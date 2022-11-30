Read full article on original website
cobbcountycourier.com
Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for the week of Saturday December 3 to Friday, December 9
The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, December 3, to Friday, December 9, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 – The...
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties: Friday, December 2, 2022
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County due to possible late night thunderstorms Friday December 2, lasting into Saturday morning. “This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. “.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…. “A few showers and perhaps a brief thunderstorm...
NE Ga police blotter includes fatal fire in Athens
The body of a 56 year-old man was found in a home that burned on Springtree Road in Athens. That’s off Lexington Road on Athens east side. There is no word yet on cause of death for Alvin Beckom Jr., nor has the cause of the fire been determined. Athens-Clarke County Police and Athens-Clarke County firefighters are investigating.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Heating bill assistance program opens for several metro counties
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s good news if you need help paying your heating bill. The nonprofit Partnership for Community Action, Inc. is offering a one-time payment program for those eligible in Dekalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton counties. Those who are eligible will be able to...
Truck falls over the side of busy Atlanta interstate
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A large truck fell over the side of I-85 southbound near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The truck went over the side of the interstate near the ramp to I-285 eastbound in Clayton County on Saturday afternoon. It’s unclear what caused the incident or if anyone was...
atlantanewsfirst.com
FIRST ALERT | A couple rounds of rain forecast to impact North Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A mostly cloudy Friday afternoon has given way to a cloudy Friday evening. Under an overcast sky, temperatures are forecast to remain nearly steady through the overnight hours; in the upper 40s and lower 50s through early Saturday morning. A couple showers and areas...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Massive 100-year-old tree destroys house in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A massive tree came crashing down directly on top of a house in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood causing severe damage. It happened shortly after 8:00 a.m. Friday on Mentelle Drive not far from Midtown High School. No one was home and the house was waiting to be rented after the homeowners’ recent move out of state.
Monroe Local News
LiHeap funds now available for 2023 energy assistance to qualified residents
LIHEAP Funds will be available starting December 1, 2022, through local non-profit for FY 2023 Energy Season to residents of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fatal shooting investigation underway in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are investigating a fatal shooting in the Greenbriar section of Atlanta on Friday afternoon. According to Atlanta police officials, officers responded to 3032 Stone Hogan Connector SW around 2:45 p.m. after reports of a shooting. There is no additional information. This...
Georgia Park Visitor Makes Chilling Discovery In Woods
They had been there for nearly six months.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Decatur (Decatur, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Decatur on early Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Covington Highway in the 5200 blocks at around 6:15 a.m. A 57-year-old Shirley Revere was pronounced dead at the scene by the officials.
WSB-TV Atlanta
At least 1 dead after shooting at Clayton County shopping center, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — At least one person is dead after a shooting near a busy shopping center in Clayton County, according to police. NewsChopper 2 flew over the Pointe South Shopping Center on Hwy. 85 in Jonesboro on Friday afternoon. Several police cars are surrounding the shopping center.
claytoncountyga.gov
News Release: Clayton to Host One-Stop Event for Emergency Rental Assistance
Clayton to Host One-Stop Event for Emergency Rental Assistance. (Clayton County, GA)-The Clayton County Board of Commissioners host a three-day, one stop Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) event to help prevent evictions, December 5, 2022, from 12 – 6 PM and December 6 – 7, 2022, from 10 AM – 6 PM, at the Morrow Center, 1180 Southlake Circle, Suite 100, Morrow, GA 30260. The goal is to expedite the distribution of $6.5 million reallocated in ERAP 2 funds by the end of December 2022. The funding is available to eligible Clayton County residents affected by the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale deputies issue citations for underage alcohol sales
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office recently issued several citations in connection with the underage sales of alcoholic beverages. The RCSO Narcotics Unit and other officers conducted a number of alcohol compliance checks with the assistance of two deputies who are less than 21 years of age. The deputies were able to purchase alcohol at at least six local businesses, including:
Suspect arrested after nephew of Riverdale mayor shot, killed at Clayton shopping center
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting near a busy shopping center in Clayton County, according to police. Channel 2′s Tom Jones has learned that the victim is Corey Brooks, the 31-year-old nephew of Riverdale Mayor Evelyn Wynn-Dixon. Police...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County students design superintendent’s 2022 holiday cards
With so many outstanding submissions to choose from it was impossible for Newton County School System Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey to pick just one piece of student artwork to feature on her official 2022 holiday card. In fact, she couldn’t even pick just two or three. Instead, 26 pictures created by Newton County School System students will be featured on 13 different cards to be mailed to local elected and community officials, superintendents from surrounding school districts, and the many other supporters of Newton County Schools on Fuhrey’s holiday card list.
WXIA 11 Alive
Teen missing after running from McDonald's drive-thru, Newton Sheriff says
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A teen who was in the custody of the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services is missing after she ran from a car on Friday, deputies in Newton County said. Alayah Hunt is 13 years old and was last seen running from a car...
Police Officer Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Atlanta. The officer was attempting to stop a Chevrolet Impala. The Chevrolet driver slowed down and came to a stop on the left shoulder rather than turning to the right.
4 injured, including firefighter, in Marietta apartment complex blaze
Three civilians and a firefighter were injured in a fire that damaged 10 units at a Marietta apartment complex Thursday evening, Cobb County fire officials said.
