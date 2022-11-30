ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accomack County, VA

Children hurt, driver charged when bus ran off the road on the way to school

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. -- More than a dozen children were treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a school bus crash in Accomack County, according to Virginia State Police.

The 14 children, who ranged in age from five to 10 years old, were being driven to Pungoteague Elementary School.

"Preliminary investigations reveal that the bus was traveling north Pungoteague Road, when the driver experienced a medical emergency, causing the vehicle to run off the roadway, into a ditch, and striking a power/electrical pole," Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya said. "The school bus driver, Robert S. Walker was charged with reckless driving/failing to maintain proper control."

Walker, 66, of Onancock, was transported from the scene.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Jonathan Peyton
2d ago

So you charge the driver knowing that he or she had a medical emergency!!!🤣🤣🤣🤣 Wow. Does the school know his or hers medical history? And why are they driving a bus if that is the case. Schools fault.

AP_001150.30e92a5610a045f4be7efde72ff5dbe7.1535
2d ago

Imagine having a medical EMERGENCY and being charged for reckless driving and failing to maintain proper control of your vehicle while having a MEDICAL EMERGENCY!!!!!!!!! I’m flabbergasted by this idea that one could be having an emergency and instead of getting medical attention they get hand cuffed…… but then again this is on par for America. Smdh.

