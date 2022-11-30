Read full article on original website
Related
KTSM
Public invited to find out who will play in Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl is hosting a special event Sunday, Dec. 4 to announce its two participating teams in this year’s game. The gathering will be from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Sunland Park Racetrack. The announcement on which two teams will face off in the 89th annual […]
Colorado Buffaloes name Deion Sanders as head coach
Colorado named Deion Sanders as its next head coach after the Hall of Famer led Jackson State to back-to-back SWAC titles.
Comments / 0