Cass' crisis improving, but business owner disagrees
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has said the situation at "Mass & Cass" — an area of the city plagued by homelessness and substance abuse — has greatly improved, but one business owner in that area says hundreds of people continue to gather there despite the mayor's efforts to move them elsewhere.
Comments / 0