Judge Eric Coleman running for Hartford mayor as Luke Bronin won’t seek reelection

At 71, Eric Coleman has already lived a full life.

After graduating from Columbia University and serving for 34 years in the Connecticut state legislature, Coleman rose to the top of the legal profession by becoming a Superior Court judge.

Now, at an age when many of his colleagues have retired, Coleman wants to become Hartford’s next mayor.

Coleman made his announcement Wednesday at the Artists Collective on Albany Avenue in the city’s North End in front of more than 125 supporters who cheered and gave him a standing ovation.

“Some have suggested that I have already enjoyed a long and distinguished career in public service, and at this stage of my life, I should rest on my laurels, just relax, take it easy, play elder statesman and perhaps travel with Mrs. [Pamela] Coleman,’' he told the crowd of supporters. “I guess I’m just different, particularly when out-of-control gun violence and other challenges are confronting Hartford. I am neither content nor comfortable with merely spectating.’'

The three biggest obstacles facing Coleman’s quest for the mayor’s office seem to have been resolved.

First, he was a Bloomfield resident for decades. He has since moved to Hartford in recent months and will be voting at the former Hartford Seminary site in the West End.

Second, he held an influential position as a Superior Court judge with a salary of nearly $190,000 per year. Only hours before his announcement, he submitted his resignation from the bench, where he was working on a per diem basis as a trial referee after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70.

Third, he would have faced a formidable political challenge from Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, a well-known, two-term incumbent Democrat who had already defeated one-time mayors Pedro Segarra in 2015 and Eddie Perez in a primary in September 2019. But Bronin announced this week that he is not running for re-election.

With those obstacles removed, Coleman is now running hard to grab the top spot in the capital city.

“While I do not bedgrudge anyone the opportunity to pursue their ambitions, Hartford is in need of a mayor who is going to focus all of his time, energy, effort, and attention on being the mayor of Hartford,’' Coleman said. “I submit to you that I am that guy.’'

Coleman added, “At my stage of the game, I have no aspirations for any other office. The mayor of Hartford is not a steppingstone for me. I have no interest in being a congressperson. I do not want to go to the U.S. Senate. And I’m sure there are plenty of others who may want to be governor, but not me. I just want to be the mayor of Hartford, Connecticut.’'

Known for his low-key, thoughtful demeanor and even-handed manner, Coleman rose in the legislature to become the first African American to serve as co-chairman of the powerful judiciary committee.

Hartford Democratic attorney Bruce Rubenstein, a personal and political ally of Coleman for the past 40 years, says his friend can be a coalition builder.

“He’s soft-spoken and a very nice man with a lot of friends on both sides of the aisle,’' Rubenstein said. “With him, it really is the case that both sides of the aisle like him. They may not like his issues and policies, but a lot of Republicans like him as a person.’'

During their decades of friendship, Rubenstein said, “Every so often, now and then, he would always tell me he would love to be mayor. He worked with various mayors in the years he was a state representative or senator. He represented a good piece of Hartford at all times. He always wanted to be mayor, so this is his chance to be mayor and to make a difference.’'

If elected, Coleman would be the third African American mayor in Hartford history, following Thirman Milner and Carrie Saxon Perry.

A festive crowd gathered at the Artists Collective and listened to tunes by Stevie Wonder and the iconic lyrics about “picket lines and picket signs’' in Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On.’'

The large crowd of supporters included former state treasurer Joe Suggs of Bloomfield, former Sen. Gary LeBeau of East Hartford, Sen. Marilyn Moore of Bridgeport, former state Rep. Kenneth P. Green, retired Probate Judge Robert Killian, and Juanita Giles, the widow of former Hartford Democratic powerhouse Abe Giles.

Longtime Hartford political operative Matthew Hennessy, who attended the event, said Coleman is seen as a leader and a role model.

“The reality is Hartford is a city that is overwhelmingly people of color, and it’s important for our residents to feel that the person leading the local government has shared experiences with the majority of folks in the city,’' Hennessy said. “That’s important.’'

Regardless of Coleman’s age, “taking on one of the hardest jobs in the state would be a challenge for anyone,’' he said.

While it is still early in the race, the potential candidates that have been mentioned among insiders include Hartford Land Bank chief executive officer Arunan Arulampalam and city council member Nick Lebron.

Life experience

As the father of three adult children and eight foster children, Coleman has wide experience in family and political life. The son of a machinist, Coleman was only 13 years old when his father died. His mother made many sacrifices for the family and helped him get to where he is, he told colleagues on the judiciary committee after he was nominated as a judge.

After growing up in New Haven, Coleman won a scholarship to the private Pomfret School in the state’s northeastern corner. From there, he attended Columbia University in New York City and later graduated from the University of Connecticut’s law school.

During his decades-long legislative career, he voted on some of the biggest issues in Connecticut politics, including repealing the death penalty, banning assault weapons, increasing the number of minority judges on the bench, decriminalizing marijuana and starting the state’s medical marijuana program.

Now, he is turning his sights on Hartford, a small city with many problems that is sometimes underrated and underestimated.

“Many, including friends and others who I know care about me, have commented that Hartford appears to be such a no-win situation,’' Coleman said. “Its problems seem to be so difficult that why in the world would you, or anyone else, want to be its mayor? To which I respond: why do our Hartford firefighters do what they do? While others run away from burning buildings, they run into those same buildings. Much like our brave and courageous firefighters, the genuine public servant confronts problems and challenges rather than seeking to avoid, ignore or go around them.’'

During the campaign and beyond, Coleman said that he will have an open door.

“I want you to know that you can contact me, meet with me, have a conversation with me,’' Coleman told the diverse crowd of different economic and racial backgrounds. “This is your city, and what you have to say matters to me and always will.’'

When he first arrived in the Hartford area in 1974, he noted that the city was the insurance capital of the world. Times have changed in the decades since, but the city is still battling.

“I believe, working together, we can restore and reinvigorate Hartford,’' Coleman said. “The restoration of Hartford is a mission that requires all hands on deck. Much work is required in order for us to accomplish the necessary objectives. ... I’m confident that we can and will succeed, so let’s get started.’'

