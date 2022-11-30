ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Cocaine Bear’ Trailer: Drug-Fueled Animal Goes on Murderous Rampage in Real-Life Thriller

By EJ Panaligan
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g8LMQ_0jSgLLoo00

The official trailer is here for Elizabeth Banks ’ latest directorial effort, the upcoming thriller “ Cocaine Bear ” from Universal Pictures, which is inspired by a true story. As the title suggests, the film follows a black bear that embarks on a murderous rampage following its unintentional consumption of cocaine.

The film stars Keri Russell, Margo Martindale, Ray Liotta, Alden Ehrenreich, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Kristofer Hivju, Kahyun Kim, Christian Convery, Brooklynn Prince and newcomer Scott Seiss. This film marks one of Liotta’s final acting roles and the first to be released following the actor’s death in May at the age of 67.

While the murderous rampage was not part of the true story that “Cocaine Bear” is based on, the actual chain of events took place in September 1985 when a convicted drug smuggler named Andrew Thornton offloaded a duffel bag of cocaine over northern Georgia. A 175-pound black bear then ingested the cocaine and subsequently overdosed, and was discovered three months later next to about 40 plastic containers of cocaine. Thornton also died during an attempt to abandon the overloaded plane when his parachute was rendered faulty. Today, the bear is on display at the Kentucky for Kentucky Fun Mall in Lexington, Ky.

Jimmy Warden penned the screenplay. Producers are Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Aditya Sood for Lord Miller with Banks, Brian Duffield and Max Handelman producing for Brownstone Productions. Robin Fisichella and Nikki Baida also executive produce. Filming took place in Ireland in late 2021.

The film is set for theatrical release on Feb. 24, 2023. Check out the trailer below.

